Preston vs Sheffield Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Championship Match
Photo: Getty images

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:45 AMan hour ago

Follow here Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Score

Follow Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday live score here. Everything you need to know about this match corresponding to the 25th matchday of the Championship is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything else that comes out of the Deepdale Stadium, home of Preston. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
2:40 AMan hour ago

What time is Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday match for Championship 2023?

Follow Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday live score here. Everything you need to know about this match corresponding to the 25th matchday of the Championship is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything else that comes out of the Deepdale Stadium, home of Preston. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
2:35 AMan hour ago

How to watch Preston vs Sheffield Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Preston vs Sheffield live on TV, your options are: No options

If you want to directly stream it: No options

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Sheffield Wednesday

Dawson, Palmer, Diaby, Bernard, Famewo, Vaulks, Paterson, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Cadamarteri.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Preston North End

Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, McCann, Whiteman, Millar; Holmes, Browne; Osmajic.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants for this match?

The central referee for this match between Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday will be  Rebecca Welch; Lee Venamore first row; Mark Stevens, second row; Anthony Backhouse fourth assistant. 
2:15 AMan hour ago

How are Sheffield Wednesday coming along?

On the other hand, the visiting team has not had a very good season in this Championship as they cannot leave the bottom of the standings. Currently, Sheffield Wednesday is in the penultimate position (23rd place) with only 16 points after 24 games played, registering 4 wins, 4 draws and 16 defeats. The most recent defeat was last matchday, when they lost to Coventry City by a score of 2-0.

2:10 AMan hour ago

How does Preston North End arrive?

The home team is coming off a midweek matchday 24 game against Leeds, where Preston managed to win 2-1 in the last minute of the game. Currently, they are in ninth position in the overall table with 35 points from 10 wins, 5 draws and 9 defeats. They are 24 points behind leaders Leicester City.

2:05 AMan hour ago

Matchday 25 of the Championship

We continue with the activity in some leagues of the world and, in this last weekend of 2023, we continue with the soccer activity with the English league,  in its second division,  where two teams that live very different realities will face each other. Preston and Sheffield Wednesday will face each other in this match where Preston will seek to take advantage of their home advantage to continue climbing positions, while the visitors want to climb positions in the overall table to avoid relegation problems this season. Can Preston achieve victory or will the visitors of Sheffield Wednesday do it?
 
2:00 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Deepdale

The match between Preston and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at Deepdale Stadium, in the city of Preston, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Championship match: Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo