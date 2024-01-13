Birmingham vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Birmingham City

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Birmingham vs Swansea match live?

If you want to watch the game Birmingham vs Swansea live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Birmingham vs Swansea match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Birmingham vs Swansea of 13th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 11 am: No transmission

Brazil 12 pm: No transmission

Chile 11 am: No transmission

Colombia 10 am: No transmission

Ecuador 10 am: No transmission

USA 10 am ET: No transmission

Spain 8 pm: No transmission

Mexico 10 am: No transmission

Paraguay 11 am: No transmission

Peru 10 am: No transmission

Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 11 am: No transmission

9:50 PMan hour ago

Speak, Luke Williams!

"I think it's incredible. I've been here before and when you come to Swansea you realize that all the away games are a long way away. That's what makes this place beautiful, the fact that it's almost an island. We do things differently here. I know how difficult it is to travel to these games, so we have to make sure we give them something on Saturday.

I know it's unlikely that we'll be able to give them an unbelievable performance that will be the best they've ever seen, but the fans will want to see a spark on Saturday that will hopefully light the fire in time.

I'll make sure the players and staff understand that the sacrifice to travel is huge, so we need to create some brilliant moments of emotion that they can talk about and all those little things that make it worth traveling for the fans."

9:45 PMan hour ago

Speak, Tony Mowbray!

"I'm really looking forward to [the first game]. The players were incredibly enthusiastic on the training ground. We want to play attractive soccer and we'll get there, but first we'll play a game that suits the players we have.

We're in a precarious position, but this league is very, very tight. I've told the players that if we can find a way to win three or four on the bounce, we can move up the table. Swansea have a new manager, I know Luke Williams well. He's certainly in the mold that Swansea historically like to play, very open and possession-based.

It's important to work with the group, to guide each individual on how we want to play. It may take some time to see the finished article, but at the moment the players are really listening ahead of the Swansea game.

I want the fans to see a team that is working as hard as it can on Saturday, a team they can be proud of. I hope we can put a few smiles on the faces of St. Andrew's and come away with the three points."

9:40 PMan hour ago

Classification

9:35 PMan hour ago

Swans

Swansea City, on the other hand, are in a more positive situation in the competition. Currently 16th in the table, the Swans have accumulated 32 points, which puts them in a more comfortable position in relation to the relegation zone.

In the last five games, Swansea's performance has been mixed. They have won twice, highlighting their ability to secure positive results on the pitch. However, they have also faced two challenges, suffering two defeats, one of which was a painful 5-0 defeat to Presto. In addition, the team recorded a draw in one of the matches

9:30 PMan hour ago

Blues

Birmingham City are not at their best in the competition. Currently in 20th place in the table, the Blues have 28 points, a six-point lead over Sheffield Wednesday, who are the first team in the relegation zone.
The team faces a challenging run, without a win in the last five games. The last time the Blues celebrated a victory was a month ago, on December 13, when they beat Cardiff 1-0. Since then, the team has struggled, recording three defeats and two draws in their subsequent matches.

This winless streak represents a challenging period for Birmingham, and the team will be looking to overcome this adverse sequence in order to improve their performance in the competition and move further away from the relegation zone. The search for positive results and working together will be crucial to reversing the current scenario and achieving the objectives set for the season.

9:25 PMan hour ago

St Andrew's

St Andrew's is the stadium of Birmingham City Football Club, located in Bordesley, Birmingham, England, with the specific address at St Andrew's Stadium, Cattell Road, Birmingham, B9 4RL. Opened in 1906, the stadium originally had a capacity of around 75,000 spectators, but over the years it has undergone several renovations, and its current capacity is approximately 29,409 seats, with three main tribunes: the main tribune, the north tribune and the south-east tribune. The Main Stand was rebuilt in 1994, while the North Stand and South-East Stand were rebuilt in 2009.
As well as being Birmingham's home, St Andrew's has also served as a venue for other sporting and non-sporting events over time. With a rich history in English soccer, the stadium is affectionately referred to by fans as "St. Andrew's" or simply "The Blues", in reference to the club's nickname, which is "The Blues" due to the predominant color of its uniform.
9:20 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Birmingham vs Swansea live this Saturday (13), at the St Andrew's at 10 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 27th round of the competition.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Birmingham vs Swansea Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo