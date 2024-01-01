Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City match for EFL Championship Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City of January 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 2:15 PM.
Bolivia: 1:15 PM.
Brazil: 2:15 PM.
Chile: 2:15 PM.
Colombia: 12:15 PM.
Ecuador: 12:15 PM.
United States (ET): 12:15 PM.
Spain: 6:15 PM.
Mexico: 11:15 AM.
Paraguay: 1:15 PM.
Peru: 12:15 PM.
Uruguay: 2:15 PM.
Hull City's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Matt Ingram, Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Regan Slater, Lewie Coyle, Ozan Tufan, Jean Michaël Seri, Tyler Morton, Aaron Connolly, Adama Noss Traoré and Liam Delap.
Sheffield Wednesday's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Cameron Dawson, Akin Famewo, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Di'Shon Bernard, Will Vaulks, Barry Bannan, Pol Valentín, Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba.
Hull City players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Hull City and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Sheffield Wednesday. Player Aaron Connolly (#44) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Midfielder Jaden Philogene (#23) is another all-important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Matt Ingram (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Monday.
Hull City in the tournament
Hull City had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 25 of the tournament they have a total of 39 points with 11 games won, 6 draws and 8 lost. They are located in sixth position in the general table and if they want to maintain that position they will have to win the match. Their goal is to be promoted this season, so they want to be among the first 8 places and they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 29, 2023, they won 3-2 against Blackburn Rovers at The MKM Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Sheffield Wednesday players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Sheffield Wednesday and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Hull City. Player Anthony Musaba (#45) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Defender Di'Shon Bernard (#17) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 28-year-old goalkeeper Cameron Dawson (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Monday.
Sheffield Wednesday in the tournament
Sheffield Wednesday is progressing poorly in the EFL Championship season, finding itself at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 25 of the tournament they have a total of 19 points with 5 games won, 4 tied and 16 lost. They are located in twenty-third position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Monday's game will be very difficult as Hull City is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on December 29, 2023, they won 1-0 against Preston North End at Deepdale and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Hillsborough is located in the city of Sheffield, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 39,732 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 2, 1899, it is one of the oldest stadiums and is currently the home of Sheffield Wednesday of the EFL Championship.