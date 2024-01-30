ADVERTISEMENT
BURKINA FASO!
BURKINA FASO AWAY FROM HOME!
Burkina Faso's national team has had a series of mixed results in its recent games, showing a mix of success and challenges. In the last 12 games, they have recorded four wins, three draws and five defeats. The victories over D. D. Congo, Mauritania and Ethiopia stand out, showing a solid performance in competitive matches. However, they faced difficulties against teams such as Angola, Algeria and Morocco, suffering defeats that highlighted areas for work. Draws with Iran, Guinea Equatorial and Togo indicate an uneven consistency in performance. The team demonstrated moments of strength, especially in its ability to score goals in some games, but also faced defensive difficulties in others. The challenge for Burkina Faso appears to be the search for greater consistency and stability in its performance, building on strengths and working on areas of weakness to successfully face future challenges.
MALI AT HOME!
The Mali football team has been performing impressively in its recent games. In a series of matches, Mali demonstrated its strength, recording convincing victories over South Africa, Guinea-Bissau, Chad, Uganda, South Sudan and Gambia, with scores of 2 -0, 6-2, 3-1, 1-0, 4-0 and 2-0 respectively. Furthermore, they achieved a thrilling draw against Angola, with a final score of 3-3, and two goalless draws against Chebba and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Also noteworthy is the team's defensive capacity, which recorded several matches without conceding goals. With a balance between solid defense and effective attacks, Mali is at its best. showing consistency and determination in their recent games, which promises a promising future for the team. These positive results certainly increase the confidence and enthusiasm of Malian fans as the team prepares for the upcoming challenges.
GAME STAGE!
The Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium is is a sports facility located in Burkina Faso, which serves as a venue for a variety of sporting events, notably football matches. The stadium is Named in honor of Amadou Gon Coulibaly, a prominent figure in the country’s politics and society. With a capacity to accommodate a large number of spectators, the stadium is ideal for everyone. It is a focal point for the local community, providing an exciting environment for fans during games. In addition to football, the venue can be used for other events such as concerts and community events. Its central location makes it accessible to local residents and visitors, contributing to the vibrant energy and lively atmosphere during events held there. The Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium plays an important role in Burkina Faso’s sporting and cultural scene, providing a space where people can come together to celebrate and support their teams and enjoy live entertainment.
CONFRONTS!
In recent head-to-head clashes between Mali and Burkina Faso, Mali have maintained a consistent and generally successful performance. In the most recent clash in 2021, Mali emerged victorious with a score of 1-0. However, in 2017, Burkina Faso had the advantage, winning 2-1. In previous years, Mali dominated, with victories in 2015 (4-1) and 2009 (3-0), demonstrating their ability to score goals and control the game. There were draws in 2011 (1-1) and a thrilling victory for Mali in 2007 (3-2) away from home. Mali's last defeat to Burkina Faso occurred in 2004, with a score of 3-1. These clashes suggest a favorable record for Mali, which appears to have an advantage over Burkina Faso in recent years, but they also highlight the competitiveness and unpredictability of these encounters.
HOW DOES BURKINA FASO ARRIVE?
The Burkina Faso team ended their series of games with a mixed performance, showing promise and some difficulties. In the last 10 games, they have won three wins, four draws and three defeats. They stood out with victories over Mauritania, D.R. Congo and Ethiopia. However, they faced difficulties against opponents such as Morocco and Iran, suffering narrow defeats. The draw with Angola and Guinea Equatorial also presented a challenge for the team. The positive highlight was the defensive consistency, conceding few goals in several matches. On the other hand, the finishing ability can be improved, as in some games the team struggled to score. Overall, Burkina Faso demonstrated potential, but also areas to be worked on for future challenges.
HOW DOES MALI ARRIVE?
In recent games, the Mali football team has demonstrated a solid performance, with a series of positive results and some draws. Highlights were a convincing victory over Guinea-Bissau 6-2 and a crucial victory over South Africa 2-0. Furthermore, Mali performed impressively against teams such as Chad, Uganda and Saudi Arabia, winning with scores of 3-1, 1-0 and 3-1 respectively. Draws against Namibia and Tunisia, both ending 0-0, showed defensive consistency, while the 1-1 draw against Central African Republic demonstrated an ability to compete at international level . With an impressive goal difference and positive results, Mali appears to be building a competitive and confident team for future challenges.
The game will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
The Mali vs Burkina Faso game will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Cup of Nations: Mali vs Burkina Faso live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.