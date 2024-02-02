ADVERTISEMENT

7:56 PM2 days ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Argentina 3-3 Uruguay match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
7:48 PM2 days ago

90'

2 more minutes are added.
7:43 PM2 days ago

85'

The fight between both teams continues but there is little time left and everything seems defined.
7:38 PM2 days ago

80'

We are approaching the end of the game and it seems that the tie will prevail.
7:33 PM2 days ago

75'

The adjustments of both teams begin to close the game in a good way and seek victory.
7:28 PM2 days ago

70'

The pace of the match remains very high and both teams want the victory.
7:23 PM2 days ago

65'

We are as we started and both teams are pressing to try to break the tie.
7:18 PM2 days ago

60'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!! Shot inside the area by Matías Abaldo to tie the game.
7:10 PM2 days ago

52'

The match maintains the same tone of the first half with Argentina playing better.
7:03 PM2 days ago

45'

The second half starts.
6:48 PM2 days ago

Halftime

We’re going to the rest.
6:45 PM2 days ago

45'

3 more minutes are added.
6:41 PM2 days ago

41'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! Header by Cesar Araujo for Uruguay's second.
6:40 PM2 days ago

40'

We are approaching half-time and the game is still very intense with arrivals at both goals.
6:32 PM2 days ago

32'

Argentina dominates and wants to increase the difference before the break.
6:26 PM2 days ago

26'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! Francisco González with a cross shot for Argentina's third.
6:25 PM2 days ago

25'

The game continues with a very high pace and both teams looking for more goals.
6:19 PM2 days ago

19'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! Luciano Rodríguez appears and cuts the difference for Uruguay.
6:15 PM2 days ago

15'

Argentina takes control of the game and takes the lead on the scoreboard.
6:11 PM2 days ago

11'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! Aarón Quiros with the cross shot for Argentina's second.
6:07 PM2 days ago

7'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! Baltasar Rodríguez with a cross shot for the first of the match.
6:05 PM2 days ago

5'

Good start to the game, both teams are beginning to generate options and want the goal.
6:00 PM2 days ago

0'

The game begins.
5:55 PM2 days ago

About to start

We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous CONMEBOL protocols.
5:50 PM2 days ago

Argentina lineup!

These are Argentina's starters for today's game:
5:45 PM2 days ago

Uruguay lineup!

These are the eleven that start for Uruguay for today's match:
5:40 PM2 days ago

Referee

David Ramírez will be the central referee between Argentina and Uruguay for this game of the 2024 U-23 Olympic Qualifiers.
5:35 PM2 days ago

Argentina appears!

The Argentine players are already in their stadium for this day's match:
5:30 PM2 days ago

Uruguay is here!

The Uruguayan team is already at the Misael Delgado Stadium for today's game:
5:25 PM2 days ago

Last duel!

The last duel between both teams was in the South American U23 when Argentina won by a score of 2 to 1.
5:20 PM2 days ago

Stage is ready!

The Misael Delgado Stadium is ready to receive Argentina and Uruguay for the last U-23 Pre-Olympic of 2024.
5:15 PM2 days ago

Here we go!

We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Argentina and Uruguay at the Misael Delgado Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
5:10 PM2 days ago

Stay with us to follow Argentina vs Uruguay live from the 2024 U-23 Olympic Qualifiers!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs Uruguay live corresponding to the 2024 Under-23 Olympic Qualifiers, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Misael Delgado Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
5:05 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Argentina vs Uruguay online and live from the 2024 U-23 Olympic Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the Argentina vs Uruguay match in several countries:
Argentina: 20 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 19 hours without transmission
Brazil: 20 hours without transmission
Chile: 20 hours Without Transmission
Colombia: 18 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 18 hours without transmission
US (ET): 18 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 17 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 20 hours Without Transmission
Peru: 18 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 20 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 19 hours without transmission

If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.

5:00 PM2 days ago

Argentina's last lineup!

This is the team's latest lineup: Leandro Brey, Joaquín García, Gonzalo Luján, Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco, Equi Fernández, Juan Nardoni, Pablo Solari, Luciano Gondou and Thiago Almada.
4:55 PM2 days ago

Luciano Gondou, player to watch!

The Argentinos Juniors forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Gondou seeks to continue his development in Argentine soccer and be a fundamental piece for Argentinos Juniors on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. The forward had a great previous season with 2 goals and 2 assists in 12 games played and his club will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals in the near future.
4:50 PM2 days ago

How does Argentina get here?

Those from Argentina appear in this duel as part of the CONMEBOL 2024 U-23 pre-Olympic to look for a ticket to this year's Olympic Games. The Albiceleste presents a list with interesting players such as Luciano Gondou, Thiago Almada, Santiago Castro, Valentín Barco, Aarón Quiros, Federico Redondo and Claudio Echeverri. Argentina is a power in the CONMEBOL zone and will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm, hoping that it can get into the fight for the title of the South American continent. Those from Argentina are located as part of Group B along with Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Paraguay, so they must have the best results to be able to aspire to get into the Semifinals and head towards the regional title.
4:45 PM2 days ago

Uruguay's last lineup!

This is the team's latest lineup: Randall Rodríguez, Nicolás Marichal, Santiago Homenchenko, Valentín Rodríguez, Sebastián Boselli, Rodrigo Chagas, Matías Abaldo, Tiago Palacios, Juan Cruz de los Santos, Renzo Sánchez and Luciano Rodríguez.
4:40 PM2 days ago

Luciano Rodríguez, player to follow!

The Liverpool striker from Uruguay will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the forward part of the Uruguay team. Rodríguez arrives as one of the most important young players on the Uruguayan team and will seek to contribute offensively to his team. During this season with the team he has played 19 games where he scored 2 goals and gave 1 assist. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater consistency on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Santiago Homechenko to form a lethal forward.
4:35 PM2 days ago

How does Uruguay arrive?

Those from Uruguay appear in this duel as part of the CONMEBOL Under-23 Olympic Pre-Olympic to seek a place in the next Olympic Games. The Uruguayans present a list with interesting players such as Luciano Rodríguez, Renzo Sánchez, Santiago Homechenko, Juan Cruz de los Santos, Matías Abaldo and Valentín Rodríguez. Uruguay is a power in the CONMEBOL zone and it will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm to be among the representatives of the zone, hoping that it can get into the fight for the title of the South American continent, its main objective in this competition is to qualify to the knockout round and seek to be one of the surprises of the championship. La Garra Charrúa are located as part of Group B along with Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and Chile, so they must achieve the results in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Semis and surprise the tournament.
4:30 PM2 days ago

Where is the game?

The Misael Delgado Stadium located in the city of Carabobo, Venezuela will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the CONMEBOL 2024 U-23 Pre-Olympic Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 10,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2020 .
CONMEBOL
CONMEBOL
4:25 PM2 days ago

Welcome!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Argentina vs Uruguay match, corresponding to the 2024 U-23 Olympic Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Misael Delgado Stadium, at 5 p.m.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Carlos Bernal
Carlos Bernal
Lic. en economía apasionado en el basquetbol. Escritor en la sección polideportivo.
5$
10$
15$