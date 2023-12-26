Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
Coventry and Sheffield have met 84 times in their history, with 32 wins for Coventry, 29 for Sheffield and 23 draws. In the Championship there have been 40 matches, with 11 wins for Coventry, 19 for Sheffield and 10 draws. Coventry have hosted them 42 times at home, with 24 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats. In the Championship there have been 20 games, with 10 wins, six draws and four defeats.
Probable Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday's probable team for the match is: Dawson, Palmers, Diaby, Famewo and Johnson; Byers, Vaulks and Bannan; Paterson, Musaba and Cadamarteri.
Probable Coventry
Coventry's probable team for the match is: Collins, Van Ewjik, Thoma,s Kithcing and Bidwell; Allen, Eccles and O'Hare; Sakamoto, Wright and Simms.
Absentees
Coventry will be without Sheaf and Fabio Tavares for the match. For Sheffield Wednesday, Buckley and Wilks are out, while Windass is doubtful.
Championship
Sheffield Wednesday are in 23rd place in the Championship with 16 points, three above last-placed Rotherham and four below QPR. Coventry are in 15th place with 30 points, two above Swansea and three above Plymouth and Birmingham, as well as one point below Blackburn, two below Preston and Bristol, and three below Sunderland, Cardiff and Middlesbrough.
Last Matches: Sheffield
Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, have lost two and won one of their last games. On Wednesday (13), they lost 3-1 away to Norwich, with goals from Sainz, Barnes and Rowe, while Cadamarteri added a second. On Saturday (16), at home, the win was 2-1 over QPR, with goals from Cadamarteri and Musaba, coming after Diaby opened the scoring with an own goal. And on Saturday (23), the 2-1 defeat came at home to Cardiff, with Musaba opening the scoring, Grant equalizing and Famewo turning the game around with an own goal.
Last Matches: Coventry
Coventry come into the match on the back of two draws and a win in their last games. On Wednesday (13), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Southampton, with Wright opening the scoring and Edozie equalizing. On Saturday (16), the tie was 1-1 away to Leeds, with Summerville opening the scoring and Thomas equalizing. And on Saturday (23), away from home, they won 3-0 against Sunderland, with goals from Sakamoto, O'Hare and Palmer.
