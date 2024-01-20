ADVERTISEMENT

10:00 PM17 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town match live?

If you want to watch the game Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 PM22 minutes ago

What time is Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town of 20th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 11 am: No transmission

Brazil 12 pm: No transmission

Chile 11 am: No transmission

Colombia 10 am: No transmission

Ecuador 10 am: No transmission

USA 10 am ET: No transmission

Spain 8 pm: No transmission

Mexico 10 am: No transmission

Paraguay 11 am: No transmission

Peru 10 am: No transmission

Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 11 am: No transmission

9:50 PM27 minutes ago

Speak, Darren Moore!

"I'm very excited to be working with Radinio. He has fantastic attributes for a modern defender. He's very quick and athletic, can carry and advance the ball up the pitch and, most importantly, seems to love the defensive side of the game too. He's also a powerful threat in attack from set-pieces, and you can never have too many of those.

At a challenging time for his team last season, he showed that he could compete in the Eredivisie against some elite strikers. Understandably, Groningen wanted to keep him, but this opportunity has arisen now that he has entered the last 18 months of his contract.

At just 25, we believe there is still more development in his game. This was confirmed when we had the chance to speak to him for the first time. He's a fantastic character and is determined to keep improving."

9:45 PM32 minutes ago

Speak, Jon Dahl Tomasson!

"Pears will be in goal. I've spoken to Ben Benson and the medical team and Pears is ready to start now, which is great. We mustn't forget that Leo Wahlstedt has a lot of potential and probably played more than he thought, but that was the situation. He has a lot of good experience for the future. You always need competition in every position. We know that Leo came from a lower level and hadn't played at a high level for a few years, but the club saw great potential for the future.

These sometimes difficult experiences have given him a good foundation for the future. We have some players who have been away for a long time and he [Pears] is one of them. Sam Gallagher and Joe Rankin-Costello are two others.

It's great to have them back and it's about getting those three players up to speed. We want everyone to have an impact on the team. We still have Sam Barnes out, Ryan Hedges isn't available, [John] Buckley too. Tyrhys Dolan is getting closer and that's a good thing".

9:40 PM37 minutes ago

Classification

9:35 PM42 minutes ago

Terriers

Huddersfield Town are 21st in the table, with a total of 26 points in the competition. They currently hold a four-point lead over Sheffield Wednesday, who are the first team inside the relegation zone.

In their last five games, the Terriers have endured a challenging period, recording three defeats, one win and one draw.

9:30 PMan hour ago

Rovers

Blackburn Rovers faced Bahia in a friendly match on the 17th of this month, which resulted in a final score of 3-3. Despite the balanced result in that friendly, the team's performance in English competition has been complicated.

In their last five games in the domestic competition, Rovers have endured a difficult period, recording four defeats and just one draw. The club is currently 18th in the table, with a total of 32 points.

9:25 PMan hour ago

Ewood Park

Ewood Park, located in Ewood, Blackburn, Lancashire, England, is the stadium of Blackburn Rovers Football Club. Opened in 1882, the stadium has a long history and has undergone several renovations over the years. Its official capacity is approximately 31,367, providing a traditional venue for Blackburn Rovers matches.

Ewood Park is known for being the scene of historic moments, including winning the Premier League title in the 1994/95 season. In addition to soccer matches, the stadium also hosts other events, such as concerts and entertainment activities.

The atmosphere during matches at Ewood Park is vibrant, with Blackburn Rovers fans creating a lively atmosphere to support their team.

9:20 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town live this Saturday (20), at the Ewood Park at 10 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 28th round of the competition.
9:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
