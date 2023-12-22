Bristol City vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure/Hull City

Update Live Commentary
HULL CITY!

Photo: Disclosure/Hull City
SPEAK UP, ROSENIOR HAILS!

“It was a professional performance,” said Rosenior. "From minute one to minute 95, we controlled the game the way we know how and we were really effective. We played exceptional football, scored good goals.

"This needs to continue. I challenged the players this week. What I don’t want is; walk off the field again telling them they played well and we didn't win.

"The players' reaction after a disappointing result against QPR, to come back and get six points in three games, is incredible. a really good week.

"But I'm not going to get carried away - we need to continue in this same line of performance.

"To have consistent success in the Championship, especially with the all-team game schedule, you will need to be prepared for success. You have to win in different ways. You need to find a way.

"The automation of movements, the understanding of rotations, how we build the game - we always had an extra player - that comes from working on the training pitch. Players are really starting to understand.

"We must play with a spirit, determination and the belief that we can achieve something this year. The last two games, in different ways, filled me with a lot of confidence.

"We have 22 games played, 24 to go. We need to maintain consistency and not get too excited."

SPEAK UP, LIAM MANNING!

"January is It's such a difficult market, everyone is struggling. with high prices and you You have to analyze it in terms of is it worth it? In terms of return on investment, the value of the player you earn is purchasing, you You have to ask this question because if you If you wait four months, you can get the same player for a much cheaper price.

"If we can do the job right, then we will spend money, but that shouldn't hurt the club being cheated.

"I've always said that my preference is by permanent or internal hiring. With loans, you’ You always have to replace them at some point, but it's necessary. definitely something we are discussing and considering,” he said.

"If you’ If you can't get the right player at the right price in January, then there's a chance. There is an alternative to using a short-term loan that takes you to It's summer, when the market becomes much better for doing business.

"We're not ruling anything out, those responsible for hiring like Brian (Tinnion) are doing a tremendous amount of work and we have regular meetings about where we are in this process."

GAME STAGE!

Ashton Gate Stadium is the proud home of Bristol City Football Club, located in Bristol, England. With a capacity for over 27,000 spectators, this stadium is a vibrant place for football fans. Its history dates back more than a century, undergoing several renovations and improvements over time to become the modern structure it is today. In addition to hosting Bristol City FC games, the stadium has also been the venue for major sporting and musical events. Its central location and up-to-date infrastructure make it a captivating venue for fans and a key part of the English football experience. The fervent atmosphere and passion of the fans provide an exceptional environment to enjoy the sport.
HISTORY BETWEEN TEAMS!

In the last direct clashes between Hull and Bristol City, the balance has been remarkable, with both teams achieving significant results. In the last 10 games, Bristol City have recorded four wins, three draws and three defeats against Hull. Bristol City's impressive 5-0 victory in April 2022 stands out, demonstrating an exceptional performance. However, balance prevailed, with draws and close victories on both sides, showing the unpredictability of these clashes. Both teams have demonstrated the ability to score goals and challenge each other, creating exciting matches. The recent history of these clashes suggests a competitive and unpredictable clash between Hull and Bristol City, where the outcome can be determined by small details and moments of inspiration.
BRISTOL?
HOW DOES HULL ARRIVE?

Hull City have been showing solid performance in their last few matches in the EFL Championship. With a record of three wins, two draws and just one defeat in the last seven games, the team is standing out. The team had notable victories over Cardiff (3-0), Middlesbrough (2-1) and Preston (1-0), showing consistency and skill. Although they faced some stumbles against Watford and West Bromwich, both games resulting in draws, Hull City appear to have found a positive rhythm. Their attack has been effective, scoring goals regularly, while the defense has been solid on several occasions. With this recent sequence of results, the team is demonstrating potential and determination to remain competitive this season.
HOW DOES BRISTOL ARRIVE?

In Bristol City's last nine Championship games, the team has shown consistency mixed with some ups and downs. With three wins, three draws and three defeats, the team had a varied performance. The victories against Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland stand out, demonstrating the ability to achieve positive results. However, defeats to Norwich, Ipswich and Blackburn revealed defensive vulnerabilities and difficulties in converting opportunities into goals. The draws with Huddersfield, Southampton and QPR indicate a balance in the clashes, but also the need for greater consistency to secure points. The team seems capable of competing, but needs to improve its defensive efficiency and finishing to guarantee more consistent results in the championship.
The game will be played at Ashton Gate

The Bristol City vs Hull City game will be played at Ashton Gate, with a capacity at 27.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the EFL Championship: Bristol City vs Hull City live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
