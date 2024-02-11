ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Austin FC vs LA Galaxy?
Argentina: 15:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs.
Brazil: 15:00 hrs.
Chile: 15:00 hrs.
Colombia: 13:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 13:00 hrs.
Spain: 20:00 hrs.
Mexico: 12:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs.
Peru: 13:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 15:00 hrs.
How the Leagues Cup will be played
4 weeks, 3 nations, 2 leagues, 1 champion. 🇲🇽🇺🇸🇨🇦
It all starts with the Group Stage on July 26.⚽🔥
The Leagues Cup groups have been defined
The Galaxy will be in Group 2 of the West Zone, alongside the San Jose Earthquakes and Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara.
Meanwhile, Austin FC will be placed in Group 1 of the West Zone, along with Pumas UNAM and Club Monterrey.
Galaxy debut against Messi's Inter
News- LA Galaxy
Galaxy awaits its big signing of the transfer window, Gabriel Pec, who hails from Brazilian soccer and is now a member of the Canarinha's U-23 team, Gabriel Pec hails from Brazilian Serie A side Vasco da Gama and will have a five-year contract through the end of the 2028 MLS season. Pec, who will occupy an international spot in the national team.
Diego Rubio: "It's one of the best atmospheres in MLS."
News- Austin FC
The Chilean will have a one-year contract, with an option to renew for one more season.
