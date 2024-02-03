ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIME!
90'
88'
87'
84'
79'
76'
72'
70'
67'
65'
63'
57'
52'
50'
RESTART
HALF-TIME
44'
42' - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!
38'
30'
24'
22'
21'
11'
6'
START THE GAME
Retrospect:
When it comes to goals, Cardiff have the following figures in the competition (counting home and away performances):
Goals scored: 17
Average goals scored per game: 1.25
Goals conceded: 18
Average goals conceded per game: 1.39
Watford
Overall, Watford's defense has conceded 18 goals so far in the league. When it comes to attacking power, Watford have an average of 1.61 goals scored per game in the competition.
EFLChampionship
In Championship matches, we have an average of 10.73 corners per game. So you can see that the games are very lively, which usually pleases lovers of attacking soccer.
As usual, home teams do well in Championship matches. One indication of this is that home teams average 1.52 goals per appearance.
It's not so usual for visiting teams to score a lot of goals. The figures show that. The average number of goals scored by away teams in the tournament is 1.22 goals per game.
Cardiff as a visitor
Cardiff have lost their last 3 games
Watford 9th in the ranking
Watford unbeaten in their last 6 games:
+1,5
Watford favorite!
Vicarage Road stadium
1 HOUR!
Where and how to watch Watford vs Cardiff City on TV in real time?
EFL Championship
Date: Saturday, February 3, 2023
Time: 10am ET
Venue: Vicarage Road, located in Watford, England
Where to watch: Not broadcast in Brazil
When is the Watford vs Cardiff City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Watford:
Probable Cardiff
Last match Watford
Before the game, the odds for a draw were 3.80, so the result was logical for a game that was expected to be fairly even.
If we have anything to highlight from a match that ended in a draw, it's Matheus Martins' fine display. He was the protagonist of most of Watford's moves and was on the verge of leading the team to victory.
Last match Cardiff City
The game between the two teams was expected to be very close, as evidenced by the fact that the home team had odds of 2.30 to lose.
Cardiff
In their last outing, they even took the lead against Plymouth as visitors. However, they were swallowed up by their rivals in the second half, losing 3-1. In addition to the setbacks, the defensive difficulties have been evident in recent games. Cardiff have conceded a combined 10 goals in their last three games. As visitors, they've managed a few good results, but the numbers are bad - defeats in 4 of their last 6 away games.
Watford
As a result, Watford will start the match in 9th place, 3 points behind the desired qualification zone. The team comes into this match on the back of 3 consecutive draws. The last one was a frustration, because playing Sheffield Wednesday, even as visitors, they were expected to win. After all, it was a rival from the relegation zone. On the road, Watford have just one win in their last six games.
TIME AND PLACE!
Watford and Cardiff meet at Vicarage Road in a match for the 30th round of the Championship. The two teams drew 1-1 on 07-10-2023, the last time they met in this edition of the league. The head-to-head record of the last 3 years between the two teams couldn't be more balanced, as there has been 1 draw and 2 wins for each team in the last 5 times they have met.
The home/away condition deserves special attention, as although this is a match between 10th and 14th in the standings, this is actually a clash between the 14th-placed team at home and the 9th-placed team away.