Middlesbrough vs West Brom LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Match

Where and how to watch Middlesbrough vs West Brom online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Middlesbrough vs West Brom match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Star+
Chile: 12 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on Star+
US (ET): 1 hour on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
West Brom's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Alex Palmer, Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Jed Wallace, Alex Mowatt, Okay Yokuslu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jeremy Sarmiento and Grady Diangana.
Grady Diangana, player to watch!
The West Brom winger is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Diangana seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for West Brom on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 35 games where he scored 14 goals and 3 assists. The British striker had a great season and West Brom will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does West Brom arrive?
West Brom is preparing for the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it will continue seeking promotion to the Premier League and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. West Brom finished in ninth position in the EFL Championship with 66 points, after 18 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended when they were 3 points away from the positions they fought for in the Playoffs. Some interesting names in this group are Grady Diangana, Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi, John Swift and Jade Wallace, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad ahead of a new adventure in the EFL Championship. West Brom will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the championships in which it participates.
Last Middlesbrough lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Seny Dieng, Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry, Alex Bangura, Anfernee Dijksteel, Matt Crooks, Daniel Barlaser, Jonathan Howson, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Sam Greenwood and Isaiah Jones.
Sam Greenwood, player to watch!
The Middlesbrough striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Greenwood seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Middlesbrough in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the striker participated in 29 games with Leeds where he scored 2 goals and 2 assists. The British striker was chosen by Boro to be the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Middlesbrough get here?
Middlesbrough is preparing for the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it will continue seeking promotion to the Premier League and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. Middlesbrough finished in fourth position in the EFL Championship with 75 points, after 22 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended abruptly when they lost in the semifinals against Coventry by the minimum score on aggregate. Some interesting names in this group are Marcus Forss, Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Seny Dieng and Darragh Lenihan, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Middlesbrough will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them.
Where is the game?
The Riverside Stadium located in the city of Middlesbrough, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue this EFL Championship 2023-2024 season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 34,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
