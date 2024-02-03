ADVERTISEMENT

11:53 AMa day ago

FULL TIME!

Cardiff City open the scoring at the end of the first half and beat Watford in the EFL Championship
11:48 AMa day ago

90'

Scramble in the box and somehow the Hornets can't turn it in.
11:47 AMa day ago

88'

Sweetly struck hit from Tom Dele-Bashiru but Alnwick is equal to it with a diving stop.
11:45 AMa day ago

87'

Dennis cuts in towards the touchline but can't direct his shot on target and it misses the side netting.
11:42 AMa day ago

84'

Hoedt heads Sema's corner over the crossbar.
11:37 AMa day ago

79'

Tom Dele-Bashiru comes on for Jake Livermore.
11:35 AMa day ago

76'

Wesley Hoedt has a go from range for the Hornets, it takes a deflection and is not far wide.
11:33 AMa day ago

72'

Dimitrios Goutas heads Ryan Wintle's free-kick over the top of Hamer's goal.
11:33 AMa day ago

70'

Sub Ken Sema drills a ball hard and low across the area, but there's no finishing touch.
11:26 AMa day ago

67'

Dennis passes on the chance to shoot himself and lays it across to Asprilla, who misses the target.
11:24 AMa day ago

65'

A sight of goal for the introduced Emmanuel Dennis but his shot is deflected by an outstretched leg.
11:21 AMa day ago

63'

David Turnbull comes on for his Cardiff debut in place of the booked Colwill.
11:18 AMa day ago

57'

NEARLY! Jamal Lewis cuts back for Ismaël Koné who strikes the outside of the post.
11:13 AMa day ago

52'

Ng lines up a shot for the Bluebirds but it flies off target.
11:12 AMa day ago

50'

Yellow Card! Cardiff's Colwill is booked for dissent.
11:12 AMa day ago

RESTART

Ball rolling for the second half of Watford v Cardiff City in the EFL Championship
10:50 AMa day ago

HALF-TIME

Watford 0-1 Cardiff City! The Hornets trail at the break.
10:46 AMa day ago

44'

Giorgi Chakvetadze has entered the book.
10:46 AMa day ago

42' - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!

CARDIFF CITY! The visitors take the lead as Bowler curls beyond Hamer and in at the far post: 0x1.
10:40 AMa day ago

38'

Andrews nearly catches out Alnwick with an effort which threatened to dip in under the crossbar.
10:35 AMa day ago

30'

Rubin Colwill has time to shoot for the visitors but his effort goes over Ben Hamer's crossbar.
10:27 AMa day ago

24'

A break in play while Cardiff's Perry Ng ties up his laces.
10:25 AMa day ago

22'

CHANCE! Martins threads in Andrews who fires a shot across Jak Alnwick which is well saved.
10:24 AMa day ago

21'

Josh Bowler's volley on the edge of the box has pace for the visitors, but it flies off target.
10:17 AMa day ago

11'

Superb thorough ball from Ryan Andrews nearly puts Vakoun Bayo in on goal, but a fantastic saving tackle from Cardiff's Dimitrios Goutas clears it behind.
10:09 AMa day ago

6'

An excellent tackle from Mattie Pollock stops a Cardiff attack in its tracks.
10:09 AMa day ago

START THE GAME

All goes to Watford v Cardiff City in the EFL Championship
9:59 AMa day ago

Retrospect:

Cardiff have won 39% of their 28 games so far. However, when playing away from home (on 14 occasions), the win rate is 36%

When it comes to goals, Cardiff have the following figures in the competition (counting home and away performances):

Goals scored: 17

Average goals scored per game: 1.25

Goals conceded: 18

Average goals conceded per game: 1.39

9:50 AMa day ago

Watford

To date, Watford have won 36% of their 28 matches in England's 2nd Division. When playing at home, the win rate is 36% (there have been 14 home games). Other data that should be taken into account is the number of goals scored and conceded so far.

Overall, Watford's defense has conceded 18 goals so far in the league. When it comes to attacking power, Watford have an average of 1.61 goals scored per game in the competition.

9:46 AMa day ago

EFLChampionship

The Championship has an average of 4.33 yellow cards per game. This is a good indication that the tournament's referees tend to issue few warnings.

In Championship matches, we have an average of 10.73 corners per game. So you can see that the games are very lively, which usually pleases lovers of attacking soccer.

As usual, home teams do well in Championship matches. One indication of this is that home teams average 1.52 goals per appearance.

It's not so usual for visiting teams to score a lot of goals. The figures show that. The average number of goals scored by away teams in the tournament is 1.22 goals per game.

9:42 AMa day ago

Cardiff as a visitor

In their last outing, they even took the lead against Plymouth as visitors. However, they were swallowed up by their rivals in the second half, losing 3-1. In addition to the setbacks, the defensive difficulties have been evident in recent games. Cardiff have conceded a combined 10 goals in their last three games. As visitors, they've managed a few good results, but the numbers are bad - defeats in 4 of their last 6 away games.
9:30 AMa day ago

Cardiff have lost their last 3 games

Cardiff had ambitions to fight it out at the top of the standings. However, they gradually lost ground. Now they are going through one of their worst phases of the season and their chances of catching up with the competition's frontrunners are becoming increasingly remote. Cardiff have lost their last three games, with four defeats in their last five matches.
9:28 AMa day ago

Watford 9th in the ranking

As a result, Watford will start the match in 9th place, 3 points behind the desired qualification zone. The team comes into this match on the back of three consecutive draws. The last one was a frustration, because playing Sheffield Wednesday, even as visitors, they were expected to win. After all, it was a rival from the relegation zone. On the road, Watford have just one win in their last six games.
9:21 AMa day ago

Watford unbeaten in their last 6 games:

Always scoring points is always positive. However, when draws become dominant in their positive results, it causes the club to stagnate in the standings. Watford are suffering from this. After all, they've remained unbeaten in their last six games, but have won just twice during this stretch.
9:19 AMa day ago

+1,5

Cardiff have conceded 10 goals in their last 3 games. Playing as visitors, they have conceded an average of more than 2 goals per game in their last 6 matches. Watford have a more settled game, having struggled to get off the mark in recent weeks. However, they need to impose themselves if they are not to lose sight of the G-6. They'll expose themselves, they'll give away more chances, and they'll concede a few goals in this match.
9:10 AMa day ago

Watford favorite!

