Update Live Commentary
2:01 PM2 minutes ago

0' - The match begins!

The referee blows his whistle to start this great match.
1:59 PM4 minutes ago

Kick-off moments away!

Inter de Milan and Lazio have emerged from the tunnel at the Al-Awwal King Park Stadium. Not long to go, the match is about to start!
1:58 PM5 minutes ago

Who will face Napoli?

Will it be Inter or Lazio? We will find out very soon.

The great final match will be played this Monday.

1:55 PM8 minutes ago

This is how Lazio comes out!

This is the starting XI of Lazio:

I. Provedel, A. Marušić, A. Romagnoli, M. Gila, M. Lazzari, M. Vecino, N. Rovella, M. Guendouzi, Pedro, C. Immobile, F. Anderson.

1:53 PM10 minutes ago

This is how Inter comes out!

This is the starting XI of Inter Milan:

Y. Sommer, A. Bastoni, F. Acerbi, B. Pavard, F. Dimarco, H. ​​Mkhitaryan, H. Çalhanoğlu, N. Barella, M. Darmian, L. Martínez, M. Thuram.

1:46 PM17 minutes ago

About the last match between both teams

Immobile also added that the last game against Inter was a test, they must avoid making mistakes like on that occasion:

“We refer to the games we play. That match against Inter was a test, we played 40 minutes of important football that we couldn't finish.”

1:44 PM19 minutes ago

Lazio’s statements before the match

On the other hand, Ciro Immobile said that this is a very important competition, he highlighted their happiness for participating in it:

“We feel the weight of the importance of the match, a trophy with two finals. We have little time to prepare for the games. “We are proud of what we have done and we want to enjoy it to the fullest.”

1:43 PM20 minutes ago

About the format change

Inzaghi also added that the format has changed and coaches must think that there are now two games instead of just one:

"The format has changed (four teams instead of two), it is new for everyone, starting with us coaches: we will have to think about the first game, we know that there will be no overtime, so we will prepare for penalties."

1:40 PM23 minutes ago

Inter Milan’s statements before the match

Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi, commented in press conference that the team's first objective is to win this tournament, but he knows that there are more teams with the same objective and they must fight for it:

"The Super Cup is the first objective of the season, we won it in the last two years and we want to win it again this year. But like Inter there is a Naples and a Lazio that have the same ambition"

1:36 PM28 minutes ago

Lazio's last 5 games

These are the results of the most recent matches that Lazio has played:

- Lazio 1-0 Lecce
- Lazio 1-0 Roma (cup)
- Udinese 1-2 Lazio
- Lazio 3-1 Frosinone
- Empoli 0-2 Lazio

1:31 PM33 minutes ago

How did Lazio do in their last game?

In their most recent match, Lazio beat Lecce with a goal from Felipe Anderson. With this result they were able to place themselves a little higher in the Serie A table.
1:26 PM38 minutes ago

Inter Milan's last 5 games

These are the results of the most recent matches that Inter has played:

- Monza 1-5 Inter
- Inter 2-1 Hellas Verona
- Genoa 1-1 Inter
- Inter 2-0 Lecce
- Inter 1-2 Bologna (cup)

1:21 PM43 minutes ago

How did Inter Milan do in their last game?

In their most recent game, Inter Milan beat Monza as a visitor with a score of 1-5 to remain leaders of Serie A. Great performance by Çalhanoğlu and Lautaro.
1:16 PMan hour ago

The Eagles say present!

The Lazio team is also on the field.
1:11 PMan hour ago

Inter Milan arrived!

The Nerazzurri are at the stadium.
1:06 PMan hour ago

The LIVE coverage starts!

We're all set to bring you all the action of this match between Inter Milan and Lazio. There's just under an hour to go until kickoff. Both teams are eager for a win. Who will win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
1:01 PMan hour ago

Follow here Inter Milan vs Lazio Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter Milan vs Lazio live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the grass of the Al-Awwal Park Stadium.

Do not miss a detail of the match Inter Milan vs Lazio live updates and commentaries of VAVEL USA.

