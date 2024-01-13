Birmingham vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Birmingham vs Swansea match live?
What time is Birmingham vs Swansea match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 12 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 11 am: No transmission
Brazil 12 pm: No transmission
Chile 11 am: No transmission
Colombia 10 am: No transmission
Ecuador 10 am: No transmission
USA 10 am ET: No transmission
Spain 8 pm: No transmission
Mexico 10 am: No transmission
Paraguay 11 am: No transmission
Peru 10 am: No transmission
Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 11 am: No transmission
Speak, Luke Williams!
I know it's unlikely that we'll be able to give them an unbelievable performance that will be the best they've ever seen, but the fans will want to see a spark on Saturday that will hopefully light the fire in time.
I'll make sure the players and staff understand that the sacrifice to travel is huge, so we need to create some brilliant moments of emotion that they can talk about and all those little things that make it worth traveling for the fans."
Speak, Tony Mowbray!
We're in a precarious position, but this league is very, very tight. I've told the players that if we can find a way to win three or four on the bounce, we can move up the table. Swansea have a new manager, I know Luke Williams well. He's certainly in the mold that Swansea historically like to play, very open and possession-based.
It's important to work with the group, to guide each individual on how we want to play. It may take some time to see the finished article, but at the moment the players are really listening ahead of the Swansea game.
I want the fans to see a team that is working as hard as it can on Saturday, a team they can be proud of. I hope we can put a few smiles on the faces of St. Andrew's and come away with the three points."
Classification
Swans
In the last five games, Swansea's performance has been mixed. They have won twice, highlighting their ability to secure positive results on the pitch. However, they have also faced two challenges, suffering two defeats, one of which was a painful 5-0 defeat to Presto. In addition, the team recorded a draw in one of the matches
Blues
The team faces a challenging run, without a win in the last five games. The last time the Blues celebrated a victory was a month ago, on December 13, when they beat Cardiff 1-0. Since then, the team has struggled, recording three defeats and two draws in their subsequent matches.
This winless streak represents a challenging period for Birmingham, and the team will be looking to overcome this adverse sequence in order to improve their performance in the competition and move further away from the relegation zone. The search for positive results and working together will be crucial to reversing the current scenario and achieving the objectives set for the season.
St Andrew's
As well as being Birmingham's home, St Andrew's has also served as a venue for other sporting and non-sporting events over time. With a rich history in English soccer, the stadium is affectionately referred to by fans as "St. Andrew's" or simply "The Blues", in reference to the club's nickname, which is "The Blues" due to the predominant color of its uniform.
If you want to directly stream it: No transmission
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!