Rotherham vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2024 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham vs Stoke City live, as well as the latest information from the New York Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Rotherham vs Stoke City live online
The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Rotherham vs Stoke City match on January 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 7:00 a.m. PT and 10:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Key Player- Stoke City
Andre Cunha Vidigal is Stoke City's midfielder, he has 14 appearances as a starter in the season, with 1211 minutes on the pitch. So far this season, he has 6 goals and no assists.
Key Player- Rotherham
Jordan Hugill is one of Rotherham's most consistent players, he has 26 appearances on the season, in 20 of them he has started, he has 3 goals, although he does not record 6 assists, he did provide 11 key passes this term.
Head to head: Rotherham vs. Stoke City
This Saturday's match will be the 47th meeting between these two teams, the balance stands at 14 wins for Rotherham against 19 for Stoke City, as well as 13 draws.
It is the third match between the two teams in the current season, although both were played at Stoke's home, and ended with 4-1 and 6-1 home wins.
Stoke City wants to escape from the ghost of relegation
Their distance from the red zone, although somewhat comfortable, does not allow them to breathe a sigh, Stoke City want to keep their place in the Championship, for that a victory against a team located in the last place would allow them to take a great distance as far as the relegation issue is concerned.
Rotherham seeks to get out of the basement
The local Rotherham completes a risky season, has remained in the lower zone and occupies the last place in the championship with 18 points. However, they are 7 points away from salvation, so, a win against Stoke City would be a good boost to get ahead in the salvation issue.
Championship on fire
Both Stoke City and Rotherham have spent the vast majority of the season embroiled in the relegation battle to League One, today Rotherham are bottom of the Championship, and Stoke City have had a rather inconsistent season, although they have moved a little away from the red zone, they can not afford a slip, because they would fall to the bottom of the table.
Hot duel at the bottom of the table at the New York Stadium.
The match will be played at the New York Stadium
The New York Stadium is the home of Rotherham United, located in the town of Rotherham in South Yorkshire, England. The stadium was inaugurated in March 2012 and has a capacity of 12021 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Rotherham vs Stoke City, matchday 27 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the New York Stadium, at 9:00 am.