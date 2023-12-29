Watford vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Watford vs Stoke City in a EFL Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Watford vs Stoke City match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Watford vs Stoke City match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Watford vs Stoke City of December 29th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Watford vs Stoke City live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Watford vs Stoke City in streaming, it will be tuned on Sky.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Stoke City player
Portugal's attacker, 25-year-old Andre Vidigal has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
Portugal attacker, André Vidigal, the attacker will play his seventeenth game for his club, in the past he played 1 as a starter and 31 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the Portuguese league and 1 assist, he currently has 5 goals in 16 games.
Watch out for this Watford player
Denmark striker, 24 year old Mileta Rajovic has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Denmark striker, Mileta Rajovic, the attacker will play his 22nd game for his club, in the past he played 19 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the Swedish league and 0 assists, he currently has 8 goals in 21 games.
How are Stoke City doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Birmingham City, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Birmingham City 1 - 3 Stoke City, Dec. 26, 2023, English Championship
Stoke City 0 - 0 Millwall, Dec. 23, 2023, England Championship
West Bromwich Albion 1 - 1 Stoke City, Dec. 17, 2023, English Championship
Stoke City 1 - 1 Swansea City, Dec. 12, 2023, England Championship
Stoke City 0 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2023, English Championship
How are Watford coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-5 against Preston North End, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Watford 1 - 4 Bristol City, Dec. 26, 2023, English Championship
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 2 Watford, Dec. 23, 2023, England Championship
Preston North End 1 - 5 Watford, Dec. 16, 2023, English Championship
Watford 1 - 2 Ipswich Town, Dec. 12, 2023, English Championship
Watford 1 - 1 Southampton, Dec. 9, 2023, English Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Championship match Watford vs Stoke City. The match will take place at Vicarage Road, at 14:45.