Leicester City vs Huddersfield LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

What time is Huddersfield vs Leicester City match for Championship Match?
This is the start time of the game Huddersfield vs Leicester City of January 1st in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 1, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Argentina
|
January 1, 2024
|
12:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 1, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Brazil
|
January 1, 2024
|
12:00
|
|
Chile
|
January 1, 2024
|
12:00
|
|
Colombia
|
January 1, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 1, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Spain
|
January 1, 2024
|
16:00
|
|
Mexico
|
January 1, 2024
|
9:00
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Peru
|
January 1, 2024
|
10:00
Watch out for this Leicester City player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Leicester City's iconic center forward Patson Daka. The Zambian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Patson Daka knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Leicester City.
Last Leicester City line-up:
M. Hermansen; J. Justin, J. Vestergaard, W. Faes, Ricardo; K. Dewsbury-Hall, O. Ndidi, H. Winks; S. Mavididi, P. Daka, A. Fatawu.
Watch out for this Huddersfield player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Huddersfield's center forward Sorba Thomas. The 24-year-old English youngster has been a key player for the team this season, and his explosive one-on-one skills allow him to create dangerous plays on the flanks to send scepters that can be connected by his teammates.
Huddersfield's last line-up:
C. Maxwell; T. Less, M. Helik, Y. Nakayama; D. Kasumu, B. Wiles, J.Hogg, J. Rudoni, J. Headley; S. Thomas, D. Burgzorg.
Background:
Huddersfield and Leicester City have met on a total of 63 occasions (28 Huddersfield wins, 10 draws, 25 Leicester City wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Huddersfield side. In terms of goals, 106 goals have fallen in favor of Huddersfield, while 96 have been scored in favor of Leicester City. Their last meeting dates back to the 23-24 season on matchday 2 of the Championship where Leicester City beat Huddersfield 0-1.
About the Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated on July 23, 2002 with the original name of Walkers Stadium, in reference to the sponsor Walkers, a potato chip brand based in Leicester. Subsequently, in 2011, the stadium was renamed King Power Stadium, in honor of the Thai company King Power, which is the club's main sponsor. The stadium has a capacity of around 32,000 spectators. It has undergone some expansions and renovations since its inauguration to improve facilities and fan comfort. Leicester City fans, known as the "Foxes", are passionate and have provided strong support for the team at their stadium. The atmosphere at the King Power Stadium can be electric, especially at the climax of matches.
They will return to the Premier League
After winning their first Premier League in the 2015/2016 season, the Leicester City team won the affection of many English fans and around the world, gradually conquering various competitions such as the Community Shield or the Carabao Cup, however, the adventure in the first division was gradually clouded to the extent of having been relegated last season despite having died on the line. However, the mission of returning to the first division is being fulfilled, after marching as super leader in the championship and if they continue like this, they would be consummating the promotion a month before the end of the season.
Fighting to avoid relegation
For this match, two teams with different realities in the Championship will face each other and the clear example that things can be bad (even being in the second division of English soccer) is the Huddersfield team. The visiting team is at the bottom of the overall table and now that they have reached the halfway point of the season, the pressure is increasing as a single mistake could end up sentencing them to the third division of English soccer.
The adventure continues
The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Championship has already passed and now with a part of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that will allow them to dream of great objectives and illusions for the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Championship crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Leicester City vs Huddersfield match will be played at King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Championship: Leicester City vs Huddersfield!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.