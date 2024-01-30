ADVERTISEMENT
Leicester City vs Swansea City in a EFL Championship
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leicester City vs Swansea City match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Leicester City vs Swansea City match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Swansea City of January 30th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Leicester City vs Swansea City live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Leicester City vs Swansea City on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Leicester player
England attacker, 25 year old Stephy Mavididi has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England attacker, Stephy Mavididi, the attacker will play his 29th game for his club, in the past he played 14 as a starter and 12 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the French league and 2 assists, currently he has 9 goals in 28 games and 4 assists.
Watch out for this Swansea player
England attacker, 27 year old Jerry Yates has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England attacker, Jerry Yates, the attacker will play his twenty-ninth game in his club, in the past he played 39 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in the English league and 4 assists, currently he has 6 goals in 28 games and 0 assists.
How is Leicester coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Huddersfield Town, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Leicester City 3 - 0 Birmingham City, Jan. 27, 2024, English FA Cup
Leicester City 1 - 1 Ipswich Town, Jan. 22, 2024, English Championship
Coventry City 3 - 1 Leicester City, Jan. 13, 2024, English Championship
Millwall 2 - 3 Leicester City, Jan. 6, 2024, English FA Cup
Leicester City 4 - 1 Huddersfield Town, Jan. 1, 2024, English Championship
How is Swansea coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Morecambe, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AFC Bournemouth 5 - 0 Swansea City, Jan. 25, 2024, English FA Cup
Swansea City 1 - 3 Southampton, Jan. 20, 2024, England Championship
Birmingham City 2 - 2 Swansea City, Jan. 13, 2024, English Championship
Swansea City 2 - 0 Morecambe, Jan. 6, 2024, English FA Cup
Swansea City 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion, Jan. 1, 2024, England Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Leicester City vs Swansea City EFL Championship match. The match will take place at King Power Stadium, at 14:45.