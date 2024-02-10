ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Huddersfield Town player
Strange though it may be, 28-year-old central defender Michal Helik is the team's top scorer with eight goals. He missed the last game due to injury against Sheffield Wednesday, but is expected to return this Saturday. He scored his most recent goal on January 20, helping his team to a point.
Watch out for this Southampton player
Adam Armstrong is the third top scorer in the EFL Championship with 15 goals. He has also provided 11 assists. That is to say, he has contributed to 26 goals out of the 55 that Southampton has scored in the second tier of English soccer. The 26-year-old striker has just scored in the last match he played in this competition and has three goals in this 2024.
News - Huddersfield Town
In their most recent encounter they thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 4-0. They have three 1-1 draws in their last four matches. Of their last seven matches they have won only one. Their goal this season is to stay in the division, right now they are in the twenty-first position in the EFL Championship with 31 points, three above relegation.
News - Southampton
They have just beaten Watford 3-0 to reach the round of 16 of the FA Cup after the replay match. They have 24 consecutive matches without losing. To see their last defeat you have to go back to September 2023 where they lost at home to Middlesbrough on matchday 8. They are second with 61 points and are nine points behind the leader, which is Leicester City, although Russell Martin's team have a game in hand.
Background
A total of 31 previous duels between these two teams with a favorable balance for Southampton, who have won 13 times. 11 times Huddersfield Town have won, while six encounters have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in November 2023 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Of the last six meetings, four have ended in a draw.
The Stadium
The match will be played at St Mary's Stadium. The stadium was inaugurated on August 1, 2001 and has a capacity for 32384 spectators.
Preview of the match
Southampton and Huddersfield Town will meet on Saturday, February 10, 2024 in the 31st round of the EFL Championship.
