Queens Park Rangers vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

Where and how to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Watford on TV in real time?
Watford's probable line-up
Queens Park Rangers' probable line-up
Queens Park Rangers v Watford record
In the last 14 meetings between the two sides, QPR have won seven times, Watford five times and two draws.
The most recent match took place in August 2023 and Watford beat their rivals 4-0.
Over 1.5
QPR are managing to have some offensive effectiveness, but they don't defend so well. However, they will need to expose themselves if they are to end their poor run of form. Watford come into this match on the back of some great recent performances away from home - they've scored an average of 3 goals in their last 4 matches. The team will have plenty of room to exploit. Therefore, we're likely to see a more open game, with a few goals coming our way.
Watford
However, that victory came in their last performance. Playing at home in the FA Cup, they eliminated Chesterfield, winning 2-1. However, it was far from an easy win. After all, the team went behind, only equalized at the end of the match, and managed to turn the game around in stoppage time. To be stronger, Watford need to make their defense count. After all, they've conceded an average of 1.8 goals per match in their last six games. That's a lot.
Queens Park Rangers
In their last outing, it looked as if the club would achieve a major feat this season, as they beat English top-flight side Bournemouth 2-0 at home in the FA Cup. But it only took conceding the first goal in the second half for confidence to go down the drain. They conceded an equalizer and then the reverse. The team has conceded an average of 1.6 goals in its last six games. What's more, the latest setback was the club's third home defeat in a row.
TIME AND PLACE!
Queens Park Rangers and Watford face each other this Sunday (14) at 9 a.m. Brasilia time at Loftus Road Stadium in London, England. QPR seem to have lost the confidence to stay in the fight to escape relegation, and are on a terrible run of form. Watford, meanwhile, look to be on the rise, but need to be more incisive in their quest for victories. Will Watford be able to exploit the home side's poor run of form this weekend?
It won't be an easy game. QPR are in terrible form, but they're still fighting. However, when the going gets tough, the team is giving in. Watford are coming off the back of a hard-earned win - giving them a confidence boost. What's more, they're in great form away from home - they've won three of their last four games. Therefore, with more confidence and strength away from home, Watford are the favorites to win this match.
The match takes place in the English Championship on January 14, 2023 at Loftus Road Stadium in London, England.
Championship
Date: January 14, 2023
Time: 07 am ET
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil