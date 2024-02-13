ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bristol City vs Southampton match live?
What time is Bristol City vs Southampton match for EFL Championship
Argentina 5 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 4 pm: No transmission
Brazil 5 pm: ESPN4, Star+
Chile 4 pm: No transmission
Colombia 3 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 3 pm: No transmission
USA 3 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 9 pm: DAZN
Mexico 3 pm: ESPN2, Star+
Paraguay 4 pm: No transmission
Peru 3 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 5 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 4 pm: No transmission
Speak, Russell Martin!
Whether you've played five games or 46 games, I think it reflects very well on everyone when you're successful. You have a chance to make an impact. Even if you come on for half an hour in the last game of the season, that ends up getting you promoted, if you end up doing that, you have the chance to be part of something big.
They [the players] have a lot of love for each other, a lot of spirit, as you saw on Saturday. If we keep feeling that and showing love for each other on and off the pitch, I think that will take us a long way.
We've got a tough game against Bristol City, but they're all tough. Saturday was difficult. I know the expectation looking at Huddersfield's position in the league and the trajectory they're on, everyone expects it to be simple and it's not."
Speak, Liam Manning!
It's a long journey - thank you very much. I think their performance was excellent too. We want to build the connection afterwards between fans and players and create these moments where people can go away and have a long journey back safely."
Classification
Saints
Robins
Ashton Gate
Ashton Gate was built in 1887 and was originally used by Bedminster Football Club. In 1900, Bedminster merged with Bristol South End to form Bristol City, which has played at Ashton Gate ever since.
Ashton Gate's history includes periods of expansion and modernization, with the most recent phase of refurbishment taking place in recent years. These improvements aim to provide a more modern and comfortable experience for spectators, including the construction of new stands and improved facilities.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+
