Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough Live Score Here
MIDDLESBROUGH!
SPEAK UP, MICHAEL CARRICK!
"I don't like criticizing referees, they obviously have a difficult job. But that wasn't even a shock or a slight stumble. It was evident that he simply knocked him over.
"Alex had full momentum, passing him, and honestly, I can't understand how that wasn't marked. It was a pivotal moment and the less I say about it, the better, probably."
"We can all see how obvious it was. But listen, I can't blame that for today's result, because in the end we didn't score and we created more than enough chances to score. When will you? If you don't receive such a clear decision, it's a matter of course. simply absurd."
"You’ Can you explain this to me, please?! I think it's It's the first time I haven't conceded a single shot on goal and I still lost a game. Sometimes we play well or at least feel like we play well enough to get something out of the game when we don't.
"Thereá There are moments in those games where we later look and think that we didn't defend well enough or that we could do better in that situation. Today is It's very difficult to criticize the boys after that.
"We limit them to almost nothing, we control the game. The other side of this is the chances we created and the opportunities we had. You You need to score to win a game and we'll do that another day, but football can be strange sometimes."
SPEAK UP, DARREN MOORE!
"Only So when I talk to them to understand what level he's at, we'll move forward from there. We'll see how it goes. the situation tomorrow; (Friday)."
& quot; I thought Jacob's performance when he entered was commendable. The biggest word I can use is; that he has maintained solidity and cleanliness, showing why he has been on the bench and how he has trained and excelled."
"For someone so young to come in at that moment and maintain those levels of concentration, contributing to the team, was tremendous, really."