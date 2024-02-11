ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:00 PM39 minutes ago

Where and how to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic on TV in real time?

St. Mirren vs Celtic

Scottish Cup

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024;

Time: 09 a.m. ET

Venue: The Smisa Stadium, New St Mirren Park, in Paisley, Scotland;

Where to watch: Not broadcast in Brazil

8:55 PM44 minutes ago

When is the St Mirren vs Celtic match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Scottish Cup match between St. Mirren and Celtic kicks off at 11 a.m. (Brasília time) at The Smisa Stadium, New St Mirren Park, Paisley, Scotland. The match will not be broadcast live in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
8:50 PMan hour ago

St. Mirren's probable line-up

Hemming; Bolton, Gogic, Fraser; Bwomono, Kwon, Boyd-Munce, Tanser; Scott, Mandron, Kiltie
8:45 PMan hour ago

Celtic's probable line-up

Hart; Johnston, Welsh, Narowcki, Bernabei; Bernardo, Holm, Vata; Kuhn, Idah, Palma
8:40 PMan hour ago

Celtic want to get back to their best soon

Now, after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Hibernian, thanks to two Adam Idah penalties, with the winning goal not coming until the 92nd minute, Celtic are looking to get back to their best soon, hoping to succeed on all domestic fronts once again this year and will be looking to show their quality and progress to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup in style on Sunday.
8:35 PMan hour ago

Celtic

It won't be an easy task, however, as the defending champions aim to take another step towards winning their 42nd Scottish Cup title this season.

After thrashing St. Mirren in the fifth round last season, Celtic went on to beat Hearts and rivals Rangers, as well as winning the Scottish Premiership last season, before beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 in the final.

Brendan Rodgers' side began their bid to retain the title in the fourth round last month when fifth-tier Buckie Thistle traveled to Celtic Park and progressed with a dominant 5-0 victory, with Paulo Bernardo, Odin Thiago Holm, Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma and Rocco Vata all scoring.

However, the Scottish Premiership leaders go into the weekend with a slightly tougher campaign to defend their title, despite having dropped just two points in their last three games. First, they beat Ross County 1-0 at home after their cup win, and then drew 1-1 with Aberdeen, who equalized through Nicolas Kuhn 15 minutes into the second half.

Celtic
Celtic

 

8:30 PMan hour ago

St. Mirren will now be looking to avenge

With momentum back on their side, St. Mirren will now be looking to avenge last season's fifth-round defeat to Celtic and end a run of six games without a win against the visitors to secure their own place in this season's quarter-finals.
8:25 PMan hour ago

St. Mirren

St. Mirren go into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at the weekend aiming to return to the quarter-finals, having been knocked out at this stage by Celtic last season, after reaching the last eight in the previous three campaigns.

In fact, the 2022-23 campaign was brought to an abrupt end with a 5-1 defeat to Celtic in Glasgow last February, with Mark O'Hara's 87th-minute penalty only a consolation.

The new cup campaign began in the fourth round in January, when third division Queen of the South visited Paisley and, although Stephen Robinson's side managed to advance with a win and a clean sheet, it wasn't very convincing, with Alex Gogic's 71st minute goal making the only difference between the teams.

That win was followed by a 1-0 defeat at home to Rangers, but since then the Saints have bounced back impressively with two wins in a row to take fifth place in the Scottish Premiership, first beating Hibernian 3-0 in Edinburgh and, more recently, beating Dundee 2-0 at home thanks to second-half goals from Mikael Mandron and Toyosi Olusanya.

8:20 PMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Prediction for the match between St Mirren and Celtic Glasgow. The match starts on February 11 at 11:00 AM local time. Both teams are certainly determined to win this match. We, for our part, are looking forward to the start of this exciting duel.

Looking at the 42 meetings between St Mirren and Celtic Glasgow, St Mirren have triumphed in 4 matches, while Celtic Glasgow have been victorious 34 times. Draws account for 4 of those games.

In the last 10 games, our team has posted solid results: 5 wins, 4 losses and 1 draw. During these encounters, 11 goals have been scored and the team has shown a stable defensive game, with an average of 0.7 goals conceded per game. Especially impressive is the team's performance in their home stadium, where they have an average of 0.7 goals.

The away team have recorded 8 wins and 1 loss in their last 10 games. They have scored a total of 21 goals, conceding an average of 0.6 goals per game. At home, their average number of goals scored is 2.

8:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the St. Mirren vs Celtic live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Scottish Cup match between two teams: St. Mirren on one side. On the other is Celtic. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
5$
10$
15$