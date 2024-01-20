ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Roma vs Hellas Verona Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Roma vs Hellas Verona Serie A match.
What time is the Roma vs Hellas Verona match for Serie A Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs Hellas Verona of January 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 7:00 PM.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Hellas Verona's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Lorenzo Montipò, Diego Coppola, Giangiacomo Magnani, Josh Doig, Jackson Tchatchoua, Tomas Suslov, Suat Serdar, Ondrej Duda, Milan Djuric, Michael Folorunsho and Cyril Ngonge.
Roma's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mile Svilar, Gianluca Mancini, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Edoardo Bove, Bryan Cristante, Leandro Paredes, Leonardo Spinazzola, Zeki Celik, Stephan El Shaarawy and Romelu Lukaku.
Hellas Verona Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Hellas Verona's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Napoli. Belgian player Cyril Ngonge (#6) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Ondrej Duda (#33) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 27-year-old goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Hellas Verona in the tournament
Hellas Verona had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in eighteenth position in the general table after 4 games won, 5 tied and 11 lost, they have 17 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Hellas Verona's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 13, it resulted in a 2-1 victory against Empoli at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Rome
The next three players are considered key to Roma's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Hellas Verona. Belgian player Romelu Lukaku (#90) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Paulo Dybala (#21) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 35-year-old goalkeeper Rui Patrício (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Rome in the tournament
The Rome football team is doing well in the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division), they are in ninth position in the general table with 8 games won, 5 tied and 7 lost, achieving 29 points. . Rome seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last match was on January 14, 2024, it ended in a 3-1 defeat against AC Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Rome Olympic Stadium is located in the city of Rome, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 72,700 spectators. It was inaugurated on May 17, 1953 and is currently the home of the A.S. Rome and the S.S. Lazio of Serie A.