12:56 PMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Inter Milan vs Lazio match for Italian Super Cup

Inter Milan vs Lazio can be tuned into the Paramount+ live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

This is the start time of the Inter Milan vs Lazio match on January 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 04:00 PM
Bolivia: 03:00 PM
Brazil: 04:00 PM
Chile: 04:00 PM
Colombia: 02:00 PM
Ecuador: 02:00 PM
United States: 02:00 PM
Mexico: 01:00 PM
Paraguay: 04:00 PM
Peru: 02:00 PM
Uruguay: 04:00 PM
Venezuela: 03:00 PM
Japan: 04:00 AM (next day)
India: 12:30 PM (next day)
Nigeria: 08:00 PM
South Africa: 09:00 PM
Australia: 06:00 AM (next day)
United Kingdom: 07:00 PM

12:51 PMan hour ago

Ciro Immobile: player to watch for Lazio

Watch out for Ciro Immobile for this match. The 33-year-old forward is the captain and reference of his team. He has scored four goals in Serie A and is a player with great experience.

We hope that Ciro will have a good performance in today's game.

12:46 PMan hour ago

Lautaro Martínez: player to watch for Inter Milan

Watch out for Lautaro Martínez for this match. The 26-year-old striker is in very good shape. He is the leading scorer in Serie A with 15 goals in 16 games, scoring a double in his most recent game.

We hope that Lautaro will have a good performance in today's game.

12:41 PMan hour ago

Latest games between Inter Milan and Lazio

Inter Milan and Lazio have played against each other 48 times; of which, the Nerazzurri have won 23, drawn 11 and the light blues have won 14.

In the last five games, two have been for Inter, two for Lazio and one draw.

Their most recent matchup was won by visiting Inter, with a score of 0-2.

Let's see how they do today, it will be a game with a lot of emotions!

12:36 PMan hour ago

Lazio’s latest lineup

This was Lazio’s most recent starting XI, in their match against Lecce:

I. Provedel, L. Pellegrini, M. Gila, Patric, A. Marušić, L. Alberto, N. Rovella, M. Guendouzi, M. Zaccagni, F. Anderson, G. Isaksen.

12:31 PM2 hours ago

Inter Milan’s latest lineup

This was Inter Milan’s most recent starting XI, in their match against Monza:

Y. Sommer, A. Bastoni, S. de Vrij, B. Pavard, F. Dimarco, H. ​​Mkhitaryan, H. Çalhanoğlu, N. Barella, M. Darmian, L. Martínez, M. Thuram.

12:26 PM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

For tonight's match, the referee team will be made up of:

Referee: Matteo Marchetti
Assistant 1: Giovanni Baccini
Assistant 2: Gamal Mokhtar
Fourth Referee: Livio Marinelli
VAR: Marco Di Bello
AVAR: Aleandro Di Paolo

12:21 PM2 hours ago

Al-Awwal Park Stadium

Al-Awwal Park Stadium is located in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia. It was inaugurated on May 7, 2015 and has a capacity for 25,000 spectators. The facility is located within the campus of King Saud University.

It is Al-Nassr's home for his league matches. The recent Spanish Super Cup and the 2019 Italian Super Cup were also played here.

12:16 PM2 hours ago

Lazio: they want to surprise

On the other side we have Maurizio Sarri's team, which could surprise in this matchup. They are in sixth place in the table in Serie A; They are also in the Champions League round of 16, they will play against Bayern Munich.

They don't arrive as favorites, but let's remember that anything can happen.

12:11 PM2 hours ago

Inter Milan: to continue on the right path

The team led by Simone Inzaghi are having a very good progress in the season in general. They are leaders of Serie A and will play in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Atlético de Madrid in February.

The Nerazzurro team is undoubtedly the favorite to win and advance to the final.

12:06 PM2 hours ago

The semifinals of the Super Cup are here!

We will have a great game in the Italian Super Cup! Inter Milan and Lazio will play at maximum intensity in this semi-final game, the winner will face Napoli in the final next Monday.

It is the first time that this tournament is played under this format. Both teams must be focused, knowing what they are playing for, because no one wants to miss the opportunity to be in the grand final, and of course, to be able to aspire to have one more title in their history.

Today's match between Inter and Lazio will be very attractive and exciting. Who will win?

12:01 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Italian Super Cup match: Inter Milan vs Lazio Live Updates!

My name is Ramón Betech and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
