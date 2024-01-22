ADVERTISEMENT

9:00 AM30 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Santos vs Monterrey live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the TSM Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:55 AM35 minutes ago

Where and how Santos vs Monterrey online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Santos vs Monterrey can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:50 AM40 minutes ago

What time is the Santos vs Monterrey match corresponding to Matchday 2 of Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX?

This is the start time of the Santos vs Monterrey match on January 21, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Peru: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Japan: 8:00 p.m.

India: 07:00 hours

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 12:00 p.m.

Australia: 00:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours

8:45 AMan hour ago

Saint Declarations

Ramiro Sordo, new Santos player, spoke to the media: “I feel immense joy for arriving at such an important Club that has a lot of history and through which many Argentine players have passed, who left soccer in my country in a good place. , so it is a great joy to take this step forward in my career. Very happy to be here.”

“With a positive mentality, just as I have done throughout my career at Newell's. With a lot of focus, professionalism, wanting to play and being at the level of the Club along with my teammates.”

“My colleagues received me wonderfully. You can see a very good group, a lot of unity between us to move forward with this tournament that has already started. The attitude of my teammates towards me was very good and we will surely be united.”

“The fans received me very well. The truth is that I feel very happy that people receive me in that way, because it excites the player, it makes them want to play more and want to live up to this Club. "I am very happy with the reception from the fans and I will try to return that affection every minute I have to play."

8:40 AMan hour ago

Saint Declarations

Santiago Muñoz spoke before this match: “A complicated match. The first matches of the tournament will be difficult for us, but we feel confident and continue to work hard. We know that we will do a great job at home to get the three points, developing our scheme. The team will look better as the games progress.”

“We knew it was going to be a complicated match (vs. Chivas), especially because we are at the beginning of the tournament, so we have to let loose in every way. It was a nice test to go and play against Chivas, so we were left with good feelings, but also with a lot to improve.”

“Especially in the rhythm, which each one of us will improve in his position. The tournament is starting, but we will take that rhythm as the games progress, but always with the responsibility of adding and even more so now that we are playing at home.”

8:35 AMan hour ago

Monterrey's latest lineup

Andrada; Medina, Guzmán, Moreno, Vegas; Romo, Govea; Ponchito, Maxi, Cortizo, Berterame.
8:30 AMan hour ago

Last Saints lineup

Acevedo; Núñez, Doria, Govea, Campos; Cervantes, Aquino; Vergara, Fagundez, Medina; Valued
8:25 AMan hour ago

How does Monterrey get there?

Monterrey managed to beat Puebla two goals to zero at the Gigante de Acero, the team of 'Tano' Ortíz, the team will seek to add three again and play a great game in this complicated building.

8:20 AMan hour ago

How does Santos arrive?

Santos has not convinced his fans, the green and white team arrives after adding a point against Chivas in Akron on the first day, at home they will seek to give a great duel.

8:15 AMan hour ago

The Santos vs Monterrey match will be played at the TSM Stadium

The Santos vs Monterrey match will be played at the TSM Stadium located in Torreón, Coahuila. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
8:10 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Santos vs Monterrey match, corresponding to Matchday 2 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the TSM Stadium at 8:00 p.m.
