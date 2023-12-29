Cardiff City vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and Lineups in EFL Championship (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Cardiff City and Leicester City begins at the Cardiff City Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Cardiff City vs Leicester City live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the Cardiff City vs Leicester City live starting lineups for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, as well as the latest information emerging from the Cardiff City Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cardiff City vs Leicester City online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Cardiff City vs Leicester City match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
USA (ET): 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 9:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Peru: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Leicester's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Mads Hermansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Wout Faes, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi and Fatawu Issahaku.
Jamie Vardy, player to watch!
The Leicester City forward is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During this season he has played 16 games, where he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Leicester arrive?
Leicester City enters this regular season duel with the goal of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season by finishing the campaign in eighteenth place in the highest category of English football. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. The Foxes have good players such as Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kasey McAteer, Stephy Mavididi and Wilfred Ndidi. The Leicester team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young people to continue their development. At the moment, the team is in nineteenth position, after 13 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses for a total of 39 points.
Cardiff City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest line-up: Bradley Collins, Liam Kitching, Bobby Thomas, Jake Bidwell, Milan van Ewijk, Callum O'Hare, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.
Callum O'Dowda, player to watch!
The Cardiff City striker is one of the team's new promises. Last season he had limited participation due to an injury that sidelined him for half the season. During Bristol City's last season, the Irishman participated in 11 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored only 1 goal. O'Dowda's goal is to once again be one of the decisive players in the championship and make Cardiff City a competitive team again, in addition to recovering its level ahead of the 2026 World Cup with Ireland. Currently, the Irishman has 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 games played.
How does Cardiff City get here?
The Cardiff team continues its path this season in the EFL Championship with the aim of getting back into the positions fighting for promotion to the Premier League. On this occasion, Cardiff City have presented some additions, the most notable being Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Callum O'Dowda, Sheyi Ojo and Andy Rinomhota. Cardiff City's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the EFL Championship and fight for promotion to the first division. They finished the 2022-2023 EFL Championship season in eighteenth position in the table with 53 points after 15 wins, 8 draws and 23 losses. This is why the team has been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against its direct rivals and being at the top of the league.
Where is the game?
The Cardiff City Stadium located in the city of Leeds United, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue this EFL Championship 2023-2024 season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 34,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cardiff City vs Leicester City match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The match will take place at Cardiff City Stadium, at 2:45 p.m.