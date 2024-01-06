Stoke City vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Stoke City vs Brighton live from the FA Cup 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs Brighton live corresponding to the Third Round of the FA Cup 2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Bet365 Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Stoke City vs Brighton online and live from the FA Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the Stoke City vs Brighton match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Stoke City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jack Bonham, Michael Rose, Luke McNally, Ki-Jana Hoever, Junior Tchamadeu, Jordan Thompson, Wouter Burger, Lewis Baker, Ryan Mmaee, Bae Jun-Ho and André Vidigal.
André Vidigal, player to watch!
The Stoke City winger is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of the team fighting for promotion, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team secure a place in the Premier League for next year. During last season he played 38 games with Marítimo de Portugal, where he scored 8 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, so far he has 6 goals and 1 assist in 19 games played.
How do Stoke City arrive?
Stoke City enters this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the EFL Championship, the team is in nineteenth position, 7 points from the Playoff positions for promotion to the Premier League, then of 7 wins, 8 draws and 11 losses. Those led by Steven Schumacher come into this season with a great squad with good players such as André Vidigal, Ryan Mmaee, Daniel Johnson Mehdi Leris, Ki-Jana Hoever and Ben Wilmot. Without a doubt, Stoke City is one of the candidates to fight for promotion to the Premier and have a good championship in the local cups.
Brighton's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jason Steele, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupiñán, Jack Hinshelwood, João Pedro, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte, James Milner, Pascal Groß and Danny Welbeck.
Pascal Groß, player to watch!
The Brighton midfielder arrives as one of the great references and will seek to start making himself noticed as the team's top assist in the attack. Now, after passing through last season, he is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that Brighton needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to keep Brighton among the best in the league. Premier League, in the previous campaign, he recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in 44 games.
How does Brighton arrive?
Brighton & Hove Albion is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to the tournaments of the UEFA. Brighton finished in sixth position in the Premier League with 62 points, after 18 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. They begin a new adventure towards the UEFA Europa League. They are running to try to get into the round of 16 and be a protagonist in the second highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Brighton will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their second Premier League.
Where is the game?
The Bet365 Stadium located in the city of Manchester, England will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has capacity for 62,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Stoke City vs Brighton match, corresponding to the Third Round of the FA Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Bet365 Stadium, at 10 am.