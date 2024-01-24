ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here New England Revolution vs New York Red Bull in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New England Revolution vs New York Red Bull match in the Friendly Match.
What time is New England Revolution vs New York Red Bull match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game New England Revolution vs New York Red Bull of January 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how New England Revolution vs New York Red Bull live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch the New England Revolution vs New York Red Bull in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the New England Revolution vs New York Red Bull in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Redbull player
The 22 year old attacker from Brazil, Elias Manoel has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The attacker from Brazil, Elias Manoel, the attacker will play his first game in his club, in the past he played 19 as a starter and 12 as a substitute, scoring 3 goals in the U.S. league and 5 assists, he currently has 0 goals in 0 games, so he will look to start with a good rhythm in this preseason.
Watch out for this England player
The 31 year old Spain attacker, Carles Gil has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of Spain, Carles Gil, the attacker will play his first game in his club, in the past played 29 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, managing to score 11 goals in the U.S. league and 15 assists, currently has 0 goals in 0 games, so it will seek to start with a good rhythm in this preseason.
How is England doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 2-1 against Philadelphia Union, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
New England Revolution 0 - 1 Philadelphia Union, Nov. 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia Union 3 - 1 New England Revolution, Oct. 28, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
New England Revolution 2 - 1 Philadelphia Union, Oct. 21, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer USA
Nashville SC 3 - 2 New England Revolution, Oct. 14, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Orlando City SC 3 - 2 New England Revolution, Oct. 7, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
New England Revolution 0 - 1 Philadelphia Union, Nov. 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia Union 3 - 1 New England Revolution, Oct. 28, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
New England Revolution 2 - 1 Philadelphia Union, Oct. 21, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer USA
Nashville SC 3 - 2 New England Revolution, Oct. 14, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Orlando City SC 3 - 2 New England Revolution, Oct. 7, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
How is Redbull coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Charlotte FC, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
New York Red Bulls 1 - 1 FC Cincinnati, Nov. 4, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
FC Cincinnati 3 - 0 New York Red Bulls, Oct. 29, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
New York Red Bulls 5 - 2 Charlotte FC, Oct. 25, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 0 - 1 New York Red Bulls, Oct. 21, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
New York Red Bulls 3 - 0 Toronto FC, Oct. 7, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
New York Red Bulls 1 - 1 FC Cincinnati, Nov. 4, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
FC Cincinnati 3 - 0 New York Red Bulls, Oct. 29, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
New York Red Bulls 5 - 2 Charlotte FC, Oct. 25, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 0 - 1 New York Red Bulls, Oct. 21, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
New York Red Bulls 3 - 0 Toronto FC, Oct. 7, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the New England Revolution vs New York Red Bull, a friendly match. The match will take place at IMG Soccer Academy, at 1:00 am.