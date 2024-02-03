ADVERTISEMENT

8:43 PM18 hours ago

SUMMARY

7:59 PM18 hours ago

90´

The referee adds 4 minutes.
7:52 PM18 hours ago

80´

last minutes of the match, FC Juárez is close to scoring its first three points in the post-Diego Mejía era.
7:45 PM19 hours ago

75´

The match is stopped, the referee shows a Yellow Card to: Brayan Garnica
7:37 PM19 hours ago

68´

The match is stopped, the referee shows a Yellow Card to: Francisco Calvo
7:35 PM19 hours ago

63´

GOOOOL! Michael Santos scores a power play goal for FC Juárez.
7:29 PM19 hours ago

63´

Brayan Garnica takes a corner kick for Necaxa.
7:22 PM19 hours ago

55´

Alexis Peña doesn't want problems for Necaxa and clears the ball
7:16 PM19 hours ago

46´

FC Juárez substitution. José García replaces Moisés Castillo.
6:55 PM19 hours ago

45´

The referee adds 2 minutes of play.
6:50 PM19 hours ago

41´

Foul! The referee signals a foul by Necaxa on Avilés Hurtado; there will be a free kick.
6:49 PM19 hours ago

36´

Ezequiel Unsain makes a great save that prevents the fall of the hydrocálido goal.
6:43 PM20 hours ago

31´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR NECAXA! THE GAME IS TIED!
6:36 PM20 hours ago

28´

Foul by FC Juárez! The referee calls a foul by Dieter Villalpando on José Paradela.
6:33 PM20 hours ago

21´

Necaxa is saved! Alán Montes makes a save and saves his team.
6:26 PM20 hours ago

13´

The whistle blows; Diber Cambindo fouls Arturo Ortíz.
6:21 PM20 hours ago

11´

José Abella touches the ball with his hand and the referee awards a free kick to Necaxa.
6:16 PM20 hours ago

Diber Cambindo is caught offside and Necaxa almost had a clear danger.
6:15 PM20 hours ago

Andrija Vukcevic makes a good defensive cover and wins a throw-in for the Braves.
6:07 PM20 hours ago

The match between FC Juárez and Necaxa gets underway, the Bravos and the Rays battle for three golden points at the Olímpico Benito Juárez.
5:48 PM20 hours ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of FC Juárez vs Necaxa, match corresponding to Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
5:48 PM20 hours ago

LINEUP LIST

This is the starting eleven that Necaxa will send to the field to try to get the three points at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Day 5 of the Clausura 2024.
5:46 PM21 hours ago

LINEUP LIST

This is the starting eleven that FC Juárez sends to the field to seek three points at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Day 5 of the Clausura 2024.
5:31 PM21 hours ago

THE CRITICS AN AUTHORITATIVE VOICE

On his return to Mexico after 17 seasons in Europe, Andrés Guardado openly expressed his regret for the lack of evolution in the structure of Mexican soccer. The experienced player lamented the persistent presence of a high number of foreign players, the limited opportunity for young talent, as well as the existence of the promotion and relegation system. These issues, according to "El Principito", are priorities and have been stagnant in Mexican soccer for several years, even having obvious repercussions with the disappointing performance of the national team in the recent Qatar 2022 World Cup.
5:26 PM21 hours ago

SCANDAL IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

A day after Joao Rojas left Monterrey, the leading team in Liga MX, controversy broke out due to the leak of a message from the Ecuadorian soccer player addressed to his former Rayados teammates. In the message, Rojas criticizes Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz, accusing him of not having had the courage to tell him directly that he had to leave the club. The text was sent by the South American via WhatsApp to the rest of the team's players.
5:21 PM21 hours ago

FROM THE LIGA MX TO THE KINGS LEAGUE

At least 10 former Liga MX players will find space in Kings League teams. The leader of this list is Martín Bravo, the former Pumas striker. The main bet of the Cuervos Club will be the 'Rata', who will share a team with Manuel Viniegra, debutant at Tigres and recently part of the Bravos de Juárez.
5:16 PM21 hours ago

IN MAY THERE IS A CHAMPION

The calendar indicates that the First Leg Final will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024, and the Second Leg Final is scheduled for three days later, that is, on Sunday, May 26.
5:11 PM21 hours ago

SAVE THE DATES

The Play-In format, which was renewed for the second half of 2023 and allowed the teams ranked from seventh to tenth place to compete for the last two places in the Liguilla, will be maintained in the Clausura 2024. This process will take place between May 2 and 5. After this stage, the long-awaited Liga MX Fiesta Grande will begin on Wednesday, May 8.
5:06 PM21 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for Liga MX is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players return to the lawns of Mexico with the best games in the world.
5:01 PM21 hours ago

Tune in here FC Juarez vs Necaxa Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juarez vs Necaxa match.
4:56 PM21 hours ago

What time is FC Juarez vs Necaxa match?

