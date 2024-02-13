ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to watch the Bristol City vs Southampton match live?

If you want to watch the game Bristol City vs Southampton live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Bristol City vs Southampton match for EFL Championship

This is the start time of the game Bristol City vs Southampton of 13th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 4 pm: No transmission

Brazil 5 pm: ESPN4, Star+

Chile 4 pm: No transmission

Colombia 3 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 3 pm: No transmission

USA 3 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 9 pm: DAZN 

Mexico 3 pm: ESPN2, Star+

Paraguay 4 pm: No transmission

Peru 3 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 5 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 4 pm: No transmission

Speak, Russell Martin!

"I've found in my short time as a coach that being honest and having difficult conversations is much easier in the long run. So a bit of short-term pain for me and for them, but I also think there's an understanding that if we want to do something and achieve something, we'll do it together.

Whether you've played five games or 46 games, I think it reflects very well on everyone when you're successful. You have a chance to make an impact. Even if you come on for half an hour in the last game of the season, that ends up getting you promoted, if you end up doing that, you have the chance to be part of something big.

They [the players] have a lot of love for each other, a lot of spirit, as you saw on Saturday. If we keep feeling that and showing love for each other on and off the pitch, I think that will take us a long way.

We've got a tough game against Bristol City, but they're all tough. Saturday was difficult. I know the expectation looking at Huddersfield's position in the league and the trajectory they're on, everyone expects it to be simple and it's not."

Speak, Liam Manning!

"I take my hat off to the lads, I think in terms of performance, it was exactly what we wanted. If you want to be a successful team, you need to get to places like this. You can't come here and dominate from start to finish, but again we found a different way to win.

It's a long journey - thank you very much. I think their performance was excellent too. We want to build the connection afterwards between fans and players and create these moments where people can go away and have a long journey back safely."

Classification

Saints

Southampton, on the other hand, are fighting for the top of the table. In second place on 64 points, the Saints are on the back of four straight wins and a draw.
Robins

Bristol City are in 13th place with 41 points.  The Robins are not on a good run. They have just one win in five games, two defeats and two draws.
Ashton Gate

Ashton Gate Stadium is the home of Bristol City Football Club and Bristol Bears Rugby Club, located in Bristol, England. With a current capacity of over 27,000 spectators, the stadium has undergone several renovations since it opened in 1904. Over the years, it has hosted not only soccer and rugby matches, but also events such as concerts and corporate activities.

Ashton Gate was built in 1887 and was originally used by Bedminster Football Club. In 1900, Bedminster merged with Bristol South End to form Bristol City, which has played at Ashton Gate ever since.

Ashton Gate's history includes periods of expansion and modernization, with the most recent phase of refurbishment taking place in recent years. These improvements aim to provide a more modern and comfortable experience for spectators, including the construction of new stands and improved facilities.

Eye on the game

Bristol City vs Southampton live this Tuesday (13), at the Ashton Gate at 3 pm ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 32th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Bristol City vs Southampton Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
