Queretaro vs Toluca LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

What time is Queretaro vs Toluca match?
This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Toluca of 12th January in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Queretaro vs Toluca around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
January 12, 2024
|
20:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
January 12, 2024
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 12, 2024
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
January 12, 2024
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
January 12, 2024
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
January 12, 2024
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 12, 2024
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
January 13, 2024
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
January 12, 2024
|
19:00
|
IZZI, Tv Azteca
|
Peru
|
January 12, 2024
|
20:00
Watch out for this Toluca player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Marcel Ruiz. The current Toluca striker has played a key role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Querétaro player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Jaime Gómez Valencia. The current Querétaro striker has been a key player in the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Querétaro's final lineup:
G. Allison; O. Manzanarez, E. Gularte, M. Barbieri, P. Orozco; J. Sierra, K. Escamilla, F. Lértora, R. Sandoval; J. Gómez, J. Murillo.
Latest Toluca lineup:
T. Volpi; M. Araujo, V. Huerta, A. Mosquera, B. García; J. Meneses, T. Belmonte, C. Baeza, J. Domínguez, E. López, M. Ruiz.
Background:
Querétaro and Toluca have met on a total of 46 occasions (9 Gallos wins, 15 draws, 21 Devils wins) where the scales are entirely in favor of Toluca. In terms of goals scored, Toluca has outscored Querétaro, with a total of 41 goals scored and 69 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to Day 12 of the Clausura 2023 where Toluca won 1-3 against Querétaro.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Corregidora is a soccer stadium located in the city of Querétaro, Mexico. It is known as one of the most important and emblematic stadiums in the country. The stadium is located in the city of Querétaro, capital of the state of Querétaro, in central Mexico. Inaugurated in 1985, Estadio Corregidora has a capacity of around 33,162 spectators. Over the years, it has witnessed numerous sporting events and concerts. It is home to the professional soccer team Querétaro FC, which competes in Liga MX, the highest category of Mexican soccer. The stadium has witnessed exciting moments during Liga MX matches and has hosted various national and international competitions. The stadium's name pays tribute to Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, known as La Corregidora, a key figure in Mexico's independence. The stadium has hosted several prominent sporting events, including matches of the 1986 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Mexico.
This tournament, they have to qualify
On the other hand, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca must set the bar high this tournament, as lately they have not been able to do enough for their Mexican fans and for the rest of the league, which considers Toluca to be a respected rival that always represents a danger for any team. Toluca finished last year's tournament in 12th place out of 17th with 21 points, which were not enough to qualify for the playoffs, leaving them out of the tournament in the regular phase of the Apertura 2023. However, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca managed to balance the offense and defense a bit as they registered 23 goals for and 19 against, having a total goal difference of 4 goals.
Better performance is needed
Querétaro's situation last Liga MX season was much better than in Clausura 2023; however, once again, Querétaro's white roosters failed to qualify for either the playoffs or the playoffs after an "irregular" tournament in which they finished in 14th position out of 18, practically in the lower zone of the tournament. They only had 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats, with more sad moments than happy ones throughout the campaign, which were precisely the ones that cost them points to reach the big party. Querétaro must also improve their defense, as they were only able to score 18 goals but conceded 29, making them one of the worst defenses in the championship. Now that they are making their debut at home, the roosters will have to impose their conditions and start off on the right foot.
Liga MX is back
The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time
The Queretaro vs Toluca match will be played at Estadio Corregidora, in Queretaro, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Queretaro vs Toluca!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.