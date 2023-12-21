Alaves vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the initial lineups of Alaves vs Real Madrid live corresponding to Date 18 of LaLiga 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that arises from Mendizorroza. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Alavés vs Real Madrid online and live in LaLiga 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Alavés vs Real Madrid match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 9:30 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 2:30 p.m. on SKY HD
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Alaves' last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Antonio Sivera, Rafa Marín, Abdel Abqar, Javi López, Andoni Gorosabel, Jon Guridi, Antonio Blanco, Abde Rebbach, Luis Rioja, Samu and Ianis Hagi.
Samu Omorodion, player to watch!
The Alaves striker is one of the club's great figures and he will seek to continue being the team's top leader in attack. Now, Samu is running to be one of the top forward leaders that Alaves needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the Spanish team's search for titles. The board has entrusted him with the team's offense and with whom they will seek to continue leaving history in the club. This campaign, he has recorded 5 goals and 2 assists in 15 games.
How does Alaves get here?
Alaves enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team ahead of the resumption of the LaLiga 2 season, after finishing in fourth place in the second division of Spanish football with 71 points, after 19 victories, 14 draws and 9 defeats. Alavés presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Samu Omorodion, Kike García, Luis Rioja, Javi López, Rubén Duarte, Ianis Hagi and Aleksandar Sedlar. Alavés is not a powerhouse in Spanish football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay in LaLiga and seek to get into the UEFA competitions. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup. with which they will begin the second half of the season. At the moment, they are 3 points away from the relegation places, so they will leave by one point.
Last Real Madrid lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Kepa, Nacho, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Joselu.
Vinicius Jr., player to follow!
The Real Madrid striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the team's top leader in attack. Now, after the departure of Karim Benzema, Vini is running to be one of the top forward players that Real Madrid needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the Spanish team's search for titles. The board has entrusted him with the team's offense and even gave him Cristiano Ronaldo's historic number 7 with which he will seek to continue leaving history in the club. In the previous campaign, he recorded 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid enters this friendly duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team for LaLiga season, after finishing in second place in the first division of Spanish football with 78 points, after 24 victories, 6 draws and 8 defeats. Real Madrid presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal. In addition to these, the squad was renewed with some reinforcements such as Jude Bellingham, Brahim Díaz, Joselu and Fran García. Real Madrid is a power in world football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup. with which they will start next season. This season is one of transition for Real Madrid in its generational change, but this does not rule them out as one of the favorites for the title in all the competitions in which they participate.
Where is the game?
Mendizorroza located in the city of Araba, Spain will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1924.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Alaves vs Real Madrid match, corresponding to Date 18 of LaLiga 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at Mendizorroza, at 3:30 p.m.