In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Swansea City vs Southampton FC live, as well as the latest information from Liberty Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Swansea City vs Southampton FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Swansea City vs Southampton FC match live on TV and online?
The Swansea City vs Southampton FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Referee Team
Referee: Oliver Langford.
What time is Swansea City vs Southampton FC?
This is the kick-off time for the Swansea City vs Southampton FC match on January 20, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:30 a.m. -
Chile: 8:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. -
Spain: 14:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Peru: 7:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs. -
Key player at Southampton FC
One of the players to keep in mind in Southampton FC is Adam Armstrong, the 26-year-old English-born center forward, has played 25 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of games he already has eight assists and 14 goals, these against; Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City twice, Q P R, Middlesbrough, Leeds United twice, Birmingham City twice, West Bromwich Albion, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City twice, Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday.
Key player at Swansea City
One of the most outstanding players in Swansea City is Jamal Lowe, the 29-year-old Jamaican-born center forward, has played 21 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of matches he already has two assists and six goals, these against; Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Norwich City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.
History Swansea City vs Southampton FC
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2017, Southampton FC dominates the record with four wins, one draw has been recorded and Swansea City have not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Southampton FC with 12 goals to Swansea City's three.
Actuality - Southampton FC
Southampton FC has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 27 games, is in the number three position in the standings with 55 points, this was achieved after winning 16 games, drawing seven and losing four, leaving a goal difference of +19, this after scoring 50 goals and conceding 31.
- Last five matches
Southampton FC 2 - 1 Plymouth Argyle
Norwich City 1 - 1 Southampton FC
Southampton FC 4 - 0 Walsall
Southampton FC 4 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday
Actuality - Swansea City
Swansea City has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 27 matches they are in the 15th position in the standings with 33 points, this score was achieved after winning eight matches, drawing nine and losing 10, they have also scored 37 goals and conceded 41, for a goal difference of -4.
- Last five matches
Coventry City 2 - 2 Swansea City
Swansea City 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City 2 - 0 Morecambe FC
Birmingham City 2 - 2 Swansea City
The match will be played at the Liberty Stadium
The match between Swansea City and Southampton FC will take place at the Liberty Stadium in the city of Swansea (Wales), the stadium is where Swansea City Association Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 20,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Swansea City vs Southampton FC match, valid for the 28th matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
