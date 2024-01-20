ADVERTISEMENT
When is the QPR vs Millwall match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Away from home, Millwall have the ninth best record in the tournament. Their points record is 43.58%.
To get back to winning ways, Millwall know that their defense needs to be solid again. As it was a few games ago, when it went four games without a clean sheet. Despite the defeat on the last matchday, the team created chances and even opened the scoring. However, they failed to finish and ended up being beaten 3-1 by Middlesbrough, an exaggerated scoreline for the balance of the match. Playing away from home, where they haven't been beaten in two games - a win and a draw - Millwall are looking to get back to winning ways.
Queens Park Rangers
Last time out, QPR hosted Watford, confident of their good FA Cup run. The team did well, creating more chances than their opponents, but to no avail, they were beaten again at home. With their third defeat in a row, Queens Park Rangers are losing confidence with each round, as well as seeing the gap to the first team outside the Z-3 widen from 4 to 5 points. On the road, they haven't won in five games - four defeats in a row. They've also conceded at least two goals in their last three games, making it difficult for them to have any chance of staying up.
TIME AND PLACE!
Millwall are the opponents at MATRADE Loftus Road this weekend, before the visit of Huddersfield Town, with Martí Cifuentes’ side initially facing a battle with the Lions as we look to kickstart 2024 and continue in our battle with the drop.
The clash with Watford last time out certainly proved to be a frustrating one, as despite Lyndon Dykes late effort Jake Livermore’s second-half double wrapped up all three points for the visitors.
However, our south London opponents, this time out head across the capital looking to build on a somewhat solid opening few months under new boss Joe Edwards and go into this one 10 points above the relegation zone.
EFL Championship
Date: January 20, 2023
Time: 10 am ET
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium, located in London, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil