12:04 AM14 hours ago

Highlights

10:03 PM16 hours ago

96' FT

Match ends. Tigres 2-2 Pumas
10:00 PM16 hours ago

94'

Powerful shot by Fernando Gorriarán that passes near the left post.
9:56 PM16 hours ago

90'

The referee adds six minutes to the match.
9:53 PM16 hours ago

87' Substitution

Pumas: Eduardo Salvio and Quispe come out; Monroy and Galindo come in.

Tigres: Samir goes out and Vigón comes in.

9:51 PM16 hours ago

85' Goal disallowed

The referee disallows the goal for a previous handball by Gignac.
9:50 PM17 hours ago

84' GOAL!

GOAL FOR TIGRES, scored by Gignac.
9:50 PM17 hours ago

The 2-2

Scored by Martinez.
9:48 PM17 hours ago

The 2-1

Scored by Martinez.
9:43 PM17 hours ago

77' GOAL!

GOAL FOR PUMAS! After the VAR review, the referee ratifies Memo Martínez's goal.
9:42 PM17 hours ago

76' Goal disallowed

Goal disallowed by Pumas for handball by Memo Martínez.
 
9:42 PM17 hours ago

75' Substitution

Tigres: Lainez and Córdova are out; Ozziel Herrera and Reyes are in.
9:38 PM17 hours ago

72' GOAL!

GOAL PUMAS! Scored by Memo Martínez.
9:34 PM17 hours ago

68'

Yellow card for Diego Lainez
9:33 PM17 hours ago

65'

Yellow card for Memo Martínez.
9:32 PM17 hours ago

64' Substitution

Tigres: Salen Brunetta e Ibañez; entran Quiñones y Gignac.
9:29 PM17 hours ago

63' Substitution

Pumas: Bennevendo out, Leo Suárez in
9:28 PM17 hours ago

62'

Yellow card for Toto Salvio.
9:28 PM17 hours ago

The 2-0

Scored by Ibañez.
9:18 PM17 hours ago

52'

Yellow card for César Huerta and Nathan.
9:15 PM17 hours ago

50' GOAL!

GOAL TIGRES, scored by Nico Ibáñez.
9:15 PM17 hours ago

49'

The referee awards Tigres a penalty kick for a handball by Nathan Silva.
9:14 PM17 hours ago

The goal

Scores by Ibañez.
9:13 PM17 hours ago

46' Substitution

Pumas: Aldrete and Rivas are out; Lopez and Ergas are in.
9:11 PM17 hours ago

46'

The second half begins.
8:56 PM17 hours ago

45'+3 HT

First half ends. Tigres 1-0 Pumas.
8:54 PM17 hours ago

45'

The referee adds three minutes to the first half.
8:51 PM18 hours ago

45' GOAL

GOAL TIGRES! Scored by Nico Ibáñez
8:48 PM18 hours ago

40'

In the final stretch of the first half, Tigres are looking for the first goal of the match before going to the break.
8:43 PM18 hours ago

37'

A delayed diagonal from Gorriarán where Brunetta connects with the ball but his shot goes wide of the Pumas goal.
8:41 PM18 hours ago

35'

Nico Ibañez's header is correctly saved by Julio González.
8:40 PM18 hours ago

31'

At the half-hour mark, the home side came close to opening the scoring.
8:36 PM18 hours ago

29'

Piero Quispe's shot passes close to Nahuel's goal.
8:32 PM18 hours ago

25'

Another Tigres arrival through a cross by Lainez that was deflected by Licha Magallán.
8:29 PM18 hours ago

21'

We passed the twenty minute mark in the first half where we had no clear goal scoring opportunities.
8:24 PM18 hours ago

17'

The medical assistants come in to attend to Julio González.
8:23 PM18 hours ago

15'

JULIO! Great save by Julio Gónzalez after Samir's shot on goal.
8:17 PM18 hours ago

10'

We reached the ten minute mark where the match was locked in the midfield.
8:16 PM18 hours ago

5'

In the first minutes of the game, the locals showed more intensity.
8:14 PM18 hours ago

0'

The match starts!
7:58 PM18 hours ago

Warm up

Both the home and visiting players are already on the field at the Estadio Universitario finishing their warm-up exercises prior to the start of the match.

7:50 PM19 hours ago

Lineup Pumas

González, Bennevendo, Magallán, Ananias, Aldrete, Salvio, Huerta, Rivas, Caicedo, Quispe y Martínez
7:44 PM19 hours ago

Lineup Tigres

Guzmán, De Souza, Angulo, Carioca, Gorriarán, Brunetta, Garza, Lainez, Córdova, Pizarro e Ibáñez
7:38 PM19 hours ago

Last meetings

In the last five matches between university students, the balance is in favor of Tigres with two victories to only one for the auriazules. There have also been two draws.

