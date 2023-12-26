Huddersfield vs Blackburn LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Huddersfield vs Blackburn match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Huddersfield vs Blackburn of December 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Blackburn's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Leopold Wahlstedt, Scott Wharton, Dominic Hyam, Lewis Travis, Hayden Carter, Jake Garrett, Sondre Tronstad, Adam Wharton, Niall Ennis, Arnór Sigurdsson and Andy Moran.
Huddersfield's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Anthony Patterson, Danny Ballard, Luke O'Nien, Pierre Ekwah, Niall Huggins, Trai Hume, Jobe Bellingham, Daniel Neil, Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Nazariy Rusyn.
Blackburn players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Blackburn and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Huddersfield. Player Sammie Szmodics (#8) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Andy Moran (#24) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday.
Blackburn in the tournament
Blackburn had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 31 points with 10 games won, 1 draw and 12 lost. They are located in the fourteenth position in the general table and if they want to maintain that position they will have to win the match. Tuesday's game will be very difficult since Huddersfield is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on December 23, 2023, they lost 2-1 against Watford at Ewood Park and thus achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Huddersfield players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Huddersfield and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Swansea City. Player Jack Clarke (#20) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Daniel Neil (#24) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Anthony Patterson (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Tuesday.
Huddersfield in the tournament
Huddersfield had a poor start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 22 points with 4 games won, 10 tied and 9 lost. They are located in the twenty-first position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Tuesday's game will be very difficult as Blackburn is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on December 23, 2023, they lost 2-0 against Norwich City at Carrow Road and thus achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
John Smith's Stadium is located in the city of Huddersfield, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 24,500 spectators. It opened in 1994, cost £40 million and is currently the home of Huddersfield Town of the EFL Championship and Huddersfield rugby team.