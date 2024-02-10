ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Blackburn vs Stoke Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Blackburn vs Stoke match.
How to watch Blackburn vs Stoke Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Blackburn vs Stoke live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Steven Schumacher!
Stoke manager Steven Schumacher spoke ahead of the match, analyzing what he expects from Blackburn: "In any three-game week, it's important to score points, because that can have a big impact. There aren't many games left, so you have to take each one as seriously as the next. Blackburn is the first game where we have to focus, put in a good performance and pick up some points. If we can do that, we'll have confidence for the next few games. The away fans have been brilliant since we arrived at the club. I really appreciated their efforts, who traveled up and down the country to support us and turned up in large numbers. In general, the players played very well away from home, so if we can do that again on Saturday and put in the performance needed to get a result in the game, the fans will go home happy, and that's what we do it for. This club has good fans and we need to make sure we reward them with the results they need. It's important that we don't lose focus of what we're doing well, because just two weeks ago I was telling the players that everything is going in the direction we expect. Our performance on the ball, the way we play, the chances we create, the amount of possession and passing we have, the expected goals (xG) we are creating and the amount we haven't conceded, these are all very good signs of a team that is getting used to a new coaching staff. We can't lose sight of that, I know that a few bad results can affect confidence, but it's important to keep believing in what we're trying to do."
Yasin Ayari!
Blackburn's Yasin Ayari spoke ahead of the match, extolling the power of the fans to beat Stoke: "The fans are very important to us and we want everyone to support us at the weekend to help us get back on track against Stoke. It's an important game and we want to win. We'll go there with the three points in mind and try to play our best game. I thought we played well against QPR and we should have taken all three points. Sometimes soccer is like that. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, the important thing is to learn from these experiences and take them into the next game. I like everything about the club. The lads have been kind to me and people like Leo, Siggy [Arnor Sigurdsson] and Semir [Telalovic] have been very good. We all have a close bond. I know Kyle as well, he's a nice guy with a good personality, he's got a lot of experience and he'll bring quality to the team as well."
Probable Stoke
Stoke's probable team for the match is: Bonham, Hoever, McNally, Rose and Thompson; Cundle, Pearson, Burger, Vidigal and Bae; Campbell.
Probable Blackburn
Blackburn's probable team for the match is: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Hyam, Wharton and Chrisene; Dolan, Tronstad, Moran and Markanday; Szmodics and Gallagher.
Absentees
Blackburn will be without Pickering and Carter, both injured, while Stoke will be without Laurent, also injured.
Championship
Blackburn are in 18th place on 33 points, level with Millwall and Swansea, three points behind Plymouth and five behind Bristol. Stoke are just below them in 20th place on 32 points, level with Birmingham and one point above Huddersfield and four above QPR.
Last Matches: Stoke
Stoke City, on the other hand, are coming off the back of three straight defeats. On January 20, at home, the defeat came 2-1 to Birmingham, with Stansfield and Bacuna scoring, while Thompson netted. On Saturday (27), away to Sunderland, the defeat was 3-1, with goals from Burstow, Ba and Ekwah, while Seelt scored an own goal. On Saturday (3), Blackburn lost 5-0 at home to Leicester, with goals from Daka (2), McAteer and Vardy (2).
Last Matches: Blackburn
Blackburn come into the match with one draw, one win and one defeat in their last games. On January 20, at home, the draw was 1-1 with Huddersfield, with Wharton opening the scoring and Helik equalizing. On Monday (29), a 4-1 win over Wrexham in the FA Cup, with goals from Szmodics (2), Gallagher and Tronstad, while Cannon scored a late winner. And on Saturday (3), the defeat was 2-1 at home to QPR, with goals from Pears, an own goal, and Hodge, while Gallagher pulled one back.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 EFL Championship match: Blackburn vs Stoke City Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.