Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Liverpool vs Norwich City in a FA Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Norwich City match in the FA Cup.
What time is Liverpool vs Norwich City match for FA Cup?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Norwich City of January 28th, in several countries:
Mexico: 08:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 9:30 a.m.
Peru: 09:30 hours
USA: 09:30 hours ET
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 17:30 hours
Where and How Liverpool vs Norwich City Live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Liverpool vs Norwich City in streaming, it will be tuned on SiriusXM FC and ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 69th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 14 wins for Norwich, 14 draws and 40 for the Reds, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 5 wins have gone to Liverpool, while Norwich were left with 0 wins and a very uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they do not have a single draw in the last 5 meetings.
Liverpool 2 - 1 Norwich City, Mar. 2, 2022, English FA Cup
Liverpool 3 - 1 Norwich City, Feb. 19, 2022, English Premier League
Norwich City 0 - 3 Liverpool, Sept. 21, 2021, English League Cup
Norwich City 0 - 3 Liverpool, Aug. 14, 2021, English Premier League
Norwich City 0 - 1 Liverpool, Feb. 15, 2020, English Premier League
Watch out for this Liverpool player
The 27 year old attacker from Colombia, Luis Diaz has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for these Norwich players
England attackers, 20 year old Jon Rowe and 34 year old Ashley Barnes have been performing well, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment they are currently going through, looking to help their club stay strong in the English league, as they have been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Liverpool coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 0-4 against AFC Bournemouth, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Fulham 1 - 1 Liverpool, Jan. 24, 2024, English League Cup
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 4 Liverpool, Jan. 21, 2024, English Premier League
Liverpool 2 - 1 Fulham, Jan. 10, 2024, English League Cup
Arsenal 0 - 2 Liverpool, Jan. 7, 2024, English FA Cup
Liverpool 4 - 2 Newcastle United, Jan. 1, 2024, English Premier League
How is Norwich coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against West Bromwich Albion, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Leeds United 1 - 0 Norwich City, Jan. 24, 2024, English Championship
Norwich City 2 - 0 West Bromwich Albion, Jan. 20, 2024, England Championship
Bristol Rovers 1 - 3 Norwich City, Jan. 17, 2024, English FA Cup
Hull City 1 - 2 Norwich City, Jan. 12, 2024, England Championship
Norwich City 1 - 1 Bristol Rovers, Jan. 6, 2024, English FA Cup
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Liverpool vs Norwich City, match of the FA Cup. The match will take place at Anfield, Liverpool, at 09:30 am.