ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Santos vs Puebla Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Santos vs Puebla live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the grass of the TSM Stadium.

Do not miss a detail of the match Santos vs Puebla live updates and commentaries of VAVEL USA.

9:55 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Santos vs Puebla match for Liga MX

Santos vs Puebla can be tuned from FOX Deportes.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

This is the start time of the Santos vs Puebla match on Tuesday, January 30 in several countries:

Costa Rica: 9:00 pm 
Dominican Republic: 11:00 pm 
El Salvador: 9:00 pm 
Guatemala: 9:00 pm 
Honduras: 9:00 pm 
Mexico: 9:00 pm 
Nicaragua: 9:00 pm 
Panama: 10:00 pm 
United States: 11:00 pm (ET)

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Lucas Cavallini: player to watch for Puebla

Watch out for Lucas Cavallini for this match. The 31-year-old Canadian striker returned to the team for this tournament, in the first stage he scored 25 goals with the Strip and it seems that he will regain his scoring instinct.

We expect Lucas Cavallini to have a good performance in today's game.

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Harold Preciado: player to watch for Santos

Watch out for Harold Preciado for this match. The 29-year-old Colombian striker is in very good shape. He has scored two goals in the last three games, against Chivas he scored the equalizer.

We expect Harold Preciado to have a good performance in today's game.

9:40 AM2 hours ago

Latest games between Santos and Puebla

Santos and Puebla have played against each other 56 times; of which, Santos has won 24, they have tied 22 and Puebla has won 10.

In the 28 games that Santos has been at home, they have won 16, tied 11 and only lost one. Since Winter 99' Puebla has not known victory at the TSM Stadium.

In the last five games, two have been for Santos, one for Puebla and three draws. Their most recent matchup was won by Santos, with a score of 3-2.

Let's see how they do today, it will be a game with a lot of emotions!

9:35 AM2 hours ago

Puebla’s latest lineup

This was Puebla’s most recent starting XI, in their match against Toluca:

J. Rodríguez, B. Angulo, G. Silva, S. Olmedo, G. Ferrareis, D. Álvarez, D. de Buen, F. Navarro, K. Velasco, M. Sansores, L. Cavallini.

9:30 AM2 hours ago

Santos’ latest lineup

This was Santos’ most recent starting XI, in their match against León:

C. Acevedo, R. Prieto, M. Dória, S. Núñez, I. Govea, P. Aquino, A. Cervantes, J. González, F. Fagúndez, D. Medina, H. Preciado.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

For tonight's match, the referee team will be made up of:

Referee: Brian Gonzalez
Assistant 1: Mauricio Nieto
Assistant 2: Michel Caballero
Fourth Referee: Mario Terrazas
VAR: Luis Enrique Santander
AVAR: Manuel Martínez

9:20 AM2 hours ago

The TSM Stadium

The TSM Corona Stadium is located in Torreón, Coahuila. It was inaugurated on November 11, 2009 and has a capacity for 30,000 spectators. It is the home stadium of Santos and Santos Femenil. It has hosted several important tournaments, such as the Copa Libertadores, the U-17 World Cup and World Cup qualifiers.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Puebla: wants to surprise

On the other side we have the Puebla team, which has also not been able to obtain victory so far. They will have to go look for points in Torreón; It won't be an easy task, but in football anything can happen, and they could surprise.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Santos: to take advantage of their home field

Santos have not been able to win in the tournament, they have just been defeated against León. They will have to take advantage of a factor that they have in their favor, and that is that they are playing in their territory, a very complicated field for the rival historically.
9:05 AM3 hours ago

The activity continues in Liga MX!

The ball keeps rolling in the Apertura 2024, the emotions of the Liga MX continue with the matches of Matchday 4 of the tournament.

Tonight, we will have an attractive match. Santos and Puebla will meet at the TSM Stadium, both looking to achieve their first victory. The two teams are at the bottom of the table, neither had the expected start. We'll see how they do in today's game.

Who will win?

9:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Liga MX match: Santos vs Puebla Live Updates!

My name is Ramón Betech and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Ramón Betech
Ramón Betech
Apasionado por el fútbol, esperando convertir mi pasión en algo más. Confiado en que un balón puede unir al mundo.
5$
10$
15$