Birmingham City vs Stoke City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

The Birmingham City vs Stoke City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Birmingham City vs Stoke City?
This is the kick-off time for the Birmingham City vs Stoke City match on December 26, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:15 hrs. -
Bolivia: 13:15 hrs. -
Brazil: 14:15 hrs. -
Chile: 13:15 hrs. -
Colombia: 12:15 hrs. -
Ecuador: 12:15 hrs. -
Spain: 19:15 hrs. -
Mexico: 11:15 hrs. -
Paraguay: 13:15 hrs. -
Peru: 12:15 hrs. -
Uruguay: 14:15 hrs. -
Refereeing team
Referee: Gavin Ward.
Key player at Stoke City
One of the players to keep in mind in Stoke City is Andre Vidigal, the 25-year-old Portuguese-born center forward, has played 15 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of matches he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Rotherham United on two occasions and Watford FC.
Key player at Birmingham City
One of the most outstanding players in Birmingham City is Lukas Jutkiewicz, the 34 year old central midfielder born in England, has played 19 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Leeds United and Bristol City.
History Birmingham City vs Stoke City
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2021, Birmingham City dominate the record with two wins, there have been three draws and Stoke City have won zero meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Birmingham City with six goals to Stoke City's three.
Actuality - Stoke City
Stoke City has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 23 matches, it is in the 19th position in the standings with 24 points, this was achieved after winning six games, drawing six and losing 11, leaving a goal difference of -9, this after scoring 21 goals and conceding 30.
- Last five games
Stoke City 0 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke City 1 - 1 Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion 1 - 1 Stoke City
Stoke City 0 - 0 Millwall
Actuality - Birmingham City
Birmingham City has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 23 matches they are in the 18th position in the standings with 27 points, this score was achieved after winning seven matches, drawing six and losing 10, they have also scored 29 goals and conceded 35, for a goal difference of -6.
- Last five matches
Coventry City 2 - 0 Birmingham City
Cardiff City 0 - 1 Birmingham City
Birmingham City 2 - 3 Leicester City
Plymouth 3 - 3 Birmingham City
The match will be played at the St Andrew's Stadium
The match between Birmingham City and Stoke City will take place at the St Andrew's Stadium in the city of Birmingham (England), the stadium is where Birmingham City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1906 and has a capacity for approximately 30,000 spectators.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.
