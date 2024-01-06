Swansea City vs Morecambe FC LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Swansea City vs Morecambe FC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Swansea City vs Morecambe FC live, as well as the latest information from Liberty Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Swansea City vs Morecambe FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Swansea City vs Morecambe FC match live on TV and online?
The Swansea City vs Morecambe FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Swansea City vs Morecambe FC?
This is the kick-off time for the Swansea City vs Morecambe FC match on January 6, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:30 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 13:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 14:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 13:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 12:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 12:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 19:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 11:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 13:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 12:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 14:30 hrs. - Star +
Referee Team
Referee: Tom Nield.
Key player at Morecambe FC
One of the players to keep in mind in Morecambe FC is Jordan Slew, the 31-year-old English-born center forward, has played 23 games so far in League Two 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has four assists and two goals, these against; Forest Green Rovers and Harrogate Town.
Key player at Swansea City
One of the most outstanding players in Swansea City is Jerry Yates, the 27 year old English born center forward, has played 25 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Birmingham City, Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth, Hull City and Rotherham United.
History Swansea City vs Morecambe FC
In total, both teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on Saturday, January 6, 2024 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Morecambe FC
Morecambe FC has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the League two, because after playing a total of 24 matches, it is in the 17th position in the standings with 33 points, this was achieved after winning nine matches, drawing six and losing nine, leaving a goal difference of -4, this after scoring 37 goals and conceding 41.
Doncaster 0 - 5 Morecambe FC
- Last five matches
Morecambe FC 1 - 3 MK Dons
Bradford 2 - 2 Morecambe FC
Notts County 5 - 0 Morecambe FC
Morecambe FC 2 - 2 Harrogate Town
Actuality - Swansea City
Swansea City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 26 matches they are in the 16th position in the standings with 32 points, this score was achieved after winning eight matches, drawing eight and losing 10, they have also scored 35 goals and conceded 39, for a goal difference of -4.
Swansea City 1 - 2 Middlesbrough
- Last five matches
Swansea City 2 - 1 Preston North End
Southampton 5 - 0 Swansea City
Coventry City 2 - 2 Swansea City
Swansea City 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
The match will be played at the Liberty Stadium
The match between Swansea City and Morecambe FC will take place at the Liberty Stadium in the city of Swansea (Wales), the stadium is where Swansea City Association Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 20,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Swansea City vs Morecambe FC match, valid for the third round of the FA Cup 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
