Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Argentina 3-3 Uruguay match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
2 more minutes are added.
85'
The fight between both teams continues but there is little time left and everything seems defined.
80'
We are approaching the end of the game and it seems that the tie will prevail.
75'
The adjustments of both teams begin to close the game in a good way and seek victory.
70'
The pace of the match remains very high and both teams want the victory.
65'
We are as we started and both teams are pressing to try to break the tie.
60'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!! Shot inside the area by Matías Abaldo to tie the game.
52'
The match maintains the same tone of the first half with Argentina playing better.
45'
The second half starts.
Halftime
We’re going to the rest.
February 2, 2024
⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 3 (Baltasar Rodríguez, Aaron Quiros y Francisco González) 🆚 #Uruguay 🇺🇾 2 (Luciano Rodríguez y César Araujo)
👉 ¡Final de la primera etapa! pic.twitter.com/mACMvjRZ6O
45'
3 more minutes are added.
41'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! Header by Cesar Araujo for Uruguay's second.
40'
We are approaching half-time and the game is still very intense with arrivals at both goals.
32'
Argentina dominates and wants to increase the difference before the break.
26'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! Francisco González with a cross shot for Argentina's third.
25'
The game continues with a very high pace and both teams looking for more goals.
19'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! Luciano Rodríguez appears and cuts the difference for Uruguay.
15'
Argentina takes control of the game and takes the lead on the scoreboard.
11'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! Aarón Quiros with the cross shot for Argentina's second.
7'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! Baltasar Rodríguez with a cross shot for the first of the match.
5'
Good start to the game, both teams are beginning to generate options and want the goal.
0'
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous CONMEBOL protocols.
Argentina lineup!
These are Argentina's starters for today's game:
February 2, 2024
📋 ¡Once inicial confirmado! ⚽
Así formará @Argentina 🇦🇷 para el encuentro ante #Uruguay 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/SjazPfCdhY
Uruguay lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Uruguay for today's match:
☑️ 𝗘𝗟 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘— Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) February 2, 2024
Así va la 𝘀𝘂𝗯-𝟮𝟯 contra Argentina.
🏟️ Estadio Miselo Delgado
🕒 20h (UY)
📺 https://t.co/qVMBrYJR1J
📌 #CONMEBOLPreolímpico
✍🏼 Marcelo Bielsa#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/qHJF1Kj0iM
Referee
David Ramírez will be the central referee between Argentina and Uruguay for this game of the 2024 U-23 Olympic Qualifiers.
Argentina appears!
The Argentine players are already in their stadium for this day's match:
Uruguay is here!
The Uruguayan team is already at the Misael Delgado Stadium for today's game:
February 2, 2024
Last duel!
The last duel between both teams was in the South American U23 when Argentina won by a score of 2 to 1.
Stage is ready!
The Misael Delgado Stadium is ready to receive Argentina and Uruguay for the last U-23 Pre-Olympic of 2024.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Argentina and Uruguay at the Misael Delgado Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Argentina vs Uruguay live from the 2024 U-23 Olympic Qualifiers!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs Uruguay live corresponding to the 2024 Under-23 Olympic Qualifiers, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Misael Delgado Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Uruguay online and live from the 2024 U-23 Olympic Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the Argentina vs Uruguay match in several countries:
Argentina: 20 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 19 hours without transmission
Brazil: 20 hours without transmission
Chile: 20 hours Without Transmission
Colombia: 18 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 18 hours without transmission
US (ET): 18 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 17 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 20 hours Without Transmission
Peru: 18 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 20 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 19 hours without transmission
Argentina's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Leandro Brey, Joaquín García, Gonzalo Luján, Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco, Equi Fernández, Juan Nardoni, Pablo Solari, Luciano Gondou and Thiago Almada.
Luciano Gondou, player to watch!
The Argentinos Juniors forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Gondou seeks to continue his development in Argentine soccer and be a fundamental piece for Argentinos Juniors on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. The forward had a great previous season with 2 goals and 2 assists in 12 games played and his club will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals in the near future.
How does Argentina get here?
Those from Argentina appear in this duel as part of the CONMEBOL 2024 U-23 pre-Olympic to look for a ticket to this year's Olympic Games. The Albiceleste presents a list with interesting players such as Luciano Gondou, Thiago Almada, Santiago Castro, Valentín Barco, Aarón Quiros, Federico Redondo and Claudio Echeverri. Argentina is a power in the CONMEBOL zone and will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm, hoping that it can get into the fight for the title of the South American continent. Those from Argentina are located as part of Group B along with Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Paraguay, so they must have the best results to be able to aspire to get into the Semifinals and head towards the regional title.
Uruguay's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Randall Rodríguez, Nicolás Marichal, Santiago Homenchenko, Valentín Rodríguez, Sebastián Boselli, Rodrigo Chagas, Matías Abaldo, Tiago Palacios, Juan Cruz de los Santos, Renzo Sánchez and Luciano Rodríguez.
Luciano Rodríguez, player to follow!
The Liverpool striker from Uruguay will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the forward part of the Uruguay team. Rodríguez arrives as one of the most important young players on the Uruguayan team and will seek to contribute offensively to his team. During this season with the team he has played 19 games where he scored 2 goals and gave 1 assist. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater consistency on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Santiago Homechenko to form a lethal forward.
How does Uruguay arrive?
Those from Uruguay appear in this duel as part of the CONMEBOL Under-23 Olympic Pre-Olympic to seek a place in the next Olympic Games. The Uruguayans present a list with interesting players such as Luciano Rodríguez, Renzo Sánchez, Santiago Homechenko, Juan Cruz de los Santos, Matías Abaldo and Valentín Rodríguez. Uruguay is a power in the CONMEBOL zone and it will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm to be among the representatives of the zone, hoping that it can get into the fight for the title of the South American continent, its main objective in this competition is to qualify to the knockout round and seek to be one of the surprises of the championship. La Garra Charrúa are located as part of Group B along with Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and Chile, so they must achieve the results in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Semis and surprise the tournament.
Where is the game?
The Misael Delgado Stadium located in the city of Carabobo, Venezuela will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the CONMEBOL 2024 U-23 Pre-Olympic Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 10,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2020 .
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Argentina vs Uruguay match, corresponding to the 2024 U-23 Olympic Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Misael Delgado Stadium, at 5 p.m.