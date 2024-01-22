ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Santos vs Monterrey live
Where and how Santos vs Monterrey online and live
Santos vs Monterrey can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
What time is the Santos vs Monterrey match corresponding to Matchday 2 of Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX?
Argentina: 8:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
Brazil: 8:00 p.m.
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.
Peru: 9:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 01:00 hours
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Japan: 8:00 p.m.
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 12:00 p.m.
Australia: 00:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours
Saint Declarations
“With a positive mentality, just as I have done throughout my career at Newell's. With a lot of focus, professionalism, wanting to play and being at the level of the Club along with my teammates.”
“My colleagues received me wonderfully. You can see a very good group, a lot of unity between us to move forward with this tournament that has already started. The attitude of my teammates towards me was very good and we will surely be united.”
“The fans received me very well. The truth is that I feel very happy that people receive me in that way, because it excites the player, it makes them want to play more and want to live up to this Club. "I am very happy with the reception from the fans and I will try to return that affection every minute I have to play."
Saint Declarations
“We knew it was going to be a complicated match (vs. Chivas), especially because we are at the beginning of the tournament, so we have to let loose in every way. It was a nice test to go and play against Chivas, so we were left with good feelings, but also with a lot to improve.”
“Especially in the rhythm, which each one of us will improve in his position. The tournament is starting, but we will take that rhythm as the games progress, but always with the responsibility of adding and even more so now that we are playing at home.”
Monterrey's latest lineup
Last Saints lineup
How does Monterrey get there?
How does Santos arrive?