This is the start time of the game FC Juarez vs Necaxa of 24th January in several countries:

Where To Watch FC Juárez vs Necaxa around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

February 3, 2024

18:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

February 3, 2024

20:00

  

Bolivia

February 3, 2024

18:00

  

Brasil

February 3, 2024

20:00

  

Chile

February 3, 2024

20:00

  

Colombia

February 3, 2024

18:00

  

Ecuador

February 3, 2024

18:00

  

Spain

February 4, 2024

1:00 

  

Mexico

February 3, 2024

17:00

Fox Sports

Peru

February 3, 2024

18:00 

  
4:51 PM21 hours ago

Watch out for this Necaxa player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Diber Cambindo. The current Necaxa striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

4:46 PMa day ago

Watch out for this FC Juárez player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Aitor Garcia. FC Juarez's penalty area killer has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the penalty area, perfect characteristics for him to trigger the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the scales in favor of his team to get the victory.

 

4:41 PMa day ago

Last FC Juárez lineup:

S. Jurado; F. Calvo, P. Ortiz, J. García, J. Abella; D. García, J. Venegas; A. Hurtado, S. Saucedo, M. Santos, A. García.
4:36 PMa day ago

Last Necaxa lineup:

E. Unsain; A. Mayorga, A. Montes, A. Peña, J. Cortés; H. Jurado, D. Gómez, F. Arce, B. Garnica; D. Cambindo, R. Monreal.
4:31 PMa day ago

Background:

FC Juárez and Necaxa have faced each other on a total of 13 occasions (3 FC Juárez wins, 3 draws, 7 Necaxa wins) where the balance is entirely in favor of Necaxa. In goal scoring history, Necaxa beats FC Juárez, with a total of 14 goals scored and 8 for the locals. Their last meeting dates back to Day 8 of the Apertura 2023 where Necaxa drew 1-1 with FC Juárez.
4:26 PMa day ago

About the Stadium:

The Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, has a capacity to hold 19,703 people. Located in the El Chamizal area, this stadium is mainly used for sporting events, such as soccer games, as well as concerts. It serves as the local home of the FC Juárez soccer team and was previously home to the UACJ Indians until its demise in 2016. The ownership of the stadium belongs to the Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez.

Its construction took place in October 1980, and it was inaugurated on May 12, 1981 with a soccer match between the Mexican National Soccer Team and Atlético de Madrid, which ended in a scoreless draw. As of 1986, the stadium was ceded on loan by the State Government to the UACJ.

4:21 PMa day ago

Must do better than last year's tournament

On the other hand, the Rayos del Necaxa have a debt pending with their fans, not only because of what they did last tournament, but also because of the bad streak they have been dragging for some time now, where the team has gone from being a team that was always in the playoffs to a bottom team that does not play at home and always plays the role of victim on the road, However, the start of this tournament has left the city of Aguascalientes with hope that Necaxa will take a different direction this tournament and can be present in the maximum party because the good start they have had in the first few rounds, has left a good taste in their mouths for now.
4:16 PMa day ago

They need to start scoring points

Last season, the Bravos de Juárez started the Apertura 2023 with a bang because halfway through the tournament, the team from the border was already positioned as general sub-leader and it seemed that the team led by Diego Mejía would be a danger for the entire Liga MX, as it seemed that the team from the ceméntales would fight for the title in the Mexican football playoffs. However, everything suddenly fell apart and they ended up eliminated from the regular phase of the championship, leaving them without a chance to be in the big party and having to rethink the next tournament with too many dates in advance. Now, the team from the border wants to return to being the same team that glimpsed the Liga MX and came to terrify the teams in the top positions, but in order to do so, the Bravos will have to start adding points since, for now, they have had a bad start to the tournament, being out of the qualifying positions for the big party, so they will have to pick up the pace and make their home stand out, since at least as far as this tournament is concerned, Juárez has been unable to win at home in the two matches they have played in the Clausura 2024.
4:11 PMa day ago

Liga MX is back

The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
4:06 PMa day ago

Kick-off time

The FC Juarez vs Necaxa match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Juarez City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
4:01 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: FC Juarez vs Necaxa!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
