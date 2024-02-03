ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Newcastle 4-4 Luton Town match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
Halftime
7 more minutes are added.
85'
We are approaching the end and both teams are defending with everything.
80'
We are approaching the end of the game and the game is anyone's game, both teams try to score one more goal.
73'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!! Harvey Barnes with the great finish to tie the game.
70'
Goal fair at St. James Park and we continue with a very high pace.
67'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!! Kieran Trippier with the low shot for Newcastle's third and brought the team closer.
62'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!! Elijah Adebayo appears and scores the fourth for Luton Town.
59'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!! Cross shot by Carlton Morris for Luton's third and achieving the roll.
52'
The game maintains the same tone of the first half with both teams looking for the lead.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We're going to the rest.
An entertaining first half leaves us level at the break.— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 3, 2024
Big 45 to go! 👊 pic.twitter.com/sA6NHgTgnI
45'
4 more minutes are added.
40'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!! Ross Barkley responds and equalizes again for Luton.
35'
We are approaching half-time and both teams are fighting to try to score again.
30'
Great game at St. James Park, both teams continue with a high pace and fight to try to move the scoreboard.
23'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!! Great finish from Sean Longstaff for Newcastle's second.
21'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! Cross shot by Gabriel Osho to tie the game.
15'
Both teams fight in the middle of the field to get the ball.
10'
Early goal from Newcastle that gives them the quick lead and changes the landscape of the game.
7'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! Shot inside the area by Sean Longstaff for the first of the game.
0’
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the Premier League.
Newcastle lineup!
These are Newcastle's starters for today's game:
HOWAY THE LADS! 👊#NEWLUT // #NUFC pic.twitter.com/LmGCtT3Fhd— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 3, 2024
Luton lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Luton Town for today's match:
Your Tyneside Hatters. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7eS08fa9Oe— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 3, 2024
Referee
Jonathan Bramwell will be the central referee in the duel between Luton Town and Newcastle in the Premier League.
Newcastle appears!
The Newcastle players are already at their stadium for today's match:
Let's get to work! ✊ pic.twitter.com/1Pmy4ShHfM— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 3, 2024
Here is Luton!
Luton Town are already at St. James Park for today's game:
From non-league to one of Britain's iconic football stadiums in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/M5oXqTry0r— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 3, 2024
Last duel!
The last time both teams met was in the 2022-2023 season when Newcastle won 3-1 at home.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Newcastle and Luton Town begins at St. James Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Newcastle vs Luton Town of the Premier League 2023-2024 live!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newcastle vs Luton Town live corresponding to Matchday 23 of the Premier League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from St. James Park. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Luton Town online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
Newcastle's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Nick Pope, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almirón.
Callum Wilson, player to watch!
The Newcastle forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Wilson seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Newcastle on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 36 games where he scored 18 goals and 5 assists. The British striker had a great season and Newcastle will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Newcastle get here?
Newcastle continues its path in the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to the UEFA tournaments. Newcastle finished in fourth place in the Premier League with 71 points, after 19 wins, 14 draws and 5 losses. They begin a new adventure heading to the UEFA Champions League, after several years of absence. These are running to try to get into the Quarterfinals and be a protagonist of the highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Cullum Wilson, Miguel Almirón, Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution It will be fundamental to the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Newcastle will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their fifth Premier League.
Luton Town's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Thomas Kaminski, Gabriel Osho, Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Ross Barkley, Albert Lokonga, Alfie Doughty, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark.
Carlton Morris, player to watch!
The Luton Town striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Morris seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Luton in attack. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 51 games where he scored 20 goals and 7 assists, being a fundamental piece for the team's promotion. The British striker had a great season and Luton Town will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Luton Town arrive?
Luton enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new season of the 2023-2024 Premier League and seeking to avoid relegation, after becoming one of the teams that was promoted from the EFL Championship by finishing in third place place in the competition with 80 units, after 21 victories, 17 draws and 8 losses. With these numbers, the team achieved promotion to the Premier League and is now fighting to remain in the highest category of English football. Luton Town presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Carlton Morris, Tom Lockyer, Alfie Doughty, Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba and Thomas Kaminsky. Luton is not a power in English football, but it is a great team that is constantly fighting for promotion to the top flight and this will be its first foray into the Premier League. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and lineup with which they will seek permanence this season.
Where is the game?
St. James Park located in the city of Newcastle will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 52,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1880.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Newcastle vs Luton Town match, corresponding to Matchday 23 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at St. James Park, at 10 a.m.