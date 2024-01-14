Queens Park Rangers vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship
Where and how to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Watford on TV in real time?

Queens Park Rangers - Watford

Championship

Date: January 14, 2023

Time: 07 am ET

Venue: Loftus Road Stadium, London, England

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

When is the Queens Park Rangers vs Watford match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Queens Park Rangers and Watford will kick off at 07 am ET at Loftus Road Stadium in London, England, in the 27th round of the Championship 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Watford's probable line-up

Hamer; Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Morris; Dele-Bashiru, Livermore, Kone; Martins, Rajovic, Chakvetadze.
Queens Park Rangers' probable line-up

Begovic; Cannon, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Dixon-Bonner, Field, Dozzell; Smyth, Armstrong, Dykes
Queens Park Rangers v Watford record

 

In the last 14 meetings between the two sides, QPR have won seven times, Watford five times and two draws.

The most recent match took place in August 2023 and Watford beat their rivals 4-0.

Over 1.5

It won't be an easy game. QPR are in terrible form, but they're still fighting. However, when the going gets tough, the team is giving in. Watford are coming off the back of a hard-earned win - giving them a confidence boost. What's more, they're in great form away from home - they've won three of their last four games. Therefore, with more confidence and strength away from home, Watford are the favorites to win this match.

QPR are managing to have some offensive effectiveness, but they don't defend so well. However, they will need to expose themselves if they are to end their poor run of form. Watford come into this match on the back of some great recent performances away from home - they've scored an average of 3 goals in their last 4 matches. The team will have plenty of room to exploit. Therefore, we're likely to see a more open game, with a few goals coming our way.

Watford

Watford will start the match in 10th place in the Championship 23/24. However, they are only 4 points behind the G-6. And away from the spotlight, the team is going through a good moment of confidence to stay alive and strong in the fight for a place in the desired qualification zone. However, it is recognized internally that Watford need to be more incisive if they are to take the step forward. After all, they've only won 1 of their last 4 games.

However, that victory came in their last performance. Playing at home in the FA Cup, they eliminated Chesterfield, winning 2-1. However, it was far from an easy win. After all, the team went behind, only equalized at the end of the match, and managed to turn the game around in stoppage time. To be stronger, Watford need to make their defense count. After all, they've conceded an average of 1.8 goals per match in their last six games. That's a lot.

Queens Park Rangers

It's still entirely possible that QPR can escape relegation. However, once again this season, the team seems powerless to avoid the drop. In other words, they seem dismayed by a drop that has yet to be determined. Queens Park Rangers are only 4 points behind the first club outside the Z-3. However, they have managed just 1 point from their last 6 matches - 5 defeats conceded.

In their last outing, it looked as if the club would achieve a major feat this season, as they beat English top-flight side Bournemouth 2-0 at home in the FA Cup. But it only took conceding the first goal in the second half for confidence to go down the drain. They conceded an equalizer and then the reverse. The team has conceded an average of 1.6 goals in its last six games. What's more, the latest setback was the club's third home defeat in a row.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Queens Park Rangers and Watford is valid for the 27th round of the Championship 2023/24.

Queens Park Rangers and Watford face each other this Sunday (14) at 9 a.m. Brasilia time at Loftus Road Stadium in London, England. QPR seem to have lost the confidence to stay in the fight to escape relegation, and are on a terrible run of form. Watford, meanwhile, look to be on the rise, but need to be more incisive in their quest for victories. Will Watford be able to exploit the home side's poor run of form this weekend?

The match takes place in the English Championship on January 14, 2023 at Loftus Road Stadium in London, England.

Welcome to the Queens Park Rangers vs Watford live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial EFL Championship match between two teams: Queens Park Rangers on one side. On the other side is Watford. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
