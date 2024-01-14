Cruz Azul vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
Photo: Cruz Azul

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Cruz Azul vs Pachuca live, as well as the latest information from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday 13 January 2024

USA Time: 8:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: match for the inLiga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: of Saturday 13 January 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 13 January 2024

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday 13 January 2024

21:00 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday 13 January 2024

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday 13 January 2024

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday 13 January 2024

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday 13 January 2024

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday 13 January 2024

1:00 hours

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday 13 January 2024

20:00 hours

no transmission.

USA

Saturday 13 January 2024

20:00 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday 13 January 2024

19:00 hours

In VIX  and TUDN.

Paraguay

Saturday 13 January 2024

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday 13 January 2024

16:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday 13 January 2024

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday 13 January 2024

21:00 hours

no transmission.
His excitement at making his debut in Azul

Martín Anselmi did not hide his excitement at making his debut on the field of the Sports Stadium, formerly known as the Blue Stadium, the safe place for many celestials, the coach was happy for the game against the Tuzos.

“We are one day away from our debut against Pachuca, we are one day away from returning to the Azul Stadium, when he came in I didn't know him. Looking at the stands, it's really hard for me to describe what I felt, what I had inside. It makes me hungry, I'm going to meet the Cruz Azul fans, they told me that there are no more seats for the game.”

There will be a full house at the Blue Stadium

There will not be one more soul in the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, the building will have the return of the celestial fans, where it is expected that a welcome mosaic will be made, after the long wait that Cruz Azul did not play a game there. Furthermore, in these first home games of the season, due to the return of the Noria team to the Naples neighborhood, a full house is expected in most of the first home games.
Juan Escobar Case

The Paraguayan defender, Juan Escobar, ended his relationship with Cruz Azul, one of the last players who obtained the ninth. The discussion he had with Martín Anselmi, current coach, led to this. The exact reason was that Juan would not be part of the plans of the new coaching staff. Because he did not play in the game against Gallos Blancos, where he won the machine. Escobar had no activity with either team, this led to several meetings, the final result was that Juan and Anselmi apologized to each other. But the best decision is to abandon the machine, with several polls from Liga MX teams interested in him. Just like teams abroad, his representative has declared that a good offer from Mexican soccer would keep him in the country, despite offers outside of Mexico.
How is Tuzos coming?

Pachuca is recognized for having winning vintage teams, lately that has not happened after obtaining its most recent title in previous years, Guillermo Almada has lost key players in his eleven, discovering new gems in the quarry and finding important elements in the market of passes.

The bad news for the Tuzos has come, Celso Ortíz will be out for 6 to 8 weeks after meniscal surgery in his left knee. América acquired the services of the forward, Illian Herández will be on loan. Likewise, José Castillo went to Chivas and Marino Hinestroza to the MLS.

The additions for those from Bella Airosa were Andrés Micolta from Nacional, Luis Puente from Chivas, Nelson Dossa from Atletico Nacional, Alonso Aceves returns after his time in the MLS, Salomón Rondón left River for his first experience in Mexico and it is rumored in the last hours the arrival of Josue Colmán from Mazatlán. Almada was close to leaving, but the Tuzos foreign coach is recognized for his courage and endurance.

How is Cruz Azul coming?

The machine brought a new deck of players seeking to revolutionize the team, leaving the ghosts behind, Iván Alonso's project will be present on this date 1. With a new coach, Martín Anselmi who seeks to bring that blue blood that excites the celestials. New players arrived such as forward Gabriel Fernández who seeks to make a new history in the machine, Luis Jiménez and Kevin Mier are going to compete with Gudiño for the goal. Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido and Lorenzo Faravelli were three other foreign reinforcements who closed the celestial market for the moment. Alexis Vega and Poncho González will be left wanting to play a game with the blues shirt.
The casualties were Jesús Dueñas who had his contract terminated, Alonso Escoboza and Carlos Salcedo waiting on the exit ramp after not entering into plans. Sebastián Jurado went on loan to the Braves, seeking revenge for him. Moíses Viera went to Brazil, just like Kevin Castaño and his friend Diber Cambindo ended up leaving.
Photo: Cruz Azul
They return to Blue

The wait is over, Cruz Azul returns home. Napoles will once again hear the sound of the machine that will pass every weekend, during this tournament, due to the reconstruction of the Azteca Stadium, the celestials had to look for a new alternative to go to their old home after 6 years. More than 22 years supported the legendary Azul Stadium, some remember it fondly for the afternoons spent there, others not so much after not winning any title there, losing two finals against Pachuca and Rayados. The last game they had in 2018 when they faced Monarcas winning 2-0, on August 10, 1996 was their first game there, now this January 13 Cruz Azul will return to what was their home.

Liga MX returns

The League MX returns to activity with several games on a day 1 that remains in preparation, some teams have not yet finished assembling their squads. Some signings have not been closed, other departures have not been established to make way for new faces. The champion is América, they will be the rival to beat in this championship. The others will seek to increase their record or add their first cup of the year.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2024 in Liga MX Match Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I'll be your host for this game.
