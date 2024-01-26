ADVERTISEMENT
Last duel!
The last time both teams met was in the 2018-2019 season when Coventry won the visit by a score of 3 to 2.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry kicks off at the Hillsbprough Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry live corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the latest information emerging from Hillsborough Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Coventry's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Alex Palmer, Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Jed Wallace, Alex Mowatt, Okay Yokuslu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jeremy Sarmiento and Grady Diangana.
Matt Godden, player to watch!
The Coventry City striker is one of the most important figures for the team, the team seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Englishman continues his development and hopes to be a fundamental piece in his team's offense. During this EFL Championship season, he scored 2 goals and 1 assist in 3 games. The 32-year-old veteran will seek to be Coventry's undisputed starter and help them achieve their goals.
How does Coventry arrive?
Coventry continues its EFL Championship season, ranking in sixth position with 43 points, after 11 wins, 10 draws and 7 losses. The team has an interesting base of players, among which we find Matt Godden, Ellis Simms, Callum O'Hare, Liam Kelly, Kyle McFadzean and Haji Wright to fight to have a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. Last season, Coventry finished in fifth place with 70 points, qualifying for the Promotion Playoffs, where they were eliminated by Luton, remaining in the EFL Championship for another year. Coventry is one of the big favorites to fight for promotion and the search for good results will be essential to achieve this objective day by day.
Latest Sheffield Wednesday lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Seny Dieng, Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry, Alex Bangura, Anfernee Dijksteel, Matt Crooks, Daniel Barlaser, Jonathan Howson, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Sam Greenwood and Isaiah Jones.
Anthony Musaba, player to watch!
The Sheffield Wednesday winger seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself as the leader up front and helping in the offensive generation. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Michael Smith to form a lethal forward line. At the moment he has 3 goals and 2 assists in 19 games in all his team's competitions.
How does Sheffield Wednesday get here?
The Sheffield Wednesday team comes into this duel as twenty-third in the EFL Championship with a record of 6 wins, 4 draws and 18 losses, reaching 22 points. Sheffield Wednesday will seek to take advantage of the duel against Coventry City to continue climbing positions in the table and move away from the relegation places of the EFL Championship. This season, the team has made several moves and left a very important squad, with the names of Michael Smith, Anthony Musaba, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, George Byers and Di'Shon Bernard being the most notable. Sheffield Wednesday enters this duel with 3 consecutive games and their elimination from the FA Cup in the fourth round. Victory against Norwich City would put the team in twentieth place, 3 points behind the teams that are in the relegation zone.
Where is the game?
The Hillsborough Stadium located in the city of Sheffield, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue in a good way this season of the 2023-2024 EFL Championship. This stadium has capacity for 34,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1899.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The match will take place at Hillsborough Stadium, at 2:45 p.m.