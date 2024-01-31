ADVERTISEMENT
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Santos vs Puebla match for Liga MX
This is the start time of the Santos vs Puebla match on Tuesday, January 30 in several countries:
Costa Rica: 9:00 pm
Dominican Republic: 11:00 pm
El Salvador: 9:00 pm
Guatemala: 9:00 pm
Honduras: 9:00 pm
Mexico: 9:00 pm
Nicaragua: 9:00 pm
Panama: 10:00 pm
United States: 11:00 pm (ET)
Lucas Cavallini: player to watch for Puebla
We expect Lucas Cavallini to have a good performance in today's game.
Harold Preciado: player to watch for Santos
We expect Harold Preciado to have a good performance in today's game.
Latest games between Santos and Puebla
In the 28 games that Santos has been at home, they have won 16, tied 11 and only lost one. Since Winter 99' Puebla has not known victory at the TSM Stadium.
In the last five games, two have been for Santos, one for Puebla and three draws. Their most recent matchup was won by Santos, with a score of 3-2.
Let's see how they do today, it will be a game with a lot of emotions!
Puebla’s latest lineup
J. Rodríguez, B. Angulo, G. Silva, S. Olmedo, G. Ferrareis, D. Álvarez, D. de Buen, F. Navarro, K. Velasco, M. Sansores, L. Cavallini.
Santos’ latest lineup
C. Acevedo, R. Prieto, M. Dória, S. Núñez, I. Govea, P. Aquino, A. Cervantes, J. González, F. Fagúndez, D. Medina, H. Preciado.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Referee: Brian Gonzalez
Assistant 1: Mauricio Nieto
Assistant 2: Michel Caballero
Fourth Referee: Mario Terrazas
VAR: Luis Enrique Santander
AVAR: Manuel Martínez
The TSM Stadium
Puebla: wants to surprise
Santos: to take advantage of their home field
The activity continues in Liga MX!
Tonight, we will have an attractive match. Santos and Puebla will meet at the TSM Stadium, both looking to achieve their first victory. The two teams are at the bottom of the table, neither had the expected start. We'll see how they do in today's game.
Who will win?
