ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford in a EFL Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford of January 31st, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Sheffield Wednesday player
Holland attacker, 25 year old Anthony Musaba has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The Netherlands attacker, Anthony Musaba, the attacker will play his 26th game for his club, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 14 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the French league and 0 assists, currently he has 4 goals in 25 games and 2 assists.
Watch out for this Watford player
Denmark striker, 24 year old Mileta Rajovic has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Denmark striker, Mileta Rajovic, the attacker will play his 26th game for his club, in the past he played 19 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the Swedish league and 0 assists, he currently has 8 goals in 25 games.
How are Sheffield Wednesday coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Cardiff City, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Coventry City, Jan. 26, 2024, English FA Cup
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 2 Coventry City, Jan. 20, 2024, English Championship
Southampton 4 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2024, English Championship
Sheffield Wednesday 4 - 0 Cardiff City, Jan. 6, 2024, English FA Cup
Sheffield Wednesday 3 - 1 Hull City, Jan. 1, 2024, English Championship
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Coventry City, Jan. 26, 2024, English FA Cup
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 2 Coventry City, Jan. 20, 2024, English Championship
Southampton 4 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2024, English Championship
Sheffield Wednesday 4 - 0 Cardiff City, Jan. 6, 2024, English FA Cup
Sheffield Wednesday 3 - 1 Hull City, Jan. 1, 2024, English Championship
How is Watford coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Morecambe, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Watford 1 - 1 Southampton, Jan. 28, 2024, English FA Cup
Bristol City 1 - 1 Watford, Jan. 20, 2024, England Championship
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Watford, Jan. 14, 2024, England Championship
Watford 2 - 1 Chesterfield, Jan. 6, 2024, English FA Cup
Plymouth Argyle 3 - 3 Watford, Jan. 1, 2024, England Championship
Watford 1 - 1 Southampton, Jan. 28, 2024, English FA Cup
Bristol City 1 - 1 Watford, Jan. 20, 2024, England Championship
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Watford, Jan. 14, 2024, England Championship
Watford 2 - 1 Chesterfield, Jan. 6, 2024, English FA Cup
Plymouth Argyle 3 - 3 Watford, Jan. 1, 2024, England Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Championship match Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford. The match will take place at Hillsborough Stadium, at 14:45.