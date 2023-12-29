Coventry City vs Swansea City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion live, as well as the latest information from Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium.
How to watch Coventry City vs Swansea City match live on TV and online?
The Coventry City vs Swansea City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Coventry City vs Swansea City?
This is the kick-off time for the Coventry City vs Swansea City match on December 29, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. -
Chile: 15:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. -
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. -
Peru: 14:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Key player at Swansea City
One of the players to keep in mind in Swansea City is Jerry Yates, the 27-year-old center forward born in England, has played 24 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Birmingham City, Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth, Hull City, Rotherham United.
Key player in Coventry City
One of the most outstanding players in Coventry City is Matt Godden, the 32 year old English born center forward, has played 21 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Watford FC, Cardiff City twice and Millwall.
History Coventry City vs Swansea City
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2021, Swansea City dominate the record with two wins, there have been three draws and Coventry City have not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Swansea City with seven goals to Coventry City's six.
Actuality - Swansea City
Swansea City has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 24 matches, it is in the 17th position in the standings with 28 points, this was achieved after winning seven matches, drawing seven and losing 10, leaving a goal difference of -5, this after scoring 32 goals and conceding 37.
Rotherham United 1 - 2 Swansea City
- Last five games
Stoke City 1 - 1 Swansea City
Swansea City 1 - 2 Middlesbrough
Swansea City 2 - 1 Preston North End
Southampton 5 - 0 Swansea City
Actuality - Coventry City
Coventry City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 24 matches they are in the 13th position in the standings with 33 points, this score was achieved after winning eight matches, drawing nine and losing seven, they have also scored 33 goals and conceded 25, for a goal difference of +8.
Coventry City 2 - 0 Birmingham City
- Last five games
Coventry City 2 - 0 Birmingham City
Coventry City 1 - 1 Southampton
Leeds United 1 - 1 Coventry City
Sunderland AFC 0 - 3 Coventry City
Coventry City 2 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday
The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium
The match between Coventry City and Swansea City will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium in the city of Coventry (England), the stadium is where Coventry City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 32,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Coventry City vs Swansea City match, valid for the 25th matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
