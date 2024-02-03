ADVERTISEMENT
90'
Match ends Huddersfield 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday.
85'
Last minutes of the match, Huddersfield is taking the 3 points in this 30th round of the EFL Championship.
82'
Huddersfield's goal, the home side almost immediately through Koroma's feet to get their second goal.
80'
Huddersfield goal, the home side open the scoring with 10 minutes to go.
75'
Sheffield similarly makes changes in an attempt to find a goal.
70'
Huddersfield makes changes with the intention of being much more offensive.
65'
The substitute players get up to warm up for possible modifications.
60'
Sheffield has 7 shots on goal, while Huddersfield has 4 shots on goal.
55'
Huddersfield started the second half with more possession.
50'
There were no changes for the second half, with the same 22 players taking the field.
45'
Halftime Huddersfield 0-0 Sheffield.
40'
In the last minutes of the first half, everything indicates that the two teams will go to the break with a goalless draw.
35'
Huddersfield defends very well and prevents any Sheffield Wednesday arrivals.
30'
Sheffield begins to dominate and go forward to generate danger.
25'
First 25 minutes of the match and the goal has not yet been scored in this first half.
20'
A back and forth match, but there is still no dominator on the field, this match is very close.
15'
Sheffield seeks to create its first dangerous moves with counterattacks.
10'
These two teams are fighting intensely for the ball at the start.
5'
Huddersfield starts with more ball possession in this match.
Kickoff
The match between Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams are already in the tunnel ready to take the field for the start of the match.
End of warmup
The two teams finish warming up and return to the locker room for a final talk with their coach before the start of the match.
Great Entrance
We will not have a full house at the stadium, but the people have responded and are not abandoning their teams on this 30th day of the EFL Championship.
All ready warmup
The two teams are warming up and getting ready for what will be this match, and the fans are gradually arriving at the stadium.
Sheffield lineup
This is Sheffield's lineup:
Huddersfield lineup
This is Huddersfield's lineup:
All ready in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing in the dressing room for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups for the match will be announced.
Fans
Gradually the fans are starting to arrive at the stadium, a great entry is expected for this match that gives 3 very important points in the EFL Championship.
Stay tuned here to follow Huddersfield vs Sheffield live in the EFL Championship
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday matchday 30 of the EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from the John Smith Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday, the EFL Championship matches Blackburn vs QPR, Hull City vs Millwall, Norwich vs Coventry, Preston vs Ipswich, Stoke City vs Leicester City, Swansea vs Plymouth among others, are the matches for tomorrow in this 20th round.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the matchday 20 in the EFL Championship will be referee Matt Donohue, who will have the task of bringing order with his national and international experience and bring this match to a successful conclusion.
Where and how to watch Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday live online in the EFL Championship
Huddersfield vs Sheffield will be broadcast on television on the Sky Sports channel.
Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday will be streamed on the Blue To Go app.
If you want to watch Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday live in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday, February 3, 2024 match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hours
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 11:00 hours
Chile: 11:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 4:00 a.m.
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 16:00
France: 16:00 hours
Italy: 16:00
Netherlands: 16:00 hours
Belgium: 16:00 hours
Germany: 4:00 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be very exciting on match day 20 of the EFL Championship and with two teams urgently looking for three points.
Background
The previous records are very close, as they have met on 15 occasions leaving a record of 3 games won by Huddersfield, 6 draws and 6 wins for Sheffield Wednesday, so tomorrow the visitors will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in another day in the EFL Championship.
How does Sheffield arrive?
On the other hand, Sheffield Sheffield is also coming from a goalless draw against Watford to get a golden point for them as they are in low positions in the EFL Championship, they are in the penultimate position with 23 points and a record of 6 wins, 5 draws and 18 defeats in the season, being one of the worst teams, this is how the two teams arrive to this matchday 20 encounter.
How does Huddersfield arrive?
Huddersfield comes from a 1-1 draw against Queen Park Rangers, a match that was very close with two teams that went forward with the sole intention of being very offensive and dangerous but in the end had to share units, is in the overall table in 21st position with 28 points and a record of 5 games won, 13 games with a draw and 11 games with a loss, Huddersfield will seek to get 3 points that would be very important for them taking advantage of playing at home and with their fans, this way Huddersfield arrives.
