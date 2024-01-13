Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle live, as well as the latest information from Kirklees Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle match live on TV and online?
The Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle?
This is the kick-off time for the Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle match on January 13, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Refereeing Team
Referee: Tom Nield.
Key player at Plymouth Argyle
One of the players to watch out for in Plymouth Argyle is Morgan Whittaker, the 23 year old English born center forward, has played 25 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has five assists and 13 goals, these against; Huddersfield Town, Norwich City on three occasions, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Sunderland AFC, Rotherham United, Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Watford FC.
Key player at Huddersfield Town
One of the most outstanding players in Huddersfield Town is Michal Helik, the 28-year-old Polish-born center forward, has played 24 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches he already has one assist and seven goals against Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City, Birmingham City, Leeds United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Leicester City.
History Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle
In total, the two sides have met four times since 2010, with Plymouth Argyle dominating the record with three wins, there have been zero draws and Huddersfield Town have met once.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Plymouth Argyle with 10 goals to Huddersfield Town's seven.
Actuality - Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth Argyle has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 26 matches, it is in the 18th position in the standings with 29 points, this was achieved after winning seven games, drawing eight and losing 11, leaving a goal difference of -2, this after scoring 43 goals and conceding 45.
Actuality - Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 26 matches they are in the 21st position in the standings with 25 points, this score was achieved after winning five matches, drawing 10 and losing 11, they have also scored 26 goals and conceded 44, for a goal difference of -18.
Norwich City 2 - 0 Huddersfield Town
- Last five matches
Huddersfield Town 3 - 0 Blackburn Rovers
Huddersfield Town 1 - 2 Middlesbrough
Leicester City 4 - 1 Huddersfield Town
Manchester City 5 - 0 Huddersfield Town
The match will be played at the Kirklees Stadium
The match between Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle will take place at the Kirklees Stadium in the city of Huddersfield (England), this scenario is where the Huddersfield Town Association Football Club plays its home games, was built in 1994 and has a capacity for approximately 24,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle, valid for matchday 27 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
