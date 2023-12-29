Preston vs Sheffield Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday live score here. Everything you need to know about this match corresponding to the 25th matchday of the Championship is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything else that comes out of the Deepdale Stadium, home of Preston. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
What time is Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday match for Championship 2023?
Last lineup Sheffield Wednesday
Dawson, Palmer, Diaby, Bernard, Famewo, Vaulks, Paterson, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Cadamarteri.
Last lineup Preston North End
Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, McCann, Whiteman, Millar; Holmes, Browne; Osmajic.
Who will be the referee and his assistants for this match?
The central referee for this match between Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday will be Rebecca Welch; Lee Venamore first row; Mark Stevens, second row; Anthony Backhouse fourth assistant.
How are Sheffield Wednesday coming along?
On the other hand, the visiting team has not had a very good season in this Championship as they cannot leave the bottom of the standings. Currently, Sheffield Wednesday is in the penultimate position (23rd place) with only 16 points after 24 games played, registering 4 wins, 4 draws and 16 defeats. The most recent defeat was last matchday, when they lost to Coventry City by a score of 2-0.
How does Preston North End arrive?
Matchday 25 of the Championship
We continue with the activity in some leagues of the world and, in this last weekend of 2023, we continue with the soccer activity with the English league, in its second division, where two teams that live very different realities will face each other. Preston and Sheffield Wednesday will face each other in this match where Preston will seek to take advantage of their home advantage to continue climbing positions, while the visitors want to climb positions in the overall table to avoid relegation problems this season. Can Preston achieve victory or will the visitors of Sheffield Wednesday do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Deepdale
The match between Preston and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at Deepdale Stadium, in the city of Preston, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