Tigres 1-1 Pumas - Apertura 2023 (Second Leg Semifinal)

Pumas 0-1 Tigres - Apertura 2023 (First Semifinal)

Pumas 2-1 Tigres - Apertura 2023

Tigres 4-2 Pumas - Clausura 2022

Pumas 1-1 Tigres - Apertura 2022

7:31 PM19 hours ago

Absences Pumas

On the other hand, the team coached by Gustavo Lema, will not be able to count on the star reinforcement, Rogelio Funes Mori, due to a rib injury. Christian Tabó will also be unavailable due to a muscle discomfort.
7:29 PM19 hours ago

Absences Tigres

For this match, Robert Dante Siboldi will have two important absences, namely André Pierre Gignac, who is doubtful due to a virus, and Javier Aquino, who has knee problems and will probably not be available either.
7:22 PM19 hours ago

The arrival

They have arrived! The protagonists have arrived. Both the Tigres and Pumas players are already at the 'El Volcám' Stadium for this Liga MX matchday 5 game.

7:18 PM19 hours ago

Background

The history of meetings between these two teams is quite extensive and the balance is in favor of the regios with 26 victories to only 21 wins for Pumas. Only 14 draws have been recorded.
7:13 PM19 hours ago

The stadium

The venue for this match between Tigres and Pumas will be the Universitario Stadium, better known as 'El Volcán', which is home to the team from Monterrey. It is located in the city of San Nicolás de los Garza, in Nuevo León and has a capacity to hold a little over 42 thousand spectators.

7:08 PM19 hours ago

We begin!

All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of Matchday 5 of the Liga MX between Tigres and Pumas of the UNAM. Both teams will be looking to continue their good streak in the Mexican tournament. Will the home team or the visitors be able to come out on top, or will it all end in a draw? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
7:03 PM19 hours ago

Follow here Tigres vs Pumas Live Score

Everything you need to know about this match of the Liga MX  is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Tigres vs Pumas live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

6:58 PM19 hours ago

How to watch Tigres vs Pumas Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Tigres vs Pumas live on TV, your options are: TUDN and Univision

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App and Univision Now

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:53 PM19 hours ago

Last lineup Tigres UANL

Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo, Diego Lainez, Jesús Garza, Rafael Carioca, Juan Brunetta, Fernando Gorriaran, Francisco Córdova, Nicolás Ibáñez
6:48 PM20 hours ago

Last lineup Pumas UNAM

Julio González, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Bennevendo, Nathan Silva, Lisandro Magallán, Ulises Rivas, Eduardo Salvio, Piero Quispe, José Caicedo, César Huerta, Guillermo Martinez.
6:43 PM20 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Tigres vs Pumas will be Fernando Hernández Gómez; Jessica Fernando Morales, first line; Erick Durón, second line; Maximiliano Quintero, fourth assistant.
6:38 PM20 hours ago

How are Pumas coming into this match?

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM arrives to this Clausura 2024 with a new coach. Gustavo Lema, who was assistant coach to Antonio Mohamed, arrived at the Pedregal to start working with the Pumas squad and play his first tournament as DT in Mexico.

Despite the departures of Gabriel Fernandez, Juan Dinneno, and Gustavo Del Prete, Pumas was reinforced with three players of great quality and have shown their good level in this beginning of the tournament.

Pumas must not be confident and must go for the victory if they do not want to fall by the wayside like in the last tournament. The universitarios come into this match after a bitter draw in midweek in the double-header when they hosted Necaxa at the Olímpico Universitario. Currently, the Pedregal team is in sixth place in the table with 7 points, the result of two wins (Juárez and Pachuca), a draw (Necaxa) and a loss (San Luis).

6:33 PM20 hours ago

How are Tigres coming into this match?

The Monterrey team, led by Robert Dante Siboldi, ratified the Uruguayan coach after the Tigres finished runner-up last season.

Tigres has had positive impressions in these first few matchdays, where their reinforcement, Juan Brunetta, has shone with goals and assists. Currently, the felines arrive at this fifth matchday in third place in the general table, tied with two other teams, including Rayados and América, but who, in terms of goal difference, are above Siboldi's men.With 10 points, Tigres have 3 wins (León, Chivas, San Luis), no defeats, and a draw, which took place just last matchday, where Tigres managed to rescue a point after being 1-0 down and, in the end, could have won the match, but the lack of decisiveness was the key to the draw.

 

6:28 PM20 hours ago

Matchday 5 of Liga MX

A new month and we are back with the Liga MX activity at the beginning of the year and the Clausura 2024. This weekend, we continue with soccer activity in the Aztec football and Nuevo León will witness the clash of university students between UANL Tigres and UNAM Pumas. A match between two teams that are coming from playing liguilla between them in the Apertura 2023. On one side are the regios who want to take advantage of the match at home against Pumas, who are still reeling from their midweek draw against Necaxa.Despite the fact that the locals look like 'favorites' due to the quality of their squad, Pumas wants to give a blow to the table and bring joy to their fans after the long streak of not beating Tigres at 'El Volcán', in order to continue climbing up the table and reach the top positions.  Can Tigres achieve victory or will the visitors Pumas do it?
6:23 PM20 hours ago

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium

The match between Tigres vs Pumas will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm (ET).
6:18 PM20 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Liga MX match: Tigres vs Pumas Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

