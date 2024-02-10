ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Mazatlan vs Atlas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Mazatlan vs Atlas match.
What time is Mazatlan vs Atlas match?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Atlas of 9th February in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Mazatlan vs Atlas around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
February 9, 2024
|
20:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
February 9, 2024
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
February 9, 2024
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
February 9, 2024
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
February 9, 2024
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
February 9, 2024
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
February 9, 2024
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
February 9, 2024
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
February 9, 2024
|
19:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
February 9, 2024
|
20:00
Watch out for this Mazatlan player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Gustavo del Prete. The current Mazatlan striker has been a key player in this season's matches, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Atlas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the midfielder on the wings; Raymundo Fulgencio. The audacious Atlas right winger has been characterized as a strong, tenacious, skillful player and above all a killer in the box, perfect characteristics for him to set off the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the scales in favor of his team to get the victory.
Last Atlas lineup:
C. Vargas; G. Aguirre, A. Santamaría, M. Nervo, J. Lozano; J. Márquez, A. Rocha; A. Solari, M. García, R. Fulgencio; E. Aguirre.
Mazatlán's last lineup:
R, Gutiérrez; J. Díaz, L. Olivas, F. Almada, J. Madueña; A. Escoboza, A. Montaño, J. Intriago, E. Bárcenas; L. Amarilla, G. Del Prete.
Background:
Mazatlán and Atlas have faced each other on a total of 9 occasions (4 Mazatlán wins, 2 draws, 3 Atlas wins) where the balance is entirely in favor of the cañoneros. In terms of goals scored, Mazatlán beats Atlas, with a total of 10 goals scored and 8 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to Day 13 of the Apertura 2023 where Mazatlan won 1-3 with Atlas.
About the Stadium:
The sports venue known as Mazatlán Soccer Stadium, also nicknamed El Encanto due to sponsorship agreements, is located in the city of Mazatlán, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. It was officially inaugurated on July 27, 2020 and has a capacity to hold 25,000 spectators. However, only 18,938 seats are used. This stadium is the home of the Mazatlán FC soccer team, which has been competing in Mexico's First Division since the Apertura 2020 Tournament. July 27, 2020 marked a milestone in the history of the Mazatlán Soccer Stadium, with the celebration of the first match. In this match, Mazatlán Fútbol Club faced Club Puebla as part of Day 1 of the Guard1anes 2020 Tournament. The final result was a resounding 1-4 victory in favor of the Puebla team, with Santiago Ormeño being responsible for scoring the first goal in this new sports venue. It is important to note that the inaugural match was held behind closed doors, in compliance with the sanitary measures established due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Little by little, the red-and-black team gets back on its feet
Unlike their rivals, the red-and-black Atlas players are gradually getting up to climb positions in this Clausura 2024, as the ambition of winning a title again at the mythical Jalisco Stadium for the Academy is great and they are not willing to wait another long time for it. In their last game, the rojinegros managed to beat Santos Laguna by a final score of 3-0, leaving a great taste in the tapatía fans in the closing of activities of matchday 5. At the moment, Atlas is placed in the 10th position with 7 units achieved.
There is no room for improvement
The team from the Pearl of the Pacific is suffering and suffering a lot, as it seems that the project of the team from La Perla del Pacífico is not working despite the incorporations that arrived in this winter transfer market with the objective of making a more competitive team that could fight to be in the big party of national football, and it seems that Mazatlán FC will not be able to be in the postseason this tournament. In their last game, they played a great match against Puebla, where they never tired of looking for a draw, as they were twice down on the scoreboard. However, Puebla managed to beat Mazatlán FC in the last few minutes to leave them one more day as bottom of the Clausura 2024 with only one unit out of a possible 15.
Liga MX is back
The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time
The Mazatlan vs Atlas match will be played at Estadio Kraken in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Mazatlan vs Atlas!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.