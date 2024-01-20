ADVERTISEMENT

Where and how to watch QPR vs Millwall on TV in real time?

QPR-Millwall

EFL Championship

Date: January 20, 2023

Time: 10 am ET

Venue: Loftus Road Stadium, located in London, England

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

When is the QPR vs Millwall match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between QPR and Millwall will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday January 20th at Loftus Road, London, England, in the 28th round of the EFL Championship 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Millwall's probable line-up

Sarkic; McNamara, Harding, Cooper; Longman, Saville, Mitchell, Bryan; Watmore, Flemming, Nisbet.
QPR's probable line-up

Begovic; Cannon, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Field, Dixon-Bonner, Willock, Dykes, Chair; Armstrong.
Millwall in Championship

In the Championship, the club is in sixteenth place with 32 points from 27 games. There have been eight wins, eight draws and eleven defeats. The attack has scored 29 goals and the defense has conceded 34.

Away from home, Millwall have the ninth best record in the tournament. Their points record is 43.58%.

QPR inmatchday 28

At the start of matchday 28, Queens Park Rangers are second bottom of the competition on 21 points. They have five wins, six draws and sixteen defeats. The attack has scored 22 goals and the defense has conceded 39, while QPR's home record is just 23%.
Millwall

Millwall are in sixteenth place in Championship 23/24 with 32 points. After being close to the relegation zone, the team managed a good run a few weeks ago and with three wins in a row managed to open up a ten-point gap. However, the defense, which has done well in this recovery, has suffered in the last two matches - 3 goals in each. The attack did well in those games, managing to find the back of the net, but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.

To get back to winning ways, Millwall know that their defense needs to be solid again. As it was a few games ago, when it went four games without a clean sheet. Despite the defeat on the last matchday, the team created chances and even opened the scoring. However, they failed to finish and ended up being beaten 3-1 by Middlesbrough, an exaggerated scoreline for the balance of the match. Playing away from home, where they haven't been beaten in two games - a win and a draw - Millwall are looking to get back to winning ways.

Queens Park Rangers

Mathematically, it's still possible for QPR to get out of the relegation zone. However, it seems that psychologically the team has already given in and is doomed to the drop. The team hasn't won in eight games, and has picked up just two points during that stretch - six defeats have been suffered. They have a very limited attack, averaging 0.8 goals per game. However, they have managed to score in their last three matches, despite losing all of them.

Last time out, QPR hosted Watford, confident of their good FA Cup run. The team did well, creating more chances than their opponents, but to no avail, they were beaten again at home. With their third defeat in a row, Queens Park Rangers are losing confidence with each round, as well as seeing the gap to the first team outside the Z-3 widen from 4 to 5 points. On the road, they haven't won in five games - four defeats in a row. They've also conceded at least two goals in their last three games, making it difficult for them to have any chance of staying up.

TIME AND PLACE!

QPR are back in Sky Bet Championship action on Saturday for the first of two mammoth clashes in W12.

Millwall are the opponents at MATRADE Loftus Road this weekend, before the visit of Huddersfield Town, with Martí Cifuentes’ side initially facing a battle with the Lions as we look to kickstart 2024 and continue in our battle with the drop.

The clash with Watford last time out certainly proved to be a frustrating one, as despite Lyndon Dykes late effort Jake Livermore’s second-half double wrapped up all three points for the visitors.

However, our south London opponents, this time out head across the capital looking to build on a somewhat solid opening few months under new boss Joe Edwards and go into this one 10 points above the relegation zone.

Welcome to the QPR vs Millwall live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial EFL Championship match between two teams: Queens Park Rangers on one side. On the other side is Millwall. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
