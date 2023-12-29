Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game
SPEAK UP, MICHAEL CARRICK!

"To be honest, I'm just baffled," he said about the rejection of the penalty.

"I don't like criticizing referees, they obviously have a difficult job. But that wasn't even a shock or a slight stumble. It was evident that he simply knocked him over.

"Alex had full momentum, passing him, and honestly, I can't understand how that wasn't marked. It was a pivotal moment and the less I say about it, the better, probably."

"We can all see how obvious it was. But listen, I can't blame that for today's result, because in the end we didn't score and we created more than enough chances to score. When will you? If you don't receive such a clear decision, it's a matter of course. simply absurd."

"You’ Can you explain this to me, please?! I think it's It's the first time I haven't conceded a single shot on goal and I still lost a game. Sometimes we play well or at least feel like we play well enough to get something out of the game when we don't.

"Thereá There are moments in those games where we later look and think that we didn't defend well enough or that we could do better in that situation. Today is It's very difficult to criticize the boys after that.

"We limit them to almost nothing, we control the game. The other side of this is the chances we created and the opportunities we had. You You need to score to win a game and we'll do that another day, but football can be strange sometimes."

SPEAK UP, DARREN MOORE!

"I'm always hopeful (that Maxwell will be fit) until the end of the year. The medical team will tell me otherwise, and it's okay. This is the moment when I need to adopt this approach,” said the Huddersfield boss.

"Only So when I talk to them to understand what level he's at, we'll move forward from there. We'll see how it goes. the situation tomorrow; (Friday)."

& quot; I thought Jacob's performance when he entered was commendable. The biggest word I can use is; that he has maintained solidity and cleanliness, showing why he has been on the bench and how he has trained and excelled."

"For someone so young to come in at that moment and maintain those levels of concentration, contributing to the team, was tremendous, really."

GAME STAGE!

John Smith's Stadium is the stadium that serves as the home ground for Huddersfield Town Football Club, located in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England. Opened in 1994, it has a capacity for around 24,000 spectators and offers a vibrant atmosphere for fans during games. As well as hosting Huddersfield Town games, the stadium has also been the venue for rugby league and rugby union events. Its modern structure and versatile design make it an important venue for sporting and entertainment events in the region. With a central location and quality facilities, John Smith's Stadium is a great place to stay. an integral part of Huddersfield's sporting and cultural identity.
HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

In the last ten direct clashes between Huddersfield and Middlesbrough, the balance has been constant. Both teams demonstrated competitiveness, with results oscillating between wins, draws and some narrow margins. In the two most recent clashes, each team achieved a victory, highlighting the unpredictability of these clashes. Although they have occasionally recorded draw results, games are often close, with few matches being scoreless. Huddersfield have enjoyed a slight rise by winning two games to Middlesbrough's one in their last five meetings. However, the history of these clashes points to a competitive and exciting rivalry, suggesting that any future clashes between the teams could be unpredictable and closely contested. the last minute.
HOW DOES MIDDLESBROUGH ARRIVE?

In the last nine games, Middlesbrough have had a mixed performance in the Championship. Obtaining three wins, two draws and four defeats, the team faced a period of ups and downs. Wins against West Bromwich, Swansea and Port Vale demonstrated their ability to achieve positive results. However, defeats to Hull, Ipswich and Leeds presented significant challenges. The team struggled to maintain consistency, alternating between convincing victories, such as the 4-0 against Preston, and defeats by narrow margins, such as the 3-2 defeat against Bristol City. The 1-0 victory over Leicester ended this period with a positive result, showing the potential for Middlesbrough to recover and seek a more stable performance in the near future.
HOW DOES HUDDERSFIELD ARRIVE?

Huddersfield have had a mixed performance in their last 10 games of the season. With three wins, three draws and four defeats, they proved to be inconsistent. They recently beat Blackburn 3-0, but drew with Norwich and Millwall, as well as losing to Preston. Despite the varied results, they maintained a reasonable defense, suffering only a few defeats by narrow margins. However, the lack of consistency up front can be a challenge, as is the lack of consistency up front. who had trouble scoring goals in some games. To improve, they will need to find more consistency in both defense and attack, aiming to guarantee more positive results in the next phase of the competition.
