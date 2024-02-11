ADVERTISEMENT

What time is Austin FC vs LA Galaxy?

This is the kick-off time for the Austin FC vs LA Galaxy match on February 11, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs. 
Brazil: 15:00 hrs. 
Chile: 15:00 hrs. 
Colombia: 13:00 hrs. 
Ecuador: 13:00 hrs. 
Spain: 20:00 hrs. 
Mexico: 12:00 hrs. 
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. 
Peru: 13:00 hrs. 
Uruguay: 15:00 hrs.
How the Leagues Cup will be played

The Leagues Cup groups have been defined

The groups for the Leagues Cup have been defined; this Sunday's opponents already know their group rivals, although they will not share a zone in the Cup. 
The Galaxy will be in Group 2 of the West Zone, alongside the San Jose Earthquakes and Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara.

Meanwhile, Austin FC will be placed in Group 1 of the West Zone, along with Pumas UNAM and Club Monterrey.

Galaxy debut against Messi's Inter

The Galaxy will have a demanding debut against Inter Miami in the 2024 season. 
News- LA Galaxy

In their previous preseason game, the Angelino team fell 3-0 to Charlotte FC, and will hope to have a more pleasant revenge when they face Austin FC.

Galaxy awaits its big signing of the transfer window, Gabriel Pec, who hails from Brazilian soccer and is now a member of the Canarinha's U-23 team, Gabriel Pec hails from Brazilian Serie A side Vasco da Gama and will have a five-year contract through the end of the 2028 MLS season. Pec, who will occupy an international spot in the national team.

Diego Rubio: "It's one of the best atmospheres in MLS."

"From the perspective of a visiting player at Q2 Stadium, I experienced the incredible passion that Austin FC fans have for their team and their city," said Rubio. "It's one of the best atmospheres in the league and I can't wait to play there for the first time as a member of the home team."
News- Austin FC

The Texan team announced this Saturday a new addition for the 2024 season, Chilean international striker Diego Rubio, who has been linked to the Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City of the MLS. 

The Chilean will have a one-year contract, with an option to renew for one more season.

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the Austin FC vs LA Galaxy live broadcast, valid for the MLS Preseason.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
