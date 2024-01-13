Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE: How to watch online TV broadcasting in Premier League?

Highlight at Fulham: Raúl Jiménez, a goal-hungry striker

Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez's arrival in the Premier League with Fulham has been a success, with outstanding performances that have consolidated his presence in the team. At 32 years of age, Jiménez has demonstrated his goal-scoring ability in recent matches, contributing significantly to Fulham's scoring.
In 20 games played so far, the striker has made his mark with five goals, becoming a key player in Fulham's attack. Jimenez's ability to find the net in crucial situations has been crucial to the team's performance, generating optimism among fans.
Chelsea standout: Thiago Silva, central defender who leaves his soul on the pitch.


Thiago Silva, Chelsea's experienced central defender, has become a key element in the team's scheme, excelling both at the back and in generating danger. In 22 games played so far, Silva has demonstrated his versatility by scoring twice, highlighting his ability to contribute in both areas of the pitch.

In addition to his ability to get on the scoreboard, Thiago Silva's discipline is evident in his low number of yellow cards, accumulating just two throughout the season. His experience and leadership at the back have been fundamental to Chelsea's defensive stability.

Chelsea and Fulham Look to Secure Crucial Points

Stamford Bridge Stadium will host a crucial clash between Chelsea and Fulham, with both teams looking to secure vital points in the Premier League table. Analyzing Chelsea's home performance, the numbers reveal a balanced trend with four wins, three defeats and three draws in 10 matches played. This parity indicates that the "Blues" have dropped points at home, providing opportunities for visitors to get positive results.

Fulham, meanwhile, face the challenge of improving their away form, having suffered six defeats and managed three draws in their 10 away games so far. In need of more points away from home, Fulham will be looking to give it their all at Stamford Bridge.

In terms of the Premier League standings, Chelsea are in tenth position with 28 points, while Fulham are in thirteenth position with 24 points. With only four points difference, this clash could have a significant impact on the position of both teams in the table, making it even more intriguing for the fans.

Fulham Look to Surprise Chelsea After Win Against Arsenal

After securing a crucial 2-1 win over Arsenal in their last meeting, Fulham arrive at Chelsea's stadium looking to capitalize on their winning momentum. Raul Jimenez and Bobby Reid were the architects of the goals that sealed the win, and now the team will be looking to maintain that positive momentum against an in-form Chelsea side.

Fulham go into the challenge against Chelsea hoping to consolidate their position in the league and build on recent winning momentum. Fans will be watching to see if Fulham can keep up the pace and surprise one of the Premier League's in-form teams.

Chelsea on the Rise: Two Consecutive Wins Boost Chelsea's Confidence

In a show of strength and determination, Chelsea will face their next Premier League challenge with significant momentum after securing two consecutive victories. First, they managed to overcome Luton Town away from home in a thrilling encounter that ended with a 3-2 scoreline, followed by a win at home against Crystal Palace, where they prevailed with a solid 2-1 victory.

These successful performances not only consolidate Chelsea's position in the table, but also generate an optimistic mood in the team ahead of the upcoming fixtures. The fans are enthusiastic about the team's current performance and are looking forward to the next chapter in the Premier League season.

Stamford Bridge: The Blue Colossus in the Heart of London

In London's vibrant Hammersmith and Fulham district stands the iconic Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club. Affectionately nicknamed "The Bridge" by its fans, this 41,841-capacity stadium stands as the tenth largest capacity stadium in the Premier League. More than just a playing field, Stamford Bridge is a shrine where Chelsea's history comes to life, with vibrant celebrations and memorable clashes. With its imposing architecture and strategic location, this blue colossus is not just a soccer stadium, but an epicenter of emotions and an indelible symbol of London's rich sporting identity, where dreams come true and greatness wears blue.

Hello to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Chelsea vs Fulham, matchday 21 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 6:30 am (CDMX).