Watford's chances of victory are greater because of Cardiff's poor form. After all, the team is going through one of its worst phases of the season and is finding it hard to resist on the pitch. Watford are competitive, but hardly dominant. But being more organized than their rivals and having something to fight for, Watford have the upper hand in this match.
9:10 AMa day ago

Vicarage Road stadium

Watford and Cardiff play this Saturday (3) at 12 noon Brasilia time at the Vicarage Road stadium in Watford, England. Despite being very competitive, Watford are hardly dominant. As a result, they are further away from the G-6 than they should be. Cardiff, meanwhile, are going through one of their worst spells of the season and are a long way off the top of the table.
9:09 AMa day ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until Watford v Cardiff City
10:00 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Watford vs Cardiff City on TV in real time?

Watford vs Cardiff City

EFL Championship

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2023

Time: 10am ET

Venue: Vicarage Road, located in Watford, England

Where to watch: Not broadcast in Brazil

9:55 PM2 days ago

When is the Watford vs Cardiff City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Watford and Cardiff City will kick off at 10am ET at Vicarage Road in Watford, England, in the EFL Championship. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:50 PM2 days ago

Probable Watford:

Ben Hamer (GOL), Ryan Andrews (ZD), Mattie Pollock (ZC), Wesley Hoedt (ZC), Jamal Lewis (ZE), Jake Livermore (ME), Yaser Asprilla (MD), Tom Dele-Bashiru (MC), Ismaël Koné (MC), Emmanuel Dennis (ME), Mileta Rajovic (AT)
9:45 PM2 days ago

Probable Cardiff

Jak Alnwick (GOL), Dimitrios Goutas (ZC), Mark McGuinness (ZC), Jamilu Collins (ZC), Perry Ng (MD), Rubin Colwill (MC), Ryan Wintle (MC), Andy Rinomhota (MC), Mahlon Romeo (ME), Famara Diedhiou (AT), Karlan Grant (AT)
9:40 PM2 days ago

Last match Watford

Watford were held to a draw in their last match. Their opponents were Southampton, in an FA Cup match, and the two teams finished 1-1. Coach V. Ismaël's team fielded a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Before the game, the odds for a draw were 3.80, so the result was logical for a game that was expected to be fairly even.

If we have anything to highlight from a match that ended in a draw, it's Matheus Martins' fine display. He was the protagonist of most of Watford's moves and was on the verge of leading the team to victory.

9:35 PM2 days ago

Last match Cardiff City

On the other side, the away team come into this match on the back of a defeat in their previous game. In a Championship match, Cardiff City, who played with a 3-5-2 tactical system, faced Plymouth Argyle and the score ended 3-1.

The game between the two teams was expected to be very close, as evidenced by the fact that the home team had odds of 2.30 to lose.

9:30 PM2 days ago

Cardiff

Cardiff once had ambitions of fighting at the top of the standings. However, they have gradually lost ground. Now, they are going through one of their worst phases of the season and their chances of catching up with the front-runners are becoming increasingly remote. Cardiff have lost their last three games, with four defeats in their last five matches.

In their last outing, they even took the lead against Plymouth as visitors. However, they were swallowed up by their rivals in the second half, losing 3-1. In addition to the setbacks, the defensive difficulties have been evident in recent games. Cardiff have conceded a combined 10 goals in their last three games. As visitors, they've managed a few good results, but the numbers are bad - defeats in 4 of their last 6 away games.

9:25 PM2 days ago

Watford

Always scoring points is always positive. However, when draws become dominant in their positive results, it causes the club to stagnate in the league table. Watford are suffering from this. After all, they've gone unbeaten in their last six games, but have won just twice during this stretch.

As a result, Watford will start the match in 9th place, 3 points behind the desired qualification zone. The team comes into this match on the back of 3 consecutive draws. The last one was a frustration, because playing Sheffield Wednesday, even as visitors, they were expected to win. After all, it was a rival from the relegation zone. On the road, Watford have just one win in their last six games.

Watford
Watford

 

9:20 PM2 days ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Watford and Cardiff play this Saturday (3) at 12 noon Brasilia time at the Vicarage Road stadium in Watford, England. Despite being very competitive, Watford are hardly dominant. As a result, they are further away from the G-6 than they should be. Cardiff, meanwhile, are going through one of their worst phases of the season and are a long way off the top of the table.

Watford and Cardiff meet at Vicarage Road in a match for the 30th round of the Championship. The two teams drew 1-1 on 07-10-2023, the last time they met in this edition of the league. The head-to-head record of the last 3 years between the two teams couldn't be more balanced, as there has been 1 draw and 2 wins for each team in the last 5 times they have met.

The home/away condition deserves special attention, as although this is a match between 10th and 14th in the standings, this is actually a clash between the 14th-placed team at home and the 9th-placed team away.

9:15 PM2 days ago

Welcome to the Watford vs Cardiff City live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial EFL Championship match between two teams: Watford on one side. On the other is Cardiff City. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
