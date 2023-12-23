Stoke City vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure/Stoke City

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:30 AMan hour ago

Watch Stoke City vs Millwall Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Stoke City vs Millwall match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
1:25 AMan hour ago

STOKE CITY!

Photo: Disclosure/Stoke City
Photo: Disclosure/Stoke City
1:20 AMan hour ago

MILLWALL AWAY FROM THE FANS!

In direct clashes between Stoke and Millwall, there is a history of balance and close matches. Millwall demonstrated consistency throughout these clashes, achieving important victories, such as 2-1 in 2006 and 2-0 in the 2007 FA Cup. On the other hand, Stoke also had their moments of advantage, winning some matches by tight margins, like 1-0 on several occasions.

The clashes between these teams have been marked by intense competition, reflected in frequent draws, such as 0-0 on several occasions, showing a certain parity between the teams.

Although the record shows a slight advantage for Stoke in some results, Millwall have demonstrated their ability to compete and win in head-to-head matches over the years. The unpredictability of these clashes adds an exciting element whenever these teams face each other, making clashes between Stoke and Millwall highly anticipated events for fans of both teams.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

STOKE CITY AT HOME!

Stoke City's recent performance has been somewhat uneven, reflecting a mixed bag of results in the English Championship. With a series of games that included convincing victories and frustrating defeats, the team showed flashes of quality contrasted with difficult moments. Draws against Swansea and Cardiff demonstrated defensive stability, but the inability to convert chances into goals was a persistent challenge.

Despite defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn, Stoke demonstrated their ability to win, as evidenced in the match against Leeds, where they emerged 1-0 victorious. Rotherham in the EFL was a highlight, displaying an impressive attacking performance.

However, the team struggled to maintain consistency, sometimes giving in to opposing pressure. The 3-1 defeat against Hull and the 2-0 defeat against Preston highlighted defensive vulnerabilities and difficulties in controlling the game in midfield.

In short, Stoke City faced ups and downs, showing moments of promise and others of challenges, revealing the need for greater consistency and efficiency in finishing to achieve a more consistent performance. read in the league.

1:10 AM2 hours ago

GAME STAGE!

Bet365 Stadium is It is home to Stoke City Football Club, a stadium that breathes the fervent energy of football. Located in Stoke-on-Trent, England, the stadium has been the scene of memorable moments and exciting matches over the years. With a capacity for more than 30 thousand spectators, it offers an immersive and passionate atmosphere in each game. Its modern structure and imposing design provide fans with a world-class experience, with great visibility of the pitch and facilities that meet the highest standards.

Bet365 Stadium is not a public event. It is just a sports entertainment venue, but also a focal point for the local community, offering events, hospitality spaces and community engagement programs. The history of the stadium is ongoing. intertwined with the club's trajectory, witnessing glorious victories, challenges overcome and moments of great emotion for Stoke City's passionate fans.

Your presence in the English Football League is a highlight. It is marked by fervent support from fans, creating an unparalleled atmosphere on match days. Bet365 Stadium is much more than a sports venue; is It is a symbol of the passion for football, uniting people and creating memories that last for the fans and players who have the honor of stepping on its lawn.

1:05 AM2 hours ago

CONFRONTATION HISTORY!

Direct clashes between Stoke City and Millwall over the last few years reflect competitiveness and balance between the teams. With fluctuating results, both teams had moments of victory and draw. The series of confrontations is It is marked by close games and tight scores, showing a rivalry that often results in matches decided by razor-thin margins. Both Stoke and Millwall demonstrated the ability to win at their respective fields, indicating relative equality in direct confrontation. Although there was an alternation of wins, draws and some victories by narrow scores, there was no clear dominance of one team over the other. This suggests a history of unpredictable and exciting clashes, where either team can emerge victorious. These games tend to be competitive and with uncertain results until the end of the year. the final whistle, keeping the rivalry between Stoke City and Millwall alive over time.
1:00 AM2 hours ago

HOW DOES MILLWALL ARRIVE?

Millwall had an irregular performance in the last few Championship games. In the last ten matches, they won a significant victory over Sheffield Wednesday 4-0, however, the rest of the results were a mix of draws and defeats. The team struggled to find consistency, recording three draws and four defeats in that period. Highlight for the game against Leicester, in which they lost 3-2 in a close match. Despite some stumbles, the team demonstrated resilience by obtaining draws against difficult opponents such as Huddersfield and Sunderland. However, the defeats, especially the 3-0 defeat against Coventry, highlight areas in need of improvement. The challenge for Millwall will be seek greater stability and consistency in results to advance in the Championship table.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

HOW DOES STOKE CITY ARRIVE?

Stoke City faced a challenging run of games recently in the English Championship. With an irregular run of results, the team struggled to find consistency. The matches revealed a mix of draws and defeats, highlighting the difficulty in guaranteeing victories. Although they achieved two draws in a row against West Bromwich and Swansea, Stoke suffered defeats to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Blackburn, the latter by a considerable margin. The inability to score goals was also evident in some games, such as the goalless draws against Coventry and Cardiff. However, there were positive moments, including wins over Middlesbrough and Leeds, showing that the team is capable of winning. capable of achieving favorable results. In short, Stoke City's mixed performance reflects a challenging season, with ups and downs, and the need for greater consistency to achieve a more solid performance in the league.
12:50 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Bet365 Stadium

The Stoke City vs Millwall game will be played at Bet365 Stadium, with a capacity at 30.089 people.
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the EFL Championship: Stoke City vs Millwall live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo