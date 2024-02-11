ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic on TV in real time?
St. Mirren's probable line-up
Celtic's probable line-up
Celtic want to get back to their best soon
Celtic
After thrashing St. Mirren in the fifth round last season, Celtic went on to beat Hearts and rivals Rangers, as well as winning the Scottish Premiership last season, before beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 in the final.
Brendan Rodgers' side began their bid to retain the title in the fourth round last month when fifth-tier Buckie Thistle traveled to Celtic Park and progressed with a dominant 5-0 victory, with Paulo Bernardo, Odin Thiago Holm, Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma and Rocco Vata all scoring.
However, the Scottish Premiership leaders go into the weekend with a slightly tougher campaign to defend their title, despite having dropped just two points in their last three games. First, they beat Ross County 1-0 at home after their cup win, and then drew 1-1 with Aberdeen, who equalized through Nicolas Kuhn 15 minutes into the second half.
St. Mirren will now be looking to avenge
St. Mirren
In fact, the 2022-23 campaign was brought to an abrupt end with a 5-1 defeat to Celtic in Glasgow last February, with Mark O'Hara's 87th-minute penalty only a consolation.
The new cup campaign began in the fourth round in January, when third division Queen of the South visited Paisley and, although Stephen Robinson's side managed to advance with a win and a clean sheet, it wasn't very convincing, with Alex Gogic's 71st minute goal making the only difference between the teams.
That win was followed by a 1-0 defeat at home to Rangers, but since then the Saints have bounced back impressively with two wins in a row to take fifth place in the Scottish Premiership, first beating Hibernian 3-0 in Edinburgh and, more recently, beating Dundee 2-0 at home thanks to second-half goals from Mikael Mandron and Toyosi Olusanya.
TIME AND PLACE!
Looking at the 42 meetings between St Mirren and Celtic Glasgow, St Mirren have triumphed in 4 matches, while Celtic Glasgow have been victorious 34 times. Draws account for 4 of those games.
In the last 10 games, our team has posted solid results: 5 wins, 4 losses and 1 draw. During these encounters, 11 goals have been scored and the team has shown a stable defensive game, with an average of 0.7 goals conceded per game. Especially impressive is the team's performance in their home stadium, where they have an average of 0.7 goals.
The away team have recorded 8 wins and 1 loss in their last 10 games. They have scored a total of 21 goals, conceding an average of 0.6 goals per game. At home, their average number of goals scored is 2.
Scottish Cup
Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024;
Time: 09 a.m. ET
Venue: The Smisa Stadium, New St Mirren Park, in Paisley, Scotland;
Where to watch: Not broadcast in Brazil