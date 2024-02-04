ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
96' FT
94'
90'
87' Substitution
Tigres: Samir goes out and Vigón comes in.
85' Goal disallowed
84' GOAL!
The 2-2
¡Le echan para atrás el doblete al Memoteeeeeee!
🐯Tigres 2-1 Pumas 🐾


The 2-1
¡Gooooool de Pumaaaaas! ¡El Memote se estrena con la camiseta auriazul! 😍
🐯Tigres 2-1 Pumas 🐾


77' GOAL!
76' Goal disallowed
75' Substitution
72' GOAL!
68'
65'
64' Substitution
63' Substitution
62'
The 2-0
GOL DE TIGRES... IBÁÑEZ ANOTA EL SEGUNDO PARA LA U 🐯
52'
50' GOAL!
49'
The goal
¡Ya rugió Nico Ibáñez! 🐯
¡Rompió la sequía, rompió la red! 🔥
46' Substitution
46'
45'+3 HT
45'
45' GOAL
40'
37'
35'
31'
29'
25'
21'
17'
15'
10'
5'
0'
Warm up
Lineup Pumas
Lineup Tigres
Last meetings
Tigres 1-1 Pumas - Apertura 2023 (Second Leg Semifinal)
Pumas 0-1 Tigres - Apertura 2023 (First Semifinal)
Pumas 2-1 Tigres - Apertura 2023
Tigres 4-2 Pumas - Clausura 2022
Pumas 1-1 Tigres - Apertura 2022
Absences Pumas
Absences Tigres
The arrival
Background
The stadium
We begin!
Follow here Tigres vs Pumas Live Score
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App and Univision Now
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Tigres UANL
Last lineup Pumas UNAM
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
How are Pumas coming into this match?
Despite the departures of Gabriel Fernandez, Juan Dinneno, and Gustavo Del Prete, Pumas was reinforced with three players of great quality and have shown their good level in this beginning of the tournament.
Pumas must not be confident and must go for the victory if they do not want to fall by the wayside like in the last tournament. The universitarios come into this match after a bitter draw in midweek in the double-header when they hosted Necaxa at the Olímpico Universitario. Currently, the Pedregal team is in sixth place in the table with 7 points, the result of two wins (Juárez and Pachuca), a draw (Necaxa) and a loss (San Luis).
How are Tigres coming into this match?
Tigres has had positive impressions in these first few matchdays, where their reinforcement, Juan Brunetta, has shone with goals and assists. Currently, the felines arrive at this fifth matchday in third place in the general table, tied with two other teams, including Rayados and América, but who, in terms of goal difference, are above Siboldi's men.With 10 points, Tigres have 3 wins (León, Chivas, San Luis), no defeats, and a draw, which took place just last matchday, where Tigres managed to rescue a point after being 1-0 down and, in the end, could have won the match, but the lack of decisiveness was the key to the draw.
Matchday 5 of Liga MX
The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium
