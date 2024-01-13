Rotherham vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2024 Match
Photo: RUFC

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:10 PM40 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Rotherham vs Stoke City live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham vs Stoke City live, as well as the latest information from the New York Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:05 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Rotherham vs Stoke City live online

The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for the Rotherham vs Stoke City match on January 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 7:00 a.m. PT and 10:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

10:00 PMan hour ago

Key Player- Stoke City

Andre Cunha Vidigal is Stoke City's midfielder, he has 14 appearances as a starter in the season, with 1211 minutes on the pitch. So far this season, he has 6 goals and no assists.
9:55 PMan hour ago

Key Player- Rotherham

Jordan Hugill is one of Rotherham's most consistent players, he has 26 appearances on the season, in 20 of them he has started, he has 3 goals, although he does not record 6 assists, he did provide 11 key passes this term.
9:50 PMan hour ago

Head to head: Rotherham vs. Stoke City

This Saturday's match will be the 47th meeting between these two teams, the balance stands at 14 wins for Rotherham against 19 for Stoke City, as well as 13 draws.
It is the third match between the two teams in the current season, although both were played at Stoke's home, and ended with 4-1 and 6-1 home wins.
9:45 PMan hour ago

Stoke City wants to escape from the ghost of relegation

Their distance from the red zone, although somewhat comfortable, does not allow them to breathe a sigh, Stoke City want to keep their place in the Championship, for that a victory against a team located in the last place would allow them to take a great distance as far as the relegation issue is concerned.
9:40 PMan hour ago

Rotherham seeks to get out of the basement

The local Rotherham completes a risky season, has remained in the lower zone and occupies the last place in the championship with 18 points. However, they are 7 points away from salvation, so, a win against Stoke City would be a good boost to get ahead in the salvation issue.
9:35 PMan hour ago

Championship on fire

Both Stoke City and Rotherham have spent the vast majority of the season embroiled in the relegation battle to League One, today Rotherham are bottom of the Championship, and Stoke City have had a rather inconsistent season, although they have moved a little away from the red zone, they can not afford a slip, because they would fall to the bottom of the table.

Hot duel at the bottom of the table at the New York Stadium.

9:30 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the New York Stadium

The New York Stadium is the home of Rotherham United, located in the town of Rotherham in South Yorkshire, England. The stadium was inaugurated in March 2012 and has a capacity of 12021 spectators.
Photo: RUFC
Photo: RUFC
9:25 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of Rotherham vs Stoke City, matchday 27 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the New York Stadium, at 9:00 am.
VAVEL Logo