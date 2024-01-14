Cruz Azul vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Live Score
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: match for the inLiga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
1:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
20:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
19:00 hours
|
In VIX and TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 13 January 2024
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
His excitement at making his debut in Azul
“We are one day away from our debut against Pachuca, we are one day away from returning to the Azul Stadium, when he came in I didn't know him. Looking at the stands, it's really hard for me to describe what I felt, what I had inside. It makes me hungry, I'm going to meet the Cruz Azul fans, they told me that there are no more seats for the game.”
There will be a full house at the Blue Stadium
Juan Escobar Case
How is Tuzos coming?
The bad news for the Tuzos has come, Celso Ortíz will be out for 6 to 8 weeks after meniscal surgery in his left knee. América acquired the services of the forward, Illian Herández will be on loan. Likewise, José Castillo went to Chivas and Marino Hinestroza to the MLS.
The additions for those from Bella Airosa were Andrés Micolta from Nacional, Luis Puente from Chivas, Nelson Dossa from Atletico Nacional, Alonso Aceves returns after his time in the MLS, Salomón Rondón left River for his first experience in Mexico and it is rumored in the last hours the arrival of Josue Colmán from Mazatlán. Almada was close to leaving, but the Tuzos foreign coach is recognized for his courage and endurance.
How is Cruz Azul coming?
The casualties were Jesús Dueñas who had his contract terminated, Alonso Escoboza and Carlos Salcedo waiting on the exit ramp after not entering into plans. Sebastián Jurado went on loan to the Braves, seeking revenge for him. Moíses Viera went to Brazil, just like Kevin Castaño and his friend Diber Cambindo ended up leaving.
They return to Blue