ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Bournemouth vs Swansea Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the FA Cup is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Bournemouth vs Swansea live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Swansea Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Bournemouth vs Swansea live on TV, your options are: ESPN +
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN + app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup
Rushworth; Darling, Gordon, Humphreys; Ashby, Fulton, Grimes, Tymon; Cullen, Paterson; Lowe.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Bournemouth vs Swansea will be Darren England; Daniel Robathan first row; Daniel Leach, second row; James Linnington, fourth assistant.
How are Swansea City coming into this match?
On the other hand, the Swansea City, will have the difficult task of visiting a Premier League team, but want to take advantage of the irregular step of Bournemouth to stay alive in the FA Cup. Currently, they are located in 16th position in the overall table of the Championship with 33 points product of 8 wins, 9 draws and 11 defeats. They are 33 points behind leaders Leicester City. The visiting team comes from playing the third round of the FA Cup against Morecambe by a score of 2-0.
How are Bournemouth coming into this match?
The team of cherries, has had a decent balance in this first half of the season in the Premier League, and although they are not in the top positions, they are not in the relegation zone. They are currently in position 12 of the general table registering only 25 points after 20 rounds, product of 7 wins, 4 draws and 9 defeats.
However, in the FA Cup they will have their second acid test. Bournemouth comes from defeating QPR with a comeback by a score of 3-2.
FA Cup Fourth Round
We are about to finish the first month of the year and now, we are back with the activity of the best tournaments at club level in this almost weekend. On this Thursday, we continue with the soccer activity with the FA Cup in England, in its fourth round, with a match between two teams that live very different realities. Bournemouth from the Premier League and Swansea City from the Championship will face each other in this match where the first division team will try to take advantage of the locality to advance to the next round of the cup tournament, while the visitors want to give a surprise and bring joy to their fans due to the bad streak they are living in the local league, the Championship, where they have stagnated at the bottom. Will Bournemouth be able to achieve the victory or will the visitors Swansea do it?
The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium
The match between Bournemouth vs Swansea will be played at the Vitality Stadium, in the city of Bournemouth, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (CDMX).
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 FA Cup match: Bournemouth vs Swansea City Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!