Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City in the EFL Championship?
If you want to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City, you can follow the match on ESPN+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Birmingham City player
Jay Stansfield, center forward, Fulham player, who is on loan at Birmingham. He has nine goals and three assists in 30 games. He has not scored since January 20.
Watch out for this Sheffield Wednesday player
Anthony Musaba, a 23-year-old Dutch right winger, arrived in England this transfer window from Monaco. He has scored five goals and two assists this season. Although he has not scored in this 2024, his last goal was scored last December 23.
News - Birmingham City
In their last match they lost 1-0 at home to West Bromwich. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Leicester City. With 32 points they are at the bottom of the table, 19th in the EFL Championship, and only four points above relegation.
News - Sheffield Wednesday
They have just been beaten in the FA Cup. After finishing 1-1 in the first match, they lost the second match 4-1 and were eliminated in the round of 16. They are in a regular moment, as they have not won any of their last six matches. They have not won in the EFL Championship since January 1, 2024. Currently with 23 points they are second last in the standings and eight points away from the relegation places.
Background
Numerous duels with a favorable balance for Birmingham City, who have won 40 duels. Sheffield Wednesday have won 34 times and 27 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in November 2023, when Birmingham City won 2-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Hillsborough Stadium, located in the city of Sheffield. The stadium was inaugurated in September 1899 and has a capacity for 34835 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City will meet this Friday, February 9, 2024 in the 31st round of the EFL Championship